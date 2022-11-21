ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is in full swing in Pima County. Three respiratory diseases have converged, not just in Pima County, but statewide. RSV cases are ten times higher than normal, the flu season started much earlier and cases are nearly doubling every week and COVID-19 cases have increased here by 61% in the past week alone.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Pinal County tightened or decided Arizona races

Pinal County was the difference between a total rout by Democrats seeking the highest federal and state offices and down-to-the-wire results in just about all of those races in the November General Election. The traditionally Republican County followed its historical voting pattern, albeit futilely in several races.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events

AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Missing father and son found dead in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead in cell at Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man being held at the Pima County jail reportedly hanged himself in his cell on Sunday, Nov. 20. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers conducted a security check on pod 1G in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and found the area was secure.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

