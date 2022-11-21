Read full article on original website
Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!
I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
Ferrari To Unveil LaFerrari Replacement In 2024
2013 saw the arrival of the LaFerrari, codenamed F150, and as Maranello's first full hybrid, it was an instant classic that has only seen its value climb as the years have gone by. According to a post on the Auto Pareri forum, an allegedly leaked document shows that the son of LaFerrari will arrive in 2024 in highly limited numbers.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar revealed
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the mid-engine supercar that's been designed to be suitable for driving on rough dirt and gravel roads.
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Is A Massive Missed Opportunity
Last week, Porsche finally announced the 911 Dakar, making the entire CarBuzz office jump with joy. We've been big fans of the 911 Safari trend since it became a thing, and Singer's version was undoubtedly the best until Porsche came along and announced that you could buy an off-road-ready 911 straight from the factory.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Sets Record For Fastest Four-Door Sedan At Dubai Autodrome
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing now officially holds the record for the fastest four-door sedan to lap the Dubai Autodrome. It completed a lap of the 3.34-mile circuit in 2:17.653. The previous record was 2:18.816, set by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 in 2019. The difference between the two cars...
hypebeast.com
Legendary Ferrari Enzo Sells for $2.8M USD
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the Italian marque’s most formidable and desirable cars it has ever made, and now one has appeared — and sold — at auction for precisely £2,510,500 GBP (approximately $2.87M USD). When it first launched in 2002, the Enzo arrived as...
topgear.com
This new, unused Ferrari Enzo V12 ‘crate engine’ is up for sale. So, where would you put it?
Factory-fresh 6.0-litre twelve-pot – as used in Ferrari’s transcendent supercar – goes up for auction. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. At the risk of stating the obvious, crate engines are tremendous. For a...
Lamborghini Aventador Hybrid V12 Successor Spied Inside And Out
CarBuzz spy photographers have snapped a development mule of the Lamborghini Aventador successor, and not only is the supercar showing a little more skin, but we've also been able to get a look inside the cabin. Not that it matters too much to Sant'Agata's customers - the Italian automaker already...
You Won't Believe What One Mercedes Dealer Is Charging For An AMG GT Black Series
A Mercedes dealership in New York is charging nearly $700,000 for a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, representing a "market adjustment" (markup) of $336,840. Sure, this is one of the greatest creations ever to leave Affalterbach. Just 1,700 examples were produced with an eye-watering base price of $325,000, which is a small price to pay for a highly collectible supercar. But would collectors be prepared to pay more than double the original MSRP?
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
dancehallmag.com
Shenseea Buys Her Dream Car: A $250,000 Lamborghini Urus
Shenseea has finally copped a brand new Lamborghini after years of promising herself that she would. The Jamaican singer shared the new purchase with her nearly 6 million Instagram followers on Friday, November 18, showing off her selection of the Urus Graphite Capsule, worth around $250K at full market price.
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Leaked Inside And Out
The W214-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been leaked ahead of its reveal. Images shared by CocheSpias give us our best look yet at the front end and the interior. It seems the latest E-Class will retain the traditional grille with the Three-pointed star perched atop the hood but based on spy shots, we know a larger, centrally-positioned star will also be made available.
1997 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution Is US-Legal And Ready For Dakar
Today, the gnarliest Mitsubishi SUV you can buy is the Outlander Sport, which is. In 1997, that wasn't the case. The Mitsubishi Pajero was at the forefront of the off-road motorsports scene, and its Pajero Evolution was the Randy "Macho Man" Savage of the Pajero lineup. That is to say, it was "the cream of the crop, oh yeah." Now, you can own one, as this one is for sale on Cars and Bids.
Guide To The Best Toyota Prius Models And Years
Love it or hate it, you can't deny the importance of the Toyota Prius. It started as an experiment and changed the face of the automotive landscape. Without the Prius, the electric car wouldn't be on the rise, and many of us would be hurting even more from the high price of gas. The Prius is why almost every major manufacturer has electrified models, and hybrid cars will be the best-selling cars for the foreseeable future. Hell, you can thank the Prius for the Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini's upcoming Aventador replacement.
Lamborghini Countach Recalled Because Glass Engine Cover Could Fly Off
The Lamborghini Countach returned to the world as a modern V12 supercar in 2021 with customer deliveries getting underway earlier this year. But now those lucky US owners - all nine of them - will have to bring their cars to a Lamborghini dealer for a very important reason. The...
Ferrari Is Benchmarking The Lamborghini Huracan STO At Its Fiorano Test Track
Ferrari has been spotted testing a Lamborghini Huracan STO at its Fiorano testing circuit. Benchmarking rival supercars is a common activity that many manufacturers dive into, but it is peculiar to see competing engineers driving opposition cars with this much enthusiasm. It could be possible that Ferrari wants a true...
Listen To Hoonigan's 700-HP IndyTruck Finally Fire Up
If you're into all things Hoonigan, you will have undoubtedly come across its latest video series, documenting a crazy Honda Ridgeline build. The latest installment finally sees the incredible IndyCar engine fire up. While the build has come far, there's still plenty of work to be done. The last video...
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spied Along With PHEV Model
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spied in its most revealing guise yet, with most of the body now exposed. The front and rear ends of the vehicle are still covered in extensive camouflage, and the wheels are clearly test items, but there are new details that we hadn't previously seen, including sleek, flush-fitting door handles.
Ferrari Vision GT Supercar Teased For Gran Turismo 7
Ferrari and Gran Turismo have teased a new Vision GT supercar coming to the PlayStation game soon, and it will be revealed on Friday, 25 November, at the Gran Turismo Nations Cup World Finals. Simulated racing has become a big deal in recent years, and manufacturers are taking advantage of the creative freedoms offered by a world where physics and cost have no impact on your designs.
CarBuzz.com
