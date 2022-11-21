Read full article on original website
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings
The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign
The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
Joe and Jill Biden to celebrate Thanksgiving on Nantucket
President Joe Biden will once again enjoy a Nantucket Thanksgiving. He and First Lady Jill Biden will travel on Tuesday to the island where they will celebrate the holiday with family, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Friday. On Thanksgiving Day, the Bidens will call members of the military to thank them for their service, she said.
2024 presidential race has a new player: A special counsel investigating Donald Trump
Trump will likely try to turn the appointment of a special counsel into a political issue, and the move will probably delay two major investigations.
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
Trump’s turkey warning: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donald Trump, in his subdued announcement of his third run for the U.S. Presidency, served up a grim picture of America. “Good luck getting a turkey,” gobbled Donald, stuffed with hubris, lies, corruption and investigations by the Department of Justice, State of New York and Fulton County Georgia.
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result
Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an...
Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble. Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that...
Donald Trump Says He Should Have Nuclear Codes: 'Enemies Would Be Afraid'
Donald Trump has once again defended removing documents from the White House after he left office by suggesting the country would be "better off" if he still had access to nuclear codes. During a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, in support of a number of his endorsed midterm candidates, the...
Roger Stone cautioned Ron DeSantis that it would be 'ingratitude and treachery' to run against Trump in 2024
Former Trump adviser Roger Stone told Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that it would be treacherous for him to run against Trump in 2024. Stone posted his cautionary message to DeSantis on Telegram on Wednesday, calling the governor "Ron DeSanctimonius." "If Governor Ron DeSantis challenges @realDonaldTrump who has made it clear...
Naomi Biden Urged Her Grandfather to Run Against Trump. She Just Got Married at the White House
The President—or “Pop” as his grandkids call him—will attend his granddaughter’s wedding during a surge of optimism in his inner circle.
Biden's granddaughter married in private ceremony on White House South Lawn
President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi, had a private wedding that was closed to the media Saturday.
Rift in Trump’s inner circle over 2024 presidential campaign announcement
With the ex-president facing heat for the GOP’s midterm washout, there is conflict on if he should hold off next week’s event
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave." "YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
Steve Bannon Takes Rare Swipe at Trump as He Questions Influence
Bannon, host of the popular conservative War Room podcast, has openly questioned the former president's viability as a 2024 candidate.
How Donald Trump could win the White House again in 2024
"It's way more likely than people think," said one Republican strategist.
America cannot allow Trump to destroy the Republican Party
Eric Trump, the former president’s son, declared last week: “There is no longer a Republican Party; it’s theTrump party.” The brazen claim is not simply that Donald Trump is the (as yet) unchallenged leader of the GOP — it is that he is the party, having destroyed the once-great American political institution and remade it in his own image. “He’s fundamentally changed the party,” the younger Trump said.
