FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTAR.com
Tucson couple sentenced to 5 years in prison for stealing $5 million from investors
PHOENIX — An Arizona couple was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release last week after being found guilty on charges related to scheming investors of their software company in April, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced. Michael, 73, and Betsy...
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Oro Valley (Oro Valley, AZ)
The Oro Valley Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Oracle and West Suffolk Drive. The victim was identified as an Oro Valley Police officer.
Contract dispute halts construction of Old Tucson movie set
A contract dispute has halted Old Tucson's plans to revive moviemaking at the park. Old Tucson officials say they are out $300,000 on a new set and have been forced to take legal action.
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
Deputies searching for accidentally-released inmate
An inmate escaped after corrections officers mistook him for another person, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Missing father and son found dead near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton
John and Jeffrey Euber were found near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road on Tuesday, Nov. 22 just after 1 p.m. Both were deceased.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley police officer on motorcycle invovled in crash on Oracle Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police officer was involved in an accident on Oracle Road Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Oro Valley Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Oracle and West Suffolk Drive. The OVPD has not been able to confirm if the...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Valencia around noon. The officials have said that there were people injured in the crash.
TPD: Suspected purse snatcher broke 78-year-old woman's arm
Tucson police are looking for a suspect who they say 'threw down' a 78-year-old woman at the Wal-mart at 9260 S. Houghton Rd. before stealing her purse.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Mountain Avenue. According to the officials, a man was struck by a vehicle while he was at the intersection.
KOLD-TV
Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is in full swing in Pima County. Three respiratory diseases have converged, not just in Pima County, but statewide. RSV cases are ten times higher than normal, the flu season started much earlier and cases are nearly doubling every week and COVID-19 cases have increased here by 61% in the past week alone.
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PCSD: Pinal County murder suspect on the loose
Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 32-year-old man accused of killing a woman. According to PCSO, Ismael Ortega Hernandez ran from a house on foot by Padilla Road near Stanfield, Ariz.
Pinal County tightened or decided Arizona races
Pinal County was the difference between a total rout by Democrats seeking the highest federal and state offices and down-to-the-wire results in just about all of those races in the November General Election. The traditionally Republican County followed its historical voting pattern, albeit futilely in several races.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events
AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
Missing father and son found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in cell at Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man being held at the Pima County jail reportedly hanged himself in his cell on Sunday, Nov. 20. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers conducted a security check on pod 1G in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and found the area was secure.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Applauds Pima County for Listening to Constituents and Addressing Homeless Situation
Austin VanDerHeyden, the Municipal Affairs Liason for the Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI), applauded Pima County for listening to its constituents and taking steps to address the homelessness crisis in the City of Tucson. “Pima County has taken an encouraging first step by hearing its constituents’ concerns and by passing –...
