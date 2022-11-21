Texas Rangers top prospect Evan Carter was awarded a 2022 Minor League Gold Glove for his play in the outfield. Carter is the Rangers’ No. 3 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. He is the No. 56 overall prospect in the Majors. The only other Rangers ranked ahead of Carter are pitcher Jack Leiter at No. 2 and third baseman Josh Jung at No. 1, but is on the 40-man roster. Jung will graduate from those ratings soon.

23 HOURS AGO