Franklin County, TN

WSMV

Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WAFF

Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies

On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wcluradio.com

Bennett released from jail following bond reduction

GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
GLASGOW, KY
WAFF

Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HPD officers respond to shooting in Huntsville

Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. The ceremony was held at the new location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor orders review of capital punishment. Updated: 14 hours ago. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
fox17.com

One dead after Franklin County crash on Sunday night

Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash in Franklin County on Sunday night. The crash happened on Robinson Creek Road and David Crockett Parkway W. While turning left onto David Crockett Parkway the THP says that Phyllis Walker turned her Ford Escape into oncoming traffic while traveling the wrong direction. A woman driving westbound in a Ford Transit on David Crockett Parkway hit Walker's Ford Escape head on.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Limestone Co. Correctional Officer assaulted by inmate

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Friday. Correctional Officer Ernest Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm in his cell, officials say. Madison hit Sterling several times in the head with a serving tray.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

