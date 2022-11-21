ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malls announce Black Friday, holiday hours and events

By Adam Gorski
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple stores at the Walden Galleria will be opening earlier than 7 a.m. on Black Friday, the mall announced Monday.

The following stores have altered Black Friday hours:

  • Best Buy: Opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and remaining open until 10 p.m.
  • JCPenney: Opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and remaining open until 10 p.m.
  • Macy’s: Opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and remaining open until Midnight
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and remaining open until 9 p.m.

Hours for the rest of the mall are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday and it will be closed on Thanksgiving. The Galleria will also be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition, Santa Claus will be available to visit at his fireside lounge near the Apple Store.

The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls U.S.A. also announced they will extend their hours, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m.

At the Boulevard Mall in Amherst, a Christmas artisan market feating over 75 vendors will be open to the public for the holiday season starting Black Friday and continuing every Saturday until Christmas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

