Kelly Rowland Tells 2022 AMAs Crowd To ‘Chill Out’ After Booing Chris Brown Award Win

By Rebecah Jacobs
 2 days ago

The crowd at the 2022 American Music Awards was not here for Chris Brown , but Kelly Rowland sure was.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

At the 2022 AMAs on Sunday, Chris Brown beat out Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd to win favorite male R&B artist. Kelly Rowland was the presenter for the award, getting booed immediately after announcing Brown’s name.

Source: Kelly Rowland / Getty

As you likely already know, Chris Brown has a long history of legal trouble, including multiple arrests for assault and accusations of rape, the latest of which was dropped. In addition to being charged with felony assault for his infamous altercation with then-girlfriend Rihanna, another of his girlfriends, Karrueche Tran, has also accused the singer of assault, including
punching her in the stomach and throwing her down the stairs and filed a restraining order against him. TLDR: We'd be here all day if we listed all of the reasons the crowd might be booing Chris Brown. Kelly Rowland, however, wasn't here for the boos, and seemed quite offended by the crowd's reaction to his win. He wasn't in the building to accept the award, so she did so on his behalf, defending the R&B singer against the fans in the audience.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty images for dcp

“Excuse me. Chill out,” Rowland said as she held a finger up to the booing crowd.

“I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer,” Kelly continued. “I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations.”

Brown’s win at the AMAs came just one day after he shared a video on Instagram that featured him rehearsing for a performance to music by Michael Jackson. In the comments section of the post, the singer implied that he was set to perform the routine at the awards show, writing, “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they canceled me for reasons unknown.”

It remains unclear if Brown was ever actually scheduled to perform.

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

Check out a full list of 2022 AMAs winners down below:

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year: Dove Cameron

Collaboration of the Year: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Favorite Touring Artist: Coldplay

Favorite Music Video: Taylor Swift “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Harry Styles

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group: BTS

Favorite Pop Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite Pop Song: Harry Styles “As It Was”

Favorite Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite Country Song: Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Favorite Male R&B Artist: Chris Brown

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite R&B Album: Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Favorite R&B Song: Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Anitta

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Favorite Latin Song: Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Rock Song (NEW): Måneskin “Beggin’”

Favorite Rock Album (NEW): Ghost “Impera”

Favorite Inspirational Artist: for KING & COUNTRY

Favorite Gospel Artist: Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack: “ELVIS”

Favorite Afrobeats Artist (NEW): Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist (NEW): BTS

