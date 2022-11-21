(Red Oak) -- It's the end of an era for city government in Red Oak as City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton attended one of their final council meetings. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council took time near the end of the meeting to recognize Wright and Bolton for their community service. Wright has worked with the city for nearly 21 years, while Bolton has been an employee for almost 39 years. The two individuals submitted their letters of retirement and resignation earlier this month, effective at the end of this year. Councilwoman Jeanice Lester presented both long-time employees with appreciation awards and thanked them for their combined nearly six decades of service to the community.

RED OAK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO