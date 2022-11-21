Read full article on original website
Related
Should Your Kitchen Cabinets Be Lighter Than Your Walls?
If you're currently painting your walls and cabinets (or staining them), stop and look at the appropriate shade variations and the rules of contrast.
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Wallpaper?
It seems like just about everyone who cares about interior design is welcoming wallpaper back into their homes. But, which store has the cheapest wallpaper?
The 6 Best Electric Fireplaces of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Our favorite is the Costway 20-Inch Freestanding Electric Fireplace because it provides substantial heating in a compact and visually appealing package.
veranda.com
How to Clean Your Hardwood Floors the Right Way, According to Experts
While hardwood floors are beautiful in nearly any home, they can also come with their fair share of maintenance. Pet hair, wine and food stains, and even just general dust and debris from your day-to-day living can scratch your floor and cause serious damage—which isn’t the look you’re going for when you have installed beautiful hardwood floors or want to maintain the original hardwood flooring of your home.
domino
A Shape-Shifting IKEA Bed Helps This Attic Go From Guest Room to Office
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. With sloping ceilings and few usable walls, turning an attic into a livable space is always tricky. Combine those quirky angles with a client who changed direction midway through the renovation, and many designers might have been tempted to throw in the towel, but not Hollie Velten. The interior designer was unfazed when her client Molly Rodau’s plans for the top floor went from a project with a single function to one with three.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Small 1940s Duplex’s Kitchen Gets a Smart New Layout and a Fresh Look to Match
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Small kitchens can be challenging when it comes to design — and day-to-day use — but there are plenty of examples on Apartment Therapy that prove you don’t need massive square footage for an effective food prep space. See this small 1940s kitchen, this tiny NYC-based one, and this petite one in L.A. for inspiration.
homedit.com
Curtains for Large Windows: How to Define These Windows With Style and Elegance
Large windows make a dramatic style statement, but curtains for large windows, present a challenge to cover. These windows are difficult to dress because there is not always a natural break to separate window treatments. Depending on the style, most of the large open windows require more dramatic window treatments....
Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s biggest shopping weekend
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you’ve had your eye on or just need some essentials for around the house, […]
Before and After: This Cozy $3,000 RV Redo Is Packed with Budget-Friendly Small Space Ideas
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are many situations where paint is a great solution. If you need to brighten up a dim living room, make a bedroom feel more personalized, breathe new life into your old fridge, transform dated kitchen cabinets, or add a pop of color on your floors, paint is the answer. And the owner of this 2015 RV, Elizabeth Switajewski (@switlife.mnc), used it on almost every surface to revamp its very dark interiors.
Black Friday TV deals 2022: Best early discounts on top televisions
Looking for a cheap telly? Black Friday is generally the best time of year to find a good deal on a TV, with Sony, LG, Panasonic and Samsung cutting prices on their latest 4K and OLED sets. Television prices fluctuate massively throughout the year, and because Black Friday has grown to become such a giant shopping event, manufacturers are on a mission to lure shoppers in with discounts that look good on paper, but aren’t necessarily great deals.That’s why we’ve been sieving through the Black Friday TV deals to filter out the rubbish and show you actual discounts on televisions...
shiftedmag.com
How Beds Can Be Considered Multifunctional Furniture
Having a great bed is essential for your sleep, but it can be hard to find the right one when you have a few stipulations that need to be met. For instance, you might not have a lot of space to work with, making it a lot harder to find something as equally comfortable as it is space-saving. However, there are options out there no matter your needs, and they can be super multi-functional. Having a bed that offers you more than just a space to sleep can be exactly what you need. So, keep reading and discover how beds can be considered multifunctional furniture.
tinyhousetalk.com
Urban Park Max: Ultra Modern Park Model Option
While “modern farmhouse” is all the rage in design these days, Truform Tiny also caters to those who want a more urban design for their THOW. The Urban Park Max is 37×10 and features a minimalist exterior, shed-style roof, and oodles of windows. There’s a downstairs bedroom...
Upgrade Your Home With These Black Friday Deals for 2022
Are you ready for doorbuster deals and out-of-this-world savings? Black Friday is fast approaching, and retailers are starting early with some hard-to-believe deals. Walmart, for instance, started its...
Comments / 0