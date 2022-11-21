ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Time Out Global

Plans for the Museum of London moving to Smithfield Market have been finalised

In case you haven’t heard, the Museum of London is relocating. The institution has really been making the most of the big move: it commissioned a mural, organised a stonking five-month-long leaving do, and will put on two free back-to-back festivals this weekend and next. The museum is moving...
The Independent

Pensioner becomes Britain’s ‘oldest first-time buyer’

A new homeowner has become Britain’s oldest first-time buyer after collecting his keys aged 86. Pensioner Edward Simon Jones just got his first pad – a £147,000 bungalow in Flintshire, Wales. Edward, who is known as Simon, spent his whole life living on his family’s farm before...
BBC

Simpson's Tavern: Historical London chophouse fights for its future

Self-proclaimed as London's "oldest chophouse", Simpson's Tavern is fighting for its future following a surprise closure. The Grade II-listed tavern has stood on Cornhill for more than 250 years - surviving fires, wars and epidemics. After getting into rent arrears during the coronavirus pandemic, the venue's locks were changed by...
BBC

Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure

Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
The Independent

King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Daily Mail

ITV colleagues tell of their 'shock and sadness' as pundit Nadia Nadim is forced off air after her mother was killed in a digger accident: Star says she 'lost the most important person' who 'gave me life twice' after pair fled Taliban together

World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim has revealed her mother's sudden death caused her to abandon ITV's coverage of a live game on Tuesday night, as her 'deeply shocked and saddened' colleagues rallied round to offer their support. Viewers noticed how the women's football star and refugee, 34, had been part...
Time Out Global

All the Christmas rail, tube and Overground disruption in London

If you’re one of the folk who won’t be escaping out of the city during the festive period, on top of various rail strikes, engineering work means getting public transport might not be smooth sailing. Londoners could face widespread rail disruption over Christmas as Network Rail will carry out 300 engineering projects in busy London stations. Around 95 percent of the rail network should be open as usual, but the infrastructure company recommends that travellers to ‘plan their journeys in advance’.
BBC

Croydon Council declared bankrupt for third time

Local libraries, a retail park and community hubs may have to be sold off by a south London council after it declared bankruptcy for the third time. Croydon Council said it had to issue a Section 114 notice to declare bankruptcy after it realised it faced a £130m black hole in next year's budget.
Deadline

Twitter Closes Brussels Office As Elon Musk’s Reforms Spread To Europe, Report Claims

Twitter has closed its office in Brussels, Belgium, according to the Financial Terms. Citing multiple sources, the paper reported the social media platform’s European digital policy chiefs Julia Mozer and Dario La Nasa, exited last week. The office is now closed as the other four execs at the small Brussels office, which played a key role in relations with European Union politicians due to its location, had already left as part of mass redundancies. The influential Mozer and La Nasa led Twitter’s efforts to comply with the EU’s disinformation code and Digital Services Act, which came into force last week. Twitter has been shedding...
The Independent

‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city

Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
The Independent

Metropolitan Police raid homes in UK’s biggest-ever cyber-fraud sting

The UK’s biggest-ever fraud sting has brought down a phone number spoofing site used by criminals to scam thousands of victims out of millions of pounds.Footage captures the moment Metropolitan Police officers raided a number of properties and arrested multiple people as part of the investigation.Members of British law enforcement were part of a global operation to bring down ispoof.cc, a website described as an “online fraud shop”.The average loss among the 4,785 people who reported being targeted to Action Fraud is £10,000.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitRAF completes first UK flight using 100% sustainable fuel in ‘breakthrough moment’Vehicles left abandoned in floodwaters after torrential downpours in West Sussex
Daily Mail

Britain's ‘mould epidemic' made worse by cost-of-living crisis: How 4.7million private renters have battled fungus in their homes over the past year as hard-pressed tenants cut back on heating

Householders face rising threats of a 'mould epidemic' due to the cost-of-living crisis that has plagued the UK and caused energy bills to skyrocket. Budget restraints have worsened the likelihood of householders battling the 'deadly and tragic consequences' of a mould infestation this winter, the National Association of Property Buyers (NAPB) has warned.
Daily Mail

Rail strikes will cripple the network AGAIN for two weekends - as rugby fans travelling to Twickenham and Cardiff are warned NOT to go by train

Rail strikes are set to cripple the network again for the next two weekends - as rugby fans travelling to Twickenham and Cardiff are warned not to go by train. Drivers from 11 rail companies, part of the Aslef union, will walk out on November 26 in a long-running dispute over pay which will halt passengers yet again.
GEORGIA STATE

