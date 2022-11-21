Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Dixon Machado to a minor league deal Tuesday.
What if the Texas Rangers Miss Out on Pitching?
The Texas Rangers need rotation help, but what if they miss out during this winter? What if no free agent pitcher wants to come here?. Does Chris Young, Bruce Bochy and the rest of the front office have a backup plan? I know it’s not pleasant to talk about, but it is a small possibility.
CBS Sports
Texas Rangers hire Mike Maddux as pitching coach, ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore as advisor
The Texas Rangers made two notable additions Wednesday, but they aren't players. The Rangers announced they have hired former Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department, and also hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach. Texas named Bruce Bochy its new manager last month.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
Texas Rangers are a ‘serious suitor’ for a top pitcher in MLB free agency
The Texas Rangers are reportedly in hot pursuit of one of the elite pitchers in the MLB free agency market
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign first free agent of offseason in ex-Mets reliever
Chaim Bloom's work has officially begun. The Boston Red Sox have signed relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, the team announced Wednesday. It's a low-cost deal -- Rodriguez will make $1.5 million in base salary in 2023 with a potential $2 million...
Report: Rangers Interested in Mariners Free Agent
The Texas Rangers are looking for a middle-of-the-order bat, and the former Mariner has shown some pop.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox in contact with FA pitcher Kodai Senga
With starting pitching as one of their glaring needs this offseason, the Boston Red Sox reportedly have entered the Kodai Senga sweepstakes. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Red Sox are one of several teams that have made contact with the Japanese right-hander's representatives. The New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets also are in the mix.
Yardbarker
Rangers Prospect Wins MiLB Gold Glove
Texas Rangers top prospect Evan Carter was awarded a 2022 Minor League Gold Glove for his play in the outfield. Carter is the Rangers’ No. 3 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. He is the No. 56 overall prospect in the Majors. The only other Rangers ranked ahead of Carter are pitcher Jack Leiter at No. 2 and third baseman Josh Jung at No. 1, but is on the 40-man roster. Jung will graduate from those ratings soon.
Rangers bring back Mike Maddux as pitching coach
Mike Maddux will make a return to his former role as pitching coach with the Texas Rangers, joining the staff
New York Yankees in on MLB free agent Kodai Senga
The New York Yankees’ top priority in MLB free agency has to be to retain American League home run leader
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
