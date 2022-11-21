ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville girls suffer first loss of season at Vicksburg

VICKSBURG — The Starkville High School girls basketball team lost a close-fought battle at Vicksburg on Tuesday afternoon, 52-49. Turnovers hurt the Yellow Jackets (5-1) late in the game as a last-second 3-point attempt from Je’Neicia Hill bounced off the rim at the final buzzer. Hill led Starkville...
STARKVILLE, MS
WLBT

JSU linebacker named finalist for Buck Buchanan Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior linebacker continues to rack up awards during Jackson State’s historic 11-0 undefeated season leading the No. 1 FCS defense in the country. After accepting an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl just over a week ago, Aubrey Miller Jr. was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award Tuesday, an award given to the top defensive player in FCS football.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Deion Sanders discusses preparations for SWAC championship game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State has its eyes on another SWAC Championship after defeating Alcorn State Saturday to move to 11-0 for the first time in school history. Tigers Head Coach Deion Sanders addressed the media this morning to discuss how JSU is preparing for the championship game without yet knowing its opponent.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Jackson State Makes History, While USM Loses 3rd In A Row

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Coming home from a close loss to Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss was still looking for their sixth win of the year, something not accomplished since 2019. This past Saturday, the Eagles hosted the South Alabama Jaguars, one of the top Sun Belt Conference football programs this season. Southern Miss was 0-2 in their rivalry against the Jaguars and were looking to fix that with a win. The USM Nasty Bunch Defense worked hard in the first quarter as the Eagles led the game 7-3. However, the Jags gained a 13-10 lead at halftime. Southern slowed down in the second half, allowing USA to score two more touchdowns, while the Eagles themselves settled for only one touchdown and a field goal, allowing South Alabama to leave Hattiesburg with a 27-20 win over the Golden Eagles.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Raymond native Jordan Marshall scored 40 points on Saturday

Raymond, Mississippi native Jordan Marshall helped Belhaven to an 80-72 win over Spalding on Saturday. Marshall scored 40 points and was named as the Collegiate Conference of the South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Belhaven will play again on Tuesday when they host the University of Dallas at...
RAYMOND, MS
WDAM-TV

Player of the Week: Bay Springs senior QB/LB Anthony Newell

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - He’s the smallest guy on the field but makes the biggest impact for Bay Springs. Senior Anthony Newell plays with a chip on his shoulder, much like the rest of his team. “When you watch him you’d never guess what size he is because...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

JSU Football Members Gets National Recognition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Both Travis Hunter and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders recievied high recognition on Monday. For Coach Prime he was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the best FCS coach that year. Sanders won the award in 2021. For two-way player Travis Hunter, he was named SWAC Newcomer of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Sanders is a Finalist for the Walter Payton Award

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders is up for the Walter Payton Award. The honor goes to the best FCS football player that year. Here is the press release sent by Jackson State University: “JACKSON, Miss.– Jackson State football QB Shedeur Sanders has been named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Rail service connecting Dallas to Magnolia State? Leaders of this Mississippi city throw support behind plan

The city of Vicksburg is throwing its support behind the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s effort to secure federal funding for Louisiana’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program that envisions potential Amtrak passenger rail service for Vicksburg. The program is part of the Louisiana 2020 Rail...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gators are calling for support on Friday night. Let’s pack the stands

Only four teams remain in the 5A state football championship series – and the Vicksburg Gators is one of them! This Friday, Nov. 25, the Vicksburg High School varsity football team will play in round 3 of the state playoff series. The Vicksburg Warren School District is calling all fans to attend the game this Friday.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Winston made the MACCC All-Conference First Team

Vicksburg native and former Warren Central High School football player Chris Winston received a First Team All-Conference honor from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference. Winston plays on the offensive line for the Eagles where he is a two-year starter. Winston is a 2020 graduate of WC where he...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Corps identifies $140M in long-term needs for Curtis, Fewell plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An estimated $140 million could be needed to shore up problems at the city of Jackson’s two surface water treatment facilities, according to a recent assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. WLBT recently obtained a copy of the “Resiliency Playbook” drawn up by...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2021 Jackson triple homicide remains unsolved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A shooting in Jackson that left three men dead in 2021 remains unsolved. Jackson police found three men dead at a home at 2635 Pinebrook Drive on April 16, 2021. They had each suffered gunshot wounds. Two of the men were found inside the home and one was found outside. Investigators […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An upcoming MDOT project will widen a portion of Lakeland Drive from four lanes to six lanes. The project calls for the widening of the highway from Grant’s Ferry Road to State Route 471 in Rankin County. It will cost an estimated $5.5 million,...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy