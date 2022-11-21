Read full article on original website
WTVC
Marion County jury finds Alabama man not guilty in Jasper man's shooting death
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A jury in Marion County has found a man accused in the death of a Jasper man not guilty on all charges. Marion County Criminal Court confirmed the jury acquitted 29-year-old James Hunter Scott last week at the end of his trial. Back in March...
WSMV
Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies
On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
WAFF
Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
31-year-old mother still missing from Murfreesboro
Family and police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen and heard from November 17th.
WAFF
HPD officers respond to shooting in Huntsville
Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. The ceremony was held at the new location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor orders review of capital punishment. Updated: 14 hours ago. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor...
Winchester man found shot in Franklin County home
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found a shooting victim while investigating a burglary Sunday afternoon.
WAFF
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
64-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash in Franklin County
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on David Crockett Parkway at Robinson Creek Road.
Family voices concerns as search continues for missing Murfreesboro mother
On Monday, police say a license plate belonging to the car Eleni Kassa might be in was flagged in another state.
fox17.com
One dead after Franklin County crash on Sunday night
Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash in Franklin County on Sunday night. The crash happened on Robinson Creek Road and David Crockett Parkway W. While turning left onto David Crockett Parkway the THP says that Phyllis Walker turned her Ford Escape into oncoming traffic while traveling the wrong direction. A woman driving westbound in a Ford Transit on David Crockett Parkway hit Walker's Ford Escape head on.
WAFF
Shooting outside of Huntsville apartment complex leaves one with serious injuries, multiple units without power
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place at Anthem Apartments and Cottages located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives in the apartments says they heard gunshots and are now being advised to return to their apartments.
WAFF
Limestone Co. Correctional Officer assaulted by inmate
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Friday. Correctional Officer Ernest Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm in his cell, officials say. Madison hit Sterling several times in the head with a serving tray.
WAFF
Shooting victim with life-threatening injuries outside of Huntsville apartment complex
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place at Anthem Luxury Rental Homes located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives at Anthem Luxury Rental Homes, says they heard gunshots and are now being advised to return to their apartments.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County man files appeal in aggravated assault conviction after reportedly shooting neighbor in leg
A man convicted in a Rutherford County jury trial on a charge of aggravated assault has filed for an appeal in his sentencing – after the trial court denied a judicial diversion. Larry Dale Pitts suggested the trial court abused its discretion in denying judicial diversion, denying full probation,...
Tennessee homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs
A homeowner in Lincoln County says that Jack Daniels, the popular liquor distillery, is building warehouses that are creating an uncontrollable whiskey fungus that’s killing his plants and trees.
WTVCFOX
Major house fire injures one, kills pet, poses challenge for Dunlap firefighters Monday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — A fire that destroyed a home in Dunlap injured a resident, killed a family pet, and posed unusual logistical challenges for firefighters early Monday morning. A post on the Dunlap Fire Department's Facebook page says the fire happened in the early morning hours Monday at a home on East Ridge Road.
