Holiday Music is here on the free Audacy app: Listen now

Alabama State

By Joe Cingrana
 4 days ago

Ring in the holiday season with the sounds of Christmas on Audacy's specially curated stations with you and your family in mind. Whether you like to keep it classic or celebrate with your cowboy boots wrapped in tinsel -- Audacy has your whole holiday season covered!

Here are a few holiday favorites we think you’ll want to follow...

Pop Classic Christmas

From Mariah Carey to Madonna and more. Your favorite pop icons from the past bring your holiday favorites.

Santa’s Songs

Santa has officially taken over the music selection of Christmas. Join Mr. & Mrs. Claus and the elves -- plus invite your family and friends -- for the sounds of the season from your favorite pop artists!

Classic Country Christmas

Listen to timeless classic Country hits from Kenny Rogers , Alabama , Travis Tritt , Randy Travis , Dolly Parton , Johnny Cash , Merle Haggard , and more to fill you with holiday cheer!

Viva Navidad!

Música navideña para que disfrute toda la familia -- Feliz Navidad !

Michael Bublé Christmas

Michael Bublé hosts a Christmas celebration for the whole family! Hear his favorite holiday songs and get into the holiday spirit the Bublé way.

Crooner Christmas

This year, while you're mixing it up with friends and family, and the egg nog is a-flowin', Audacy has your perfect playlist to keep it cool and classic. Tune in to our Crooner Christmas Exclusive Station featuring some of the smoothest singers of past and present, giving their own spins on holiday greats and originals.

Countryfied Christmas​

Spend your Christmas in the country with today’s hottest Country stars like Miranda Lambert , Dan + Shay , Lady A , Blake Shelton , Brett Eldredge , and more -- with all of your Country favorites!

Hail Santa

Christmas songs for people who don’t necessarily like the holidays. 🤘

Classic Christmas

Only the best Christmas hits -- from Nat King Cole to Mariah Carey -- listen to songs the whole family can sing along with on Audacy's Classic Christmas .

AlternaChristmas

Grab an egg nog and check out our festive Alternative Xmas Music Soundtrack. Who doesn’t love to imbibe and do a seasonal Pa Rum Pum Pum Pum singalong with Bing and Bowie ?!

Happy Holi-Gay

All of your favorite LGBTQ+ artists and allies bringing you the biggest Holi-Gay hits of the season! From Sam Smith to Ariana Grande , Mariah Carey to Tegan and Sara ... we’ve got you covered!

Hip Hop Christmas

All of your favorite Holiday Hip Hop and R&B jams play back to back to set off your holiday season!

R&amp;B Christmas

Smooth R&B Christmas music including your favorite Christmas classics from Boyz II Men , Stevie Wonder , Vanessa Williams , and more.

The Lord’s Holiday

May the Spirit of the Lord be with you this holiday season! Enjoy Christmas classics from The Winans , TobyMac , Lauren Daigle , and more.

Women Of Christmas

All the divas and female icons showing off their vocals to bring in the holiday spirit.

Contemporary Christmas

Holiday classics and something new from your favorite artists like Taylor Swift , Megan Trainor , John Legend , and more.

New Year’s Eve Party

All your favorite party songs in one place! From Hip Hop, to Country, to Pop, and everything in between, this is the perfect party playlist for your New Year’s Eve party. Get the party started and ring in the new year with Audacy’s New Year’s Eve Party !

