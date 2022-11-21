Read full article on original website
Related
Secure your home inside and out for less with these amazing Blink camera deals
Blink has been offering affordable home security for years now, and with these early Black Friday deals, it will cost less than ever before.
Android Central
Getting an XGIMI projector just got way easier with the biggest discounts of the year
There’s something truly special about curling up with friends and family for a movie night, and XGIMI’s line of powerful projectors make those events that much more special. Setting yourself up with one of these capable projectors just got a lot easier, too, with massive Black Friday discounts that make the largest price cuts XGIMI has offered all year. With all the holiday festivities ahead, it’s a great time for an XGIMI projector upgrade in your home theater.
money.com
Bissel, Shark, Hoover and More: Save up to 80% on Vacuums in This Early Black Friday Sale
The holidays are right around the corner, meaning in-laws and house guests will soon come to visit for dinners and overnight stays. All that extra foot traffic means more cleaning for you. Thankfully, Amazon is having a pre-Black Friday sale on powerful vacuum cleaners that will make it easy to keep your floors spotless.
Find your things in a jiffy with these cheap Tile trackers
Grab a few Tile Bluetooth trackers on the cheap this Black Friday. These helpful devices help you stay on top of your beloved furry friends and prized possessions.
I finally found a rugged case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that doesn't suck
There are plenty of great cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but few of them are as durable as the Caseborne V. It's even got an S Pen holster and it's on sale for Black Friday.
How to clean carpets with or without a carpet cleaner
If your carpets look worse for wear, follow these three simple steps to clean carpets — and you don’t even need a steam cleaner
Walmart will basically give you $500 for buying our favorite Android phone
Walmart is giving away $500 e-gift cards to folks who buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with eligible activation. Here's how it works.
I tested Henry's big brother and it is the perfect vacuum for DIY and deep cleans
The friendliest vacuum ever has had a glow-up, and now boasts more tools, greater cleaning capacity and range
Android Central
Amazon's Black Friday phone deals are great news for Android fans today
Black Friday phone deals are coming out swinging at Amazon today on a wide range of excellent devices. There are some particularly strong offers for Samsung if you're after one of the flagship phones from this year too. Stick around as we'll be updating this page with fresh offers as...
Android Central
Alexa is a $10 billion 'failure;' should you still buy an Echo during Black Friday?
Business Insider reports Amazon is losing billions on smart speakers, but this isn't a bad thing for consumers. Amazon is currently laying off huge portions of its workforce. And according to a report from Business Insider (opens in new tab), the company will soon fire 10,000 more, many of whom will come from the Worldwide Digital unit that manages Echo devices and the Alexa app. Apparently, the division has lost billions every year for several years and is "on pace to lose $10 billion" in 2022.
Android Central
Hi, Please Help Me Run a Laptop in my car, with Internet
Hi, I'm a brand-new member, and this is my first post. Thanks in advance for your help. I have a Lenovo Windows 10 Laptop. My wife and I frequently take 500-mile drives (each direction) to take care of her aging parents. I would love to adapt our vehicle so that I could run my laptop in the car during these long drives, to work on my company website and communicate with customers. Many of the business apps I use do not have full functionality via Android.
Android Central
How do you hold your tablet?
Just curious as to how do folks tend to hold/use their tablets, and which do you have?. I have a Tab s8 ultra, (considering adding a regular s8 for easier use and portability), and I use it in portrait mode. I've tried using tablets, including this one of course, in landscape mode, but it just doesn't feel right in my hand.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Save over 50% on this impressive Shark Robot Vacuum
Amazon is discounting the Shark AV2511AE robot vacuum by over 50% for Black Friday. Allowing you to pick this up for just $299. That’s $300 off of its regular price, and definitely worth grabbing today. This robot vacuum does come with the XL self-empty base, which is a larger...
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids vs. Kindle Kids Edition: Which should you buy?
While the new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids eReader looks pretty enticing, it is slightly more expensive than the 2022 model Amazon Kindle Kids Edition. So is it worth the extra bucks? We take a look.
Reach those fitness goals for cheap with this epic Fitbit Versa 2 deal
This holiday season, Best Buy is slashing a hefty $50 off the price of the Fitbit Versa 2, a wearable that still ranks as one of the best Fitbits that money can buy.
8 best anti-crease and clothes refresher sprays that will save you from putting the washing machine on
The cost of living crisis isn’t too far from anyone’s mind and as a result, most of us are looking for ways to cut back costs any way we can. That may be through cheaply heating our homes, working out what governmental help is available or opting for energy-saving gadgets and gizmos. But it’s the latter that we here at IndyBest can help with. From reviewing Aldi’s energy-efficient airfryer – which costs 14p per day to run compared to the 87p of your usual cooker – to finding the best heated clothes airers, we’re on a mission to find...
Android Central
Any Problems with Unlocked 7 PRO on AT&T
I've been gone from the forums for a while, stopped using anything unlocked after my Oneplus 6, was to much a hassle with bad cell service at home and AT&T not allowing wifi calling on a lot of unlocked phones. Last unlocked phone I had was a Pixel 2 panda.
Scuf Reflex Pro is the PS5 controller upgrade you've been waiting for
Looking for a new PS5 controller that does a better job than DualSense? You'll want to take a look at Scuf's Reflex Pro.
This Highly Rated Sideboard May Just Be Wayfair's Absolute Best Black Friday Deal
Head over to Wayfair, and you’ll see massive markdowns of “up to 40%” and “up to 80%.” We did some extra sleuthing and found a piece of furniture for 81% off at Wayfair. And it’s not just heavily discounted—it’s totally versatile and stylish.
Android Central
Fold 4 Taskbar autohides when in mutiwindows mode[Solved]
Hi. Yes I am currently using home up module. No where in there do I see where to not hide the taskbar. Can you confirm if your taskbar shows/stays unhidden when using multimode?. 11-21-2022 11:04 PM. Like 1. 82,415. 11-21-2022 11:05 PM. Like 0. 82,415. 11-21-2022 11:53 PM. Like 0.
Comments / 0