Bergen County, NJ

multihousingnews.com

Corporate Campus Starts Multifamily Makeover in NJ

The adaptive reuse project is rising on a 20-acre site formerly used by Unilever for offices and research and development space. Garden Communities has begun demolition at 800 Sylvan Ave. in Engelwood Cliffs, N.J., for the construction of a luxury property. The project is being developed on 20 acres along the Hudson River Palisades.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
paramuspost.com

VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN

Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

HAX accepted into NJ Accelerate program

HAX, a startup development program for pre-seed hard-tech companies based in Newark, is the fifth accelerator to be approved for support from NJ Accelerate, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s partner accelerator program. That’s potentially good news for HAX, which is run by the Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV,...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Best Banks to Work For: Peapack-Gladstone, Manasquan, Lakeland make list

Three New Jersey banks — Peapack-Gladstone, Manasquan and Lakeland — were listed among the Best Banks to Work For in the country by American Banker, which released its list Tuesday. American Banker, which partners with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive...
MANASQUAN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

1st complex surgical procedure marks launch of partnership between Rothman Orthopaedics, CarePoint Health

The recent successful completion of a complex surgical spinal procedure at Hoboken University Medical Center is the first in a long-term partnership between Rothman Orthopaedic Institute and Carepoint Health that was initially announced in 2021. “We are thrilled for the partnership between Rothman Orthopaedics and CarePoint Health to be successfully...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Thrillist

Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ

A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Bomb threat made against flight into Newark; person in custody

NEW JERSEY - A person has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made towards a JetBlue flight heading from Orlando to Newark. The plane landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport at 10:25 a.m. with around 100 people onboard. The Essex County bomb squad cleared the plane...
NEWARK, NJ

