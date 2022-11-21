ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Sports Nation

What if the Texas Rangers Miss Out on Pitching?

The Texas Rangers need rotation help, but what if they miss out during this winter? What if no free agent pitcher wants to come here?. Does Chris Young, Bruce Bochy and the rest of the front office have a backup plan? I know it’s not pleasant to talk about, but it is a small possibility.
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign first free agent of offseason in ex-Mets reliever

Chaim Bloom's work has officially begun. The Boston Red Sox have signed relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, the team announced Wednesday. It's a low-cost deal -- Rodriguez will make $1.5 million in base salary in 2023 with a potential $2 million...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox in contact with FA pitcher Kodai Senga

With starting pitching as one of their glaring needs this offseason, the Boston Red Sox reportedly have entered the Kodai Senga sweepstakes. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Red Sox are one of several teams that have made contact with the Japanese right-hander's representatives. The New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets also are in the mix.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rangers Prospect Wins MiLB Gold Glove

Texas Rangers top prospect Evan Carter was awarded a 2022 Minor League Gold Glove for his play in the outfield. Carter is the Rangers’ No. 3 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. He is the No. 56 overall prospect in the Majors. The only other Rangers ranked ahead of Carter are pitcher Jack Leiter at No. 2 and third baseman Josh Jung at No. 1, but is on the 40-man roster. Jung will graduate from those ratings soon.
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal

The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
HOME, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy