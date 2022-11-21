Read full article on original website
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
multihousingnews.com
Corporate Campus Starts Multifamily Makeover in NJ
The adaptive reuse project is rising on a 20-acre site formerly used by Unilever for offices and research and development space. Garden Communities has begun demolition at 800 Sylvan Ave. in Engelwood Cliffs, N.J., for the construction of a luxury property. The project is being developed on 20 acres along the Hudson River Palisades.
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
paramuspost.com
VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN
Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
roi-nj.com
Rail at Bound Brook: Denholtz, Redwood to build 143-unit Class A multifamily project
Denholtz Properties and Redwood Real Estate Group announced Monday plans to build the Rail at Bound Brook, a 143-unit Class A multifamily community. Construction on the project, which will be located at 100 Hamilton St., is scheduled to begin by the end of 2022, with an estimated completion in the second quarter of 2024.
roi-nj.com
HAX accepted into NJ Accelerate program
HAX, a startup development program for pre-seed hard-tech companies based in Newark, is the fifth accelerator to be approved for support from NJ Accelerate, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s partner accelerator program. That’s potentially good news for HAX, which is run by the Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV,...
roi-nj.com
Best Banks to Work For: Peapack-Gladstone, Manasquan, Lakeland make list
Three New Jersey banks — Peapack-Gladstone, Manasquan and Lakeland — were listed among the Best Banks to Work For in the country by American Banker, which released its list Tuesday. American Banker, which partners with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive...
N.J.’s best ice cream shop is a new Filipino café, Yelp says. We investigated.
When Yelp released their state-by-state best ice cream shops list in June, they didn’t highlight perennial New Jersey favorites like Princeton’s The Bent Spoon or Holsten’s in Bloomfield, but a new dessert spot and café unfamiliar to most Garden State eaters. We had to investigate.
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
wobm.com
New Jersey’s Oldest Military Base in Morris County is Amazing Part of American History
This article mixes history and patriotism and our amazing members of the United States Military Family. We are going to take a trip through history and take a look at the oldest most historic military bases in America. A look at the 28 most historic military bases in the U.S.
roi-nj.com
1st complex surgical procedure marks launch of partnership between Rothman Orthopaedics, CarePoint Health
The recent successful completion of a complex surgical spinal procedure at Hoboken University Medical Center is the first in a long-term partnership between Rothman Orthopaedic Institute and Carepoint Health that was initially announced in 2021. “We are thrilled for the partnership between Rothman Orthopaedics and CarePoint Health to be successfully...
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
Thrillist
Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC
It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ
A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
fox5ny.com
Bomb threat made against flight into Newark; person in custody
NEW JERSEY - A person has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made towards a JetBlue flight heading from Orlando to Newark. The plane landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport at 10:25 a.m. with around 100 people onboard. The Essex County bomb squad cleared the plane...
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in America
50 Top Pizza, an online guide from journalist Luciano Pignataro and Italian food experts Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, is known for its ranking of international pizzerias. Their global lists heavily favor New York, Italy, Tokyo, and Sao Paolo, Brazil for the best pizza in the world.
First Of Its Kind Store Opening In Holmdel By End Of The Month
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
