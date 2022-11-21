Read full article on original website
Clarinda to host 30th annual ‘Lighted Christmas Parade’
(Clarinda) -- For the 30th straight year, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club are teaming up to stage the annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade honors the first responders who helped tame the fire that ravaged the Page County Courthouse in December 1991, according to chamber co-chairperson Whitney Beery.
'Christmas jingle jams' highlighting Shen yuletide celebrations
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's annual Christmas tradition will have some yuletide jams to help kick off the holiday season. The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's "Christmas Jingle Jam Night the Lights Come On," will be this Saturday in downtown Shenandoah. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says festivities kick off from 3-5 p.m. when children have the opportunity to sit with Santa in his sleigh for photos next to the flatiron clock and see the live reindeer. Additionally, Warner says Mrs. Clause and Miss Shenandoah Carys Woolsey will be helping people "ring in the new year" before the downtown area is brightened by Christmas lights.
Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
Privia: all options on the table for addressing facility needs
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are exploring all their options in addressing items arising from an ongoing facilities study. That's according to Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia, who discussed the assessment at a special Clarinda School Board meeting with SiteLogiQ Tuesday night. The board tasked the firm with conducting the comprehensive review earlier this year. Privia tells KMA News SitelogiQ representatives hosted a "no surprises meeting," including the various ways the district could address facility needs based upon their initial review. Of top priority, Privia says the firm suggested that adding six classrooms at the current 7-12 grade building could go a long way in addressing the current space issues.
Gerald Peck, 62, of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 30 (Prior to Service) 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will take place at a...
Mutual aid helps contain downtown Shen fire
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah fire officials credit a "phenomenal" effort in preventing a greater catastrophe in the downtown area. Fire gutted a commercial building occupied by Survival Eats at 204 South Maple Street late Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall tells KMA News his department was dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m., and arrived at the scene about four minutes later.
McQueen: Jail project planning needs Shen involvement
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah deserves a seat at the table in any future Page County jail project discussions. That's according to Mayor Roger McQueen, who along with City Administrator A.J. Lyman and Police Chief Josh Gray, appeared at Tuesday's county board of supervisors meeting, expressing disappointment over the city's perceived lack of inclusion in recent discussions regarding a site for a new jail. McQueen commented further on the situation as a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
Brenda Sue (Reichardt) Frank, 72, of Omaha, formerly of Corning
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation Start:10:30 A.M. Public & Family Receiving Friends. Visitation End:11:30 A.M. Memorials:American Cancer Society,, AseraCare Hospice and/or Rose...
Barb Sissler
Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita. Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:Barb SislerPronunciation: Age:80From:Atlantic, IowaPrev…
Shen council hears senior villa project update
(Shenandoah) -- Questions regarding Shenandoah's senior housing project were aired during Tuesday night's city council meeting. Andrew Danner, principle with North Star Housing LLC, addressed questions regarding Shenandoah Senior Villas during a public hearing on a proposed development agreement between the city and the company. Preliminary demolition work is underway at the site of the proposed 40-unit complex at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue. Danner says the project has encountered numerous hurdles.
Jim Shum, 98, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, November 28, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: Jim Shum memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery. Notes:. Jim passed away...
Shen schools update JK-8 lockdown
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's school superintendent is praising her district's staff for their handling of a lockdown situation in the JK-8 Building Monday morning. Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News JK-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf informed her that a written note was found in a bag indicating a weapon at the middle school. Nelson says the entire building was placed under lockdown while the school's administration and police searched for the weapon.
Shen officials ask Page County board for more inclusion in jail discussions
(Clarinda) -- Shenandoah city officials would like to have more input on the possible location of a new Page County jail. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the ongoing county jail study and possible locations with Shenandoah city officials. The county jail committee has previously considered the county farm south of Clarinda, along Highway 2 near the Page County landfill west of Clarinda, and a closed-down lodge southwest of the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute -- however, no formal decisions have been made. But, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman expressed disappointment in how little his city has been included in those discussions. He also questioned why a more centralized location wasn't being more seriously considered.
Red Oak accident injures 1
(Red Oak) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Monday morning. Red Oak Police say the accident occurred on Highway 48 near the Cubbies convenience store shortly before 8 a.m. Authorities say a 1985 Chevy K-10 pickup driven by 74-year-old David Hammer of Red Oak and a 2022 Chevy Silverado K-2500 pickup driven by 26-year-old Dakota Petty, also of Red Oak, were northbound on 48 when Petty's vehicle stopped behind a non-contact vehicle waiting to turn left into Cubbies' parking lot. Authorities say Hammer didn't see the other vehicles stopped, and rear-ended an anhydrous tank trailer pulled by Petty's pickup.
Red Oak woman booked on Mills County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was booked on a Mills County warrant Tuesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 52-year-old Kristen Marie Hughes was arrested shortly before 4:25 p.m. on a Mills County warrant for contempt -- other act or omission of district court. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 1400 block of North 5th Street in Red Oak.
Wright, Bolton recognized for combined nearly 60 years of service in city government
(Red Oak) -- It's the end of an era for city government in Red Oak as City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton attended one of their final council meetings. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council took time near the end of the meeting to recognize Wright and Bolton for their community service. Wright has worked with the city for nearly 21 years, while Bolton has been an employee for almost 39 years. The two individuals submitted their letters of retirement and resignation earlier this month, effective at the end of this year. Councilwoman Jeanice Lester presented both long-time employees with appreciation awards and thanked them for their combined nearly six decades of service to the community.
Montgomery County auditor seeks employee handbook changes
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's newly-elected auditor is seeking a "cleaner and easier" employee handbook. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson administered the oath to Jill Ozuna, who will fill the remainder of Stephanie Burke's term through the end of 2024. Ozuna was appointed in July after Burke accepted a position with the Stanton School District, then was unchallenged in this month's general elections. During the county board of supervisor's regular meeting Tuesday morning, Ozuna discussed the need for revisions to the county's employee handbook. After reviewing the handbook, Ozuna says she flagged several areas that are vague and need to be cleaned up.
KMAland Girls Basketball (11/21): Woodbine, Nodaway Valley, Ankeny Christian snag wins
(KMAland) -- Woodbine and Ankeny Christian both picked up KMAland girls basketball wins on Monday. Check out the full rundown below. Nicole Hoefer led Woodbine with 20 points while Charlie Pryor put in 15 for the Tigers in the victory. Delaney Goshorn topped AHSTW with 18 points, Ellie Peterson put...
Excitement surrounding Red Oak boys hoops heading into new season
(Red Oak) -- An unforgettable postseason ride has instilled a fresh excitement into the Red Oak boys basketball program as a new season begins. Last year, the Tigers played their best basketball in February and reached the state tournament for the first time in 30 years. They had so much fun with that last year that they hope to do it again.
2 Glenwood suspects arrested for no contact order violation
(Glenwood) -- Two suspects were arrested in Glenwood Tuesday. The Glenwood Police Department says 54-year-olds Robert Kastl and Stephanie Kastl both of Glenwood were arrested for violation of a no contact order. Both Robert and Stephanie Kastl were taken to the Mills County and held on no bond until seen...
