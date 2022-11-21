Kelly Rowland Tells 2022 AMAs Crowd To ‘Chill Out’ After Booing Chris Brown Award Win

The crowd at the 2022 American Music Awards was not here for Chris Brown , but Kelly Rowland sure was.

At the 2022 AMAs on Sunday, Chris Brown beat out Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd to win favorite male R&B artist. Kelly Rowland was the presenter for the award, getting booed immediately after announcing Brown’s name.

“Excuse me. Chill out,” Rowland said as she held a finger up to the booing crowd. “I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer,” Kelly continued. “I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations.”

As you likely already know, Chris Brown has a long history of legal trouble, including multiple arrests for assault and accusations of rape, the latest of which was dropped. In addition to being charged with felony assault for his infamous altercation with then-girlfriend Rihanna, another of his girlfriends, Karrueche Tran, has also accused the singer of assault, including punching her in the stomach and throwing her down the stairs and filed a restraining order against him. TLDR: We’d be here all day if we listed all of the reasons the crowd might be booing Chris Brown. Kelly Rowland, however, wasn’t here for the boos, and seemed quite offended by the crowd’s reaction to his win. He wasn’t in the building to accept the award, so she did so on his behalf, defending the R&B singer against the fans in the audience.

Brown’s win at the AMAs came just one day after he shared a video on Instagram that featured him rehearsing for a performance to music by Michael Jackson. In the comments section of the post, the singer implied that he was set to perform the routine at the awards show, writing, “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they canceled me for reasons unknown.”

It remains unclear if Brown was ever actually scheduled to perform.

