Texas State

How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W5rAK_0jIaxHZW00

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends.

That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA .

Though prices are coming down from record-setting summer highs, they’ll remain elevated over last year’s prices meaning that Americans can expect the most expensive travel season in 10 years, according to a recent report from Gasbuddy.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Texas. Gas prices are as of November 18. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review . Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Texas by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.05
– Week change: -$0.10 (-3.1%)
– Year change: +$0.01 (+0.5%)
– Gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.70 (6/15/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.62
– Week change: -$0.09 (-1.9%)
– Year change: +$1.32 (+39.9%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.33 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Texas
#1. Midland: $3.23
#2. Wichita Falls: $3.19
#3. Odessa: $3.18
#4. El Paso: $3.17
#5. Abilene: $3.17
#6. College Station-Bryan: $3.13
#7. Amarillo: $3.11
#8. Longview: $3.09
#9. San Angelo: $3.08
#10. Texarkana (TX only): $3.08
#11. Galveston-Texas City: $3.08
#12. Lubbock: $3.08
#13. Beaumont-Port Arthur: $3.05
#14. Austin-San Marcos: $3.05
#15. Houston: $3.04
#16. Tyler: $3.03
#17. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $3.01
#18. Fort Worth-Arlington: $3.00
#19. Waco: $3.00
#20. Dallas: $2.98
#21. San Antonio: $2.97
#22. Laredo: $2.93
#23. Victoria: $2.92
#24. Sherman-Denison: $2.91
#25. Brownsville-Harlingen: $2.89
#26. Corpus Christi: $2.88
#27. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $2.87

States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $5.34
#2. Hawaii: $5.20
#3. Nevada: $4.94

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Texas: $3.05
#2. Georgia: $3.14
#3. Mississippi: $3.17

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

