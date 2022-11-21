Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville girls suffer first loss of season at Vicksburg
VICKSBURG — The Starkville High School girls basketball team lost a close-fought battle at Vicksburg on Tuesday afternoon, 52-49. Turnovers hurt the Yellow Jackets (5-1) late in the game as a last-second 3-point attempt from Je’Neicia Hill bounced off the rim at the final buzzer. Hill led Starkville...
WLBT
JSU linebacker named finalist for Buck Buchanan Award
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior linebacker continues to rack up awards during Jackson State’s historic 11-0 undefeated season leading the No. 1 FCS defense in the country. After accepting an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl just over a week ago, Aubrey Miller Jr. was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award Tuesday, an award given to the top defensive player in FCS football.
WLBT
Deion Sanders discusses preparations for SWAC championship game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State has its eyes on another SWAC Championship after defeating Alcorn State Saturday to move to 11-0 for the first time in school history. Tigers Head Coach Deion Sanders addressed the media this morning to discuss how JSU is preparing for the championship game without yet knowing its opponent.
mageenews.com
Jackson State Makes History, While USM Loses 3rd In A Row
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Coming home from a close loss to Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss was still looking for their sixth win of the year, something not accomplished since 2019. This past Saturday, the Eagles hosted the South Alabama Jaguars, one of the top Sun Belt Conference football programs this season. Southern Miss was 0-2 in their rivalry against the Jaguars and were looking to fix that with a win. The USM Nasty Bunch Defense worked hard in the first quarter as the Eagles led the game 7-3. However, the Jags gained a 13-10 lead at halftime. Southern slowed down in the second half, allowing USA to score two more touchdowns, while the Eagles themselves settled for only one touchdown and a field goal, allowing South Alabama to leave Hattiesburg with a 27-20 win over the Golden Eagles.
vicksburgnews.com
Raymond native Jordan Marshall scored 40 points on Saturday
Raymond, Mississippi native Jordan Marshall helped Belhaven to an 80-72 win over Spalding on Saturday. Marshall scored 40 points and was named as the Collegiate Conference of the South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Belhaven will play again on Tuesday when they host the University of Dallas at...
MHSAA 6A South Championship: Brandon at Ocean Springs at a glance
JACKSON — Only four teams remain in each class in the 2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs as we head into the semifinal round this weekend. Today, we'll break down the 6A South matchup between preseason No. 1 Brandon and current No. 1 Ocean Springs. Brandon BulldogsRecord: 11-1Head coach: Sam Williams ...
WDAM-TV
Player of the Week: Bay Springs senior QB/LB Anthony Newell
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - He’s the smallest guy on the field but makes the biggest impact for Bay Springs. Senior Anthony Newell plays with a chip on his shoulder, much like the rest of his team. “When you watch him you’d never guess what size he is because...
JSU Football Members Gets National Recognition
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Both Travis Hunter and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders recievied high recognition on Monday. For Coach Prime he was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the best FCS coach that year. Sanders won the award in 2021. For two-way player Travis Hunter, he was named SWAC Newcomer of […]
Deion Sanders, Jackson State Bests Eddie Robinson, Grambling's Early SWAC Record
Coach Prime has done what even Coach Robinson couldn't do in his first-three seasons in the SWAC.
Sanders is a Finalist for the Walter Payton Award
Jackson, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders is up for the Walter Payton Award. The honor goes to the best FCS football player that year. Here is the press release sent by Jackson State University: “JACKSON, Miss.– Jackson State football QB Shedeur Sanders has been named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as […]
Rail service connecting Dallas to Magnolia State? Leaders of this Mississippi city throw support behind plan
The city of Vicksburg is throwing its support behind the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s effort to secure federal funding for Louisiana’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program that envisions potential Amtrak passenger rail service for Vicksburg. The program is part of the Louisiana 2020 Rail...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ends Jackson water crisis state of emergency
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an Executive Order Tuesday officially ending the state of emergency in the city of Jackson and surrounding areas that receive water from the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Reeves declared the State of Emergency in late August, with a nearly month-long...
Overshadowed Michigan measures step forward vs. Jackson State
Right now, the Michigan men’s basketball team might be thankful there is so much attention on the school’s unbeaten football
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
vicksburgnews.com
Gators are calling for support on Friday night. Let’s pack the stands
Only four teams remain in the 5A state football championship series – and the Vicksburg Gators is one of them! This Friday, Nov. 25, the Vicksburg High School varsity football team will play in round 3 of the state playoff series. The Vicksburg Warren School District is calling all fans to attend the game this Friday.
vicksburgnews.com
Winston made the MACCC All-Conference First Team
Vicksburg native and former Warren Central High School football player Chris Winston received a First Team All-Conference honor from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference. Winston plays on the offensive line for the Eagles where he is a two-year starter. Winston is a 2020 graduate of WC where he...
WLBT
Corps identifies $140M in long-term needs for Curtis, Fewell plants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An estimated $140 million could be needed to shore up problems at the city of Jackson’s two surface water treatment facilities, according to a recent assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. WLBT recently obtained a copy of the “Resiliency Playbook” drawn up by...
2021 Jackson triple homicide remains unsolved
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A shooting in Jackson that left three men dead in 2021 remains unsolved. Jackson police found three men dead at a home at 2635 Pinebrook Drive on April 16, 2021. They had each suffered gunshot wounds. Two of the men were found inside the home and one was found outside. Investigators […]
WLBT
Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An upcoming MDOT project will widen a portion of Lakeland Drive from four lanes to six lanes. The project calls for the widening of the highway from Grant’s Ferry Road to State Route 471 in Rankin County. It will cost an estimated $5.5 million,...
O so good — Mississippi company selected for coveted Oprah list for second year in a row.
For two years in a row, a Mississippi soap company has landed on Oprah Winfrey’s annual holiday list of favorite things. Of the 104 gift items recommended by Winfrey — a list that business owners across the world dream of making — Leisha Pickering’s soap and bath bomb company Musee Bath has made the list not one but two times.
