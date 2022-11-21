ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

roi-nj.com

RIPCO Real Estate adds two EVPs to N.J. market

RIPCO Real Estate has named Steven Winters and Michael Horne as new executive vice presidents for its New Jersey markets. The pair join RIPCO as a coordinated team that has been working together at CBRE for the past nine years. They will focus on the Northern and Central Jersey markets.
roi-nj.com

Popular private lending conference purchased by Marlboro-based law firm

The Marlboro-based practice group of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg acquired Pitbull Conference and the National Private Lenders Association, according to a recent announcement from Jonathan Hornik, founder of Private Lender Law. A full-service law firm serving the private lending industry, Private Lender Law encompasses the practice group of LaRocca...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
multihousingnews.com

Corporate Campus Starts Multifamily Makeover in NJ

The adaptive reuse project is rising on a 20-acre site formerly used by Unilever for offices and research and development space. Garden Communities has begun demolition at 800 Sylvan Ave. in Engelwood Cliffs, N.J., for the construction of a luxury property. The project is being developed on 20 acres along the Hudson River Palisades.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

HAX accepted into NJ Accelerate program

HAX, a startup development program for pre-seed hard-tech companies based in Newark, is the fifth accelerator to be approved for support from NJ Accelerate, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s partner accelerator program. That’s potentially good news for HAX, which is run by the Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV,...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

2 nurses from N.J. make national 20 Under 40 list

Rebecca Basso of the Valley Health System and Gregory Zanone of Atlantic Health System have been named 20 Under 40 honorees by the Emergency Nurses Association. Basso is the director of the emergency department and emergency services for the Valley Hospital. Zanone is a flight nurse. The two were highlighted...
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

N.J. ranks low among states in survey of EV charger availability

New Jersey clean energy supporters have long said making electric vehicle chargers ubiquitous around the state is a key to adoption of the technology among the general public. And, with a recent study showing the state has more than 2,000 EV chargers, the totality of the effort is higher than many. But, when it comes to chargers per capita, the state is far behind others.
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

$2.5M CSIT Clean Demonstration program offering grants to support startups testing prototypes

The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology will launch the Pilot Clean Tech Demonstration Program, a competitive $2.5 million program to support New Jersey companies accelerating the commercialization and deployment of innovative clean energy technologies. The Pilot Clean Tech Demonstration Program will provide grants of up to $250,000...
nj1015.com

Finally – Murphy takes action at Menlo Park, NJ, veteran’s home

On the heels of a new report detailing incompetence and abuse at the state run Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Gov. Phil Murphy is finally taking action. Murphy announced Thursday that he is sending "a Mission Critical Team of experienced health care administrators and infection preventionists" to the facility.
MENLO PARK, CA
94.5 PST

New Jersey, You’ve Definitely Broken One Of These Wacky Marriage Rules

There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Go Skinny Dipping at Gunnison Beach, New Jersey

“Clothing optional!”. There are not many places that live up to such a. motto but Gunnison beach is one such spot. Located on the iconic Sandy Hook barrier split on the New Jersey shore, this is the state’s only legal nude beach. Since it is on federal land, it is managed by National Park Service.
NEW JERSEY STATE

