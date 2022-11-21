Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Texas using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service . Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in Texas.
In 2021 Texas had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 2 migratory bird species: Ring-necked Duck, Redhead.
#23. Hooded Merganser
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 398 (0.5% of national harvest)
– National: 79,255
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. North Carolina: 10,753 (13.6% of national harvest)
— #2. Minnesota: 7,489 (9.4%)
— #3. Michigan: 5,388 (6.8%)
— #4. Kentucky: 4,949 (6.2%)
— #5. Illinois: 4,339 (5.5%)
#22. Greater Scaup
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 663 (2.1% of national harvest)
– National: 31,258
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. Oregon: 6,211 (19.9% of national harvest)
— #2. Ohio: 3,820 (12.2%)
— #3. Maryland: 2,755 (8.8%)
— #4. Wisconsin: 2,370 (7.6%)
— #5. Michigan: 1,912 (6.1%)
#21. Ruddy Duck
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 1,061 (8.7% of national harvest)
– National: 12,252
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. California: 3,622 (29.6% of national harvest)
— #2. Texas: 1,061 (8.7%)
— #3. Utah: 950 (7.8%)
— #4. Michigan: 869 (7.1%)
— #5. Maryland: 827 (6.7%)
#19. Canvasback (tie)
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 2,122 (3.5% of national harvest)
– National: 61,321
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. California: 15,889 (25.9% of national harvest)
— #2. Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7%)
— #3. Oregon: 4,717 (7.7%)
— #4. Louisiana: 4,131 (6.7%)
— #5. North Dakota: 3,731 (6.1%)
#19. Goldeneyes
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 2,122 (2.9% of national harvest)
– National: 74,282
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. Kansas: 16,969 (22.8% of national harvest)
— #2. Michigan: 6,257 (8.4%)
— #3. Idaho: 5,792 (7.8%)
— #4. Utah: 5,701 (7.7%)
— #5. California: 5,491 (7.4%)
#18. Mottled Duck
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 3,845 (14.4% of national harvest)
– National: 26,693
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. Florida: 12,585 (47.1% of national harvest)
— #2. Louisiana: 7,635 (28.6%)
— #3. Texas: 3,845 (14.4%)
— #4. South Carolina: 1,849 (6.9%)
— #5. Mississippi: 403 (1.5%)
#17. Bufflehead
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 5,437 (3.0% of national harvest)
– National: 180,897
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. California: 25,937 (14.3% of national harvest)
— #2. Michigan: 13,209 (7.3%)
— #3. Virginia: 11,802 (6.5%)
— #4. New Jersey: 11,791 (6.5%)
— #5. Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6%)
#16. Blue Goose
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 9,869 (14.4% of national harvest)
– National: 68,434
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. North Dakota: 18,060 (26.4% of national harvest)
— #2. Arkansas: 16,604 (24.3%)
— #3. Texas: 9,869 (14.4%)
— #4. Louisiana: 6,120 (8.9%)
— #5. Mississippi: 4,886 (7.1%)
#15. White-fronted Goose
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 10,966 (4.7% of national harvest)
– National: 234,655
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. Arkansas: 82,468 (35.1% of national harvest)
— #2. California: 59,693 (25.4%)
— #3. Louisiana: 23,714 (10.1%)
— #4. Mississippi: 12,214 (5.2%)
— #5. Texas: 10,966 (4.7%)
#14. Ross’ Goose
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 12,063 (15.9% of national harvest)
– National: 75,764
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. California: 19,773 (26.1% of national harvest)
— #2. Texas: 12,063 (15.9%)
— #3. North Dakota: 7,852 (10.4%)
— #4. Arkansas: 7,749 (10.2%)
— #5. Washington: 7,083 (9.3%)
#13. Redhead
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 14,189 (19.7% of national harvest)
– National: 72,176
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. Texas: 14,189 (19.7% of national harvest)
— #2. North Dakota: 5,013 (6.9%)
— #3. Michigan: 4,866 (6.7%)
— #4. Florida: 4,610 (6.4%)
— #5. Wisconsin: 4,443 (6.2%)
#12. Lesser Scaup
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 14,719 (11.1% of national harvest)
– National: 132,322
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. Louisiana: 17,899 (13.5% of national harvest)
— #2. California: 15,072 (11.4%)
— #3. Texas: 14,719 (11.1%)
— #4. Michigan: 9,559 (7.2%)
— #5. Washington: 7,958 (6.0%)
#10. Canada Goose (tie)
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 25,222 (1.4% of national harvest)
– National: 1.8 million
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. Michigan: 148,984 (8.3% of national harvest)
— #2. Minnesota: 144,151 (8.1%)
— #3. Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5%)
— #4. North Dakota: 96,192 (5.4%)
— #5. Nebraska: 91,232 (5.1%)
#10. Snow Goose
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 25,222 (9.0% of national harvest)
– National: 281,785
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. California: 88,421 (31.4% of national harvest)
— #2. Arkansas: 34,316 (12.2%)
— #3. North Dakota: 32,195 (11.4%)
— #4. Texas: 25,222 (9.0%)
— #5. Washington: 21,135 (7.5%)
#9. Wood Duck
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 28,510 (2.6% of national harvest)
– National: 1.1 million
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. Arkansas: 111,290 (10.3% of national harvest)
— #2. Georgia: 102,240 (9.5%)
— #3. North Carolina: 96,374 (8.9%)
— #4. Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0%)
— #5. Minnesota: 83,587 (7.8%)
#8. Northern Pintail
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 33,283 (8.6% of national harvest)
– National: 385,219
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. California: 76,760 (19.9% of national harvest)
— #2. Texas: 33,283 (8.6%)
— #3. Oregon: 32,940 (8.6%)
— #4. Arkansas: 27,627 (7.2%)
— #5. Washington: 22,435 (5.8%)
#7. Wigeon
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 34,344 (5.7% of national harvest)
– National: 598,299
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. California: 141,603 (23.7% of national harvest)
— #2. Washington: 88,526 (14.8%)
— #3. Oregon: 78,695 (13.2%)
— #4. Texas: 34,344 (5.7%)
— #5. Oklahoma: 25,050 (4.2%)
#6. Mallard
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 36,731 (1.4% of national harvest)
– National: 2.5 million
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. Arkansas: 389,125 (15.3% of national harvest)
— #2. Washington: 188,043 (7.4%)
— #3. Missouri: 177,561 (7.0%)
— #4. Idaho: 150,403 (5.9%)
— #5. Oregon: 135,613 (5.3%)
#5. Northern Shoveler
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 39,648 (8.4% of national harvest)
– National: 470,613
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. California: 166,839 (35.5% of national harvest)
— #2. Arkansas: 41,180 (8.8%)
— #3. Texas: 39,648 (8.4%)
— #4. Louisiana: 30,666 (6.5%)
— #5. Utah: 26,394 (5.6%)
#4. Ring-necked Duck
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 44,422 (12.2% of national harvest)
– National: 365,154
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. Texas: 44,422 (12.2% of national harvest)
— #2. Florida: 41,741 (11.4%)
— #3. Minnesota: 28,507 (7.8%)
— #4. Louisiana: 24,658 (6.8%)
— #5. California: 20,095 (5.5%)
#3. Gadwall
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 87,783 (10.6% of national harvest)
– National: 827,555
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. Arkansas: 155,077 (18.7% of national harvest)
— #2. Texas: 87,783 (10.6%)
— #3. Louisiana: 78,731 (9.5%)
— #4. Oklahoma: 59,110 (7.1%)
— #5. California: 43,462 (5.3%)
#2. Green-winged Teal
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 135,520 (9.4% of national harvest)
– National: 1.4 million
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. California: 291,968 (20.2% of national harvest)
— #2. Texas: 135,520 (9.4%)
— #3. Arkansas: 133,183 (9.2%)
— #4. Louisiana: 124,167 (8.6%)
— #5. Minnesota: 71,750 (5.0%)
#1. Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal
2021 estimated harvest
– Texas: 206,993 (24.6% of national harvest)
– National: 841,091
– States with the largest harvests:
— #1. Louisiana: 216,167 (25.7% of national harvest)
— #2. Texas: 206,993 (24.6%)
— #3. Minnesota: 81,171 (9.7%)
— #4. Florida: 50,214 (6.0%)
— #5. North Dakota: 32,760 (3.9%)
