Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Plans for the Museum of London moving to Smithfield Market have been finalised
In case you haven’t heard, the Museum of London is relocating. The institution has really been making the most of the big move: it commissioned a mural, organised a stonking five-month-long leaving do, and will put on two free back-to-back festivals this weekend and next. The museum is moving...
Pensioner becomes Britain’s ‘oldest first-time buyer’
A new homeowner has become Britain’s oldest first-time buyer after collecting his keys aged 86. Pensioner Edward Simon Jones just got his first pad – a £147,000 bungalow in Flintshire, Wales. Edward, who is known as Simon, spent his whole life living on his family’s farm before...
Simpson's Tavern: Historical London chophouse fights for its future
Self-proclaimed as London's "oldest chophouse", Simpson's Tavern is fighting for its future following a surprise closure. The Grade II-listed tavern has stood on Cornhill for more than 250 years - surviving fires, wars and epidemics. After getting into rent arrears during the coronavirus pandemic, the venue's locks were changed by...
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
UK police identify offences committed in Chinese consulate incident
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted.
‘Are you not worried we might die?’ Social housing tenants on living with mould
Nicola Calvert and her five-year-old son, Tristan, have lived with damp in a basement flat in Hastings for three years. The mould spreads across walls and ceilings, and weevils that feed off moist plaster fall into their beds, she tells the Guardian. There are rats, too, but it’s the damp...
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Popeyes is opening a massive 20 new restaurants across the UK
Have you eaten at Popeyes yet? Many of us Brits have seen the American fast-food outlet on TV or in films but haven’t had the chance to try it. So here’s some good news: the chain is expanding, fast. While Popeyes already has some stores in the UK,...
Employee at Yorkshire hotel claims '90 per cent of staff have lost their jobs after up to 80 asylum seekers arrived and immigration staff took over'
Up to 90 per cent of staff have lost their job at a hotel in Yorkshire following the arrival of asylum seekers and immigration staff, an employee has claimed. An employee of the Humber View Hotel in Hull says she is one of up to '40 employees' to have lost their job since the arrival of new immigration staff.
ITV colleagues tell of their 'shock and sadness' as pundit Nadia Nadim is forced off air after her mother was killed in a digger accident: Star says she 'lost the most important person' who 'gave me life twice' after pair fled Taliban together
World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim has revealed her mother's sudden death caused her to abandon ITV's coverage of a live game on Tuesday night, as her 'deeply shocked and saddened' colleagues rallied round to offer their support. Viewers noticed how the women's football star and refugee, 34, had been part...
All the Christmas rail, tube and Overground disruption in London
If you’re one of the folk who won’t be escaping out of the city during the festive period, on top of various rail strikes, engineering work means getting public transport might not be smooth sailing. Londoners could face widespread rail disruption over Christmas as Network Rail will carry out 300 engineering projects in busy London stations. Around 95 percent of the rail network should be open as usual, but the infrastructure company recommends that travellers to ‘plan their journeys in advance’.
Croydon Council declared bankrupt for third time
Local libraries, a retail park and community hubs may have to be sold off by a south London council after it declared bankruptcy for the third time. Croydon Council said it had to issue a Section 114 notice to declare bankruptcy after it realised it faced a £130m black hole in next year's budget.
Twitter Closes Brussels Office As Elon Musk’s Reforms Spread To Europe, Report Claims
Twitter has closed its office in Brussels, Belgium, according to the Financial Terms. Citing multiple sources, the paper reported the social media platform’s European digital policy chiefs Julia Mozer and Dario La Nasa, exited last week. The office is now closed as the other four execs at the small Brussels office, which played a key role in relations with European Union politicians due to its location, had already left as part of mass redundancies. The influential Mozer and La Nasa led Twitter’s efforts to comply with the EU’s disinformation code and Digital Services Act, which came into force last week. Twitter has been shedding...
‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city
Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
Metropolitan Police raid homes in UK’s biggest-ever cyber-fraud sting
The UK’s biggest-ever fraud sting has brought down a phone number spoofing site used by criminals to scam thousands of victims out of millions of pounds.Footage captures the moment Metropolitan Police officers raided a number of properties and arrested multiple people as part of the investigation.Members of British law enforcement were part of a global operation to bring down ispoof.cc, a website described as an “online fraud shop”.The average loss among the 4,785 people who reported being targeted to Action Fraud is £10,000.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitRAF completes first UK flight using 100% sustainable fuel in ‘breakthrough moment’Vehicles left abandoned in floodwaters after torrential downpours in West Sussex
Britain's ‘mould epidemic' made worse by cost-of-living crisis: How 4.7million private renters have battled fungus in their homes over the past year as hard-pressed tenants cut back on heating
Householders face rising threats of a 'mould epidemic' due to the cost-of-living crisis that has plagued the UK and caused energy bills to skyrocket. Budget restraints have worsened the likelihood of householders battling the 'deadly and tragic consequences' of a mould infestation this winter, the National Association of Property Buyers (NAPB) has warned.
Rail strikes will cripple the network AGAIN for two weekends - as rugby fans travelling to Twickenham and Cardiff are warned NOT to go by train
Rail strikes are set to cripple the network again for the next two weekends - as rugby fans travelling to Twickenham and Cardiff are warned not to go by train. Drivers from 11 rail companies, part of the Aslef union, will walk out on November 26 in a long-running dispute over pay which will halt passengers yet again.
