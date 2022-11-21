ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rhinotimes.com

Price Of Old Monticello Center At A Quarter Million Dollars And Rising

It’s a good thing the Guilford County Board of Commissioners told county staff a few months ago to widely advertise the sale of the old Monticello Community Center property at 5009A NC-150. Staff was expecting to sell the land to the first bidder for $100,000, but, now, in something of a bidding war, the latest offer stands at $240,000.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Council sets public hearing on stormwater program

During its meeting Monday night, the Albemarle City Council renewed discussions that had last taken place over the summer regarding a decision on the city’s proposed stormwater program. Having recently received $250,000 in funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation to assist with a portion of the city’s proposed stormwater...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Closure scheduled on U.S. 601 in Union County

N.C. Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will temporarily close U.S. Highway 601 over Clear Creek to repair one of the bridge’s approach slabs. The repairs will start Nov. 28, continuing up to two weeks. Drivers will be detoured around the closure, with a separate detour in place for trucks.
UNION COUNTY, NC
beckersasc.com

Atrium Health gains approval for $30.13M North Carolina ASC

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C., according to a Nov. 18 report from the Winston-Salem Journal. The center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms, and will specialize in ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery...
GREENSBORO, NC
Stanly News & Press

Cabarrus County traffic shift coming to N.C. 24-27

N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews are planning a traffic shift after Thanksgiving, affecting the bridges on N.C. Highway 24-27 over the Rocky River. The shift is part of a $6 million project the department awarded earlier this year to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. Starting Nov. 30, traffic will...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Bicyclist on U.S. 52 airlifted after collision with vehicle

A bicyclist involved in a Monday morning crash on U.S. Highway 52 had to be airlifted. According to N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Taylor, Tyrell Jones was riding a bicycle going northbound in the southbound lane of U.S. 52. A 2007 Honda driven by Amber Aldinger was in the eastbound...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Chamber celebrates Stanly Aesthetics

The Stanly County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration recently for Stanly Aesthetics, 731 N. 2nd St., Suite C, Albemarle. Lorie Lisenby and Carol Adams are advanced practice nurses with more than 40 years of combined experience in emergency medicine, critical care, anesthesia and home IV infusions. They...
ALBEMARLE, NC
My Fox 8

Compass Woodworks are made to last in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) – This time of year, people are looking for great gift ideas, especially ones that are made to last. Brad Jones met a Salisbury man who is taking wood and turning it into a real treasure that’s Made in North Carolina. To find out more...
SALISBURY, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Chamber announces winners from Reverse Raffle

The Reverse Raffle-Totally 80s Party included entertainment, food, drinks and games. “The Reverse Raffle was so much fun and a great success,” said Sandy Selvy-Mullis, Stanly County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “We appreciate everyone who bought a ticket, donated items, the sponsors and all our hard working volunteers.”
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NTSB: Pilot reported engine trouble before fatal NC crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing two people from Illinois, was experiencing engine trouble, federal authorities said. The pilot reported the engine trouble to the tower at Smith Reynolds Airport on Saturday as he approached to land, Pete Wentz, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Winston Salem-Journal.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly Adult Care Center hosts fashion show fundraiser

Efforts to open the county’s first full-time adult care center continued Saturday at the Stanly County Senior Center. The Stanly Adult Care Center (SACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization started in December 2021, hosted a fashion show fundraiser. Attendees enjoyed a cocktail hour and dinner before seeing some of the...
STANLY COUNTY, NC

