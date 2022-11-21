Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's DeathBridget MulroyPerth Amboy, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
roi-nj.com
RIPCO Real Estate adds two EVPs to N.J. market
RIPCO Real Estate has named Steven Winters and Michael Horne as new executive vice presidents for its New Jersey markets. The pair join RIPCO as a coordinated team that has been working together at CBRE for the past nine years. They will focus on the Northern and Central Jersey markets.
roi-nj.com
Popular private lending conference purchased by Marlboro-based law firm
The Marlboro-based practice group of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg acquired Pitbull Conference and the National Private Lenders Association, according to a recent announcement from Jonathan Hornik, founder of Private Lender Law. A full-service law firm serving the private lending industry, Private Lender Law encompasses the practice group of LaRocca...
multihousingnews.com
Corporate Campus Starts Multifamily Makeover in NJ
The adaptive reuse project is rising on a 20-acre site formerly used by Unilever for offices and research and development space. Garden Communities has begun demolition at 800 Sylvan Ave. in Engelwood Cliffs, N.J., for the construction of a luxury property. The project is being developed on 20 acres along the Hudson River Palisades.
roi-nj.com
HAX accepted into NJ Accelerate program
HAX, a startup development program for pre-seed hard-tech companies based in Newark, is the fifth accelerator to be approved for support from NJ Accelerate, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s partner accelerator program. That’s potentially good news for HAX, which is run by the Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV,...
roi-nj.com
Vantage Commercial reps Bestwork Industries for the Blind with relocation of warehouse
Cherry Hill-based Vantage Commercial on Thursday said it helped facilitate a warehouse lease in Pennsauken for Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc., which was looking to relocate its operations. Located at 7055 Central Highway, the 9,967-square-foot warehouse is located within the Airport Industrial Park, easily accessible from Routes 70 and...
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
N.J. developer, attorney admit orchestrating big money mortgage fraud scheme
A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted Wednesday that they helped orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, federal prosecutors said. The developer, Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and the attorney, Fausto Simoes, 69, of Millington, worked together...
nj1015.com
Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there
People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
roi-nj.com
2 nurses from N.J. make national 20 Under 40 list
Rebecca Basso of the Valley Health System and Gregory Zanone of Atlantic Health System have been named 20 Under 40 honorees by the Emergency Nurses Association. Basso is the director of the emergency department and emergency services for the Valley Hospital. Zanone is a flight nurse. The two were highlighted...
Affordable Fashion Shop Opens at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, NJ
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A new fashion store has opened at the Hamilton Mall. Rainbow Shops offers affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories for women, juniors, plus sizes, and kids. “We are committed to the future of the Hamilton Mall and its use as a retail and lifestyle destination. Rainbow Shops...
roi-nj.com
N.J. ranks low among states in survey of EV charger availability
New Jersey clean energy supporters have long said making electric vehicle chargers ubiquitous around the state is a key to adoption of the technology among the general public. And, with a recent study showing the state has more than 2,000 EV chargers, the totality of the effort is higher than many. But, when it comes to chargers per capita, the state is far behind others.
roi-nj.com
$2.5M CSIT Clean Demonstration program offering grants to support startups testing prototypes
The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology will launch the Pilot Clean Tech Demonstration Program, a competitive $2.5 million program to support New Jersey companies accelerating the commercialization and deployment of innovative clean energy technologies. The Pilot Clean Tech Demonstration Program will provide grants of up to $250,000...
nj1015.com
Finally – Murphy takes action at Menlo Park, NJ, veteran’s home
On the heels of a new report detailing incompetence and abuse at the state run Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Gov. Phil Murphy is finally taking action. Murphy announced Thursday that he is sending "a Mission Critical Team of experienced health care administrators and infection preventionists" to the facility.
New Jersey, You’ve Definitely Broken One Of These Wacky Marriage Rules
There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
These Are The New Jersey Pizza Shops You Must-Try in 2023
I love talking about pizza. It's one of my favorite foods. Best of New Jersey just put together a list of the pizza places throughout the Garden State that you must try in 2023. Here are just a few that made the list:. *DeLorenzo's Pizza in Robbinsville. Great choice. I...
Want expensive? The 10 highest priced ZIP codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
N.J. reports 1,212 COVID cases, 15 deaths. 8 million vaccinated ahead of Thanksgiving.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,212 COVID-19 cases and 15 confirmed deaths on Monday. More than 8 million statewide have now received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose ahead of Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.89 as of Tuesday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication...
nomadlawyer.org
Go Skinny Dipping at Gunnison Beach, New Jersey
“Clothing optional!”. There are not many places that live up to such a. motto but Gunnison beach is one such spot. Located on the iconic Sandy Hook barrier split on the New Jersey shore, this is the state’s only legal nude beach. Since it is on federal land, it is managed by National Park Service.
Comments / 0