Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
rhinotimes.com
Price Of Old Monticello Center At A Quarter Million Dollars And Rising
It’s a good thing the Guilford County Board of Commissioners told county staff a few months ago to widely advertise the sale of the old Monticello Community Center property at 5009A NC-150. Staff was expecting to sell the land to the first bidder for $100,000, but, now, in something of a bidding war, the latest offer stands at $240,000.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Council sets public hearing on stormwater program
During its meeting Monday night, the Albemarle City Council renewed discussions that had last taken place over the summer regarding a decision on the city’s proposed stormwater program. Having recently received $250,000 in funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation to assist with a portion of the city’s proposed stormwater...
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Closure scheduled on U.S. 601 in Union County
N.C. Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will temporarily close U.S. Highway 601 over Clear Creek to repair one of the bridge’s approach slabs. The repairs will start Nov. 28, continuing up to two weeks. Drivers will be detoured around the closure, with a separate detour in place for trucks.
WXII 12
Sheetz to drop gas prices to $1.99 a gallon for unleaded 88 for limited time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sheetz announced it will drop gasoline prices for Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sheetz said the promotion will begin on Monday, Nov....
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man challenges high property tax and wins, county admits a mistake
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anthony Reaves is more than proud of the home he and his wife own in Greensboro. The land has been in his wife’s family for years. “My father-in-law purchased (the land) after WWII,” Reaves said. The land is broken up into three separate parcels...
beckersasc.com
Atrium Health gains approval for $30.13M North Carolina ASC
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C., according to a Nov. 18 report from the Winston-Salem Journal. The center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms, and will specialize in ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery...
Stanly News & Press
Cabarrus County traffic shift coming to N.C. 24-27
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews are planning a traffic shift after Thanksgiving, affecting the bridges on N.C. Highway 24-27 over the Rocky River. The shift is part of a $6 million project the department awarded earlier this year to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. Starting Nov. 30, traffic will...
Worker crushed to death by 3,000-pound container, NC officials say. Now company cited
Officials reported finding “serious” violations at the workplace.
Stanly News & Press
Bicyclist on U.S. 52 airlifted after collision with vehicle
A bicyclist involved in a Monday morning crash on U.S. Highway 52 had to be airlifted. According to N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Taylor, Tyrell Jones was riding a bicycle going northbound in the southbound lane of U.S. 52. A 2007 Honda driven by Amber Aldinger was in the eastbound...
Gas prices could fall under $3 by Christmas. Here’s how it’s looking for North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Last week’s forecast of hard-to-swallow gasoline prices for Thanksgiving dinner are going down a whole lot easier today, and Christmas could deliver a delicious dessert. A week ago analysts were suggesting that the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline would be the highest they’ve ever been on Thanksgiving. Today, […]
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Chamber celebrates Stanly Aesthetics
The Stanly County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration recently for Stanly Aesthetics, 731 N. 2nd St., Suite C, Albemarle. Lorie Lisenby and Carol Adams are advanced practice nurses with more than 40 years of combined experience in emergency medicine, critical care, anesthesia and home IV infusions. They...
My Fox 8
Compass Woodworks are made to last in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) – This time of year, people are looking for great gift ideas, especially ones that are made to last. Brad Jones met a Salisbury man who is taking wood and turning it into a real treasure that’s Made in North Carolina. To find out more...
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
Stanly News & Press
School nurses, Lions Club officials partnered to offer vision screenings to students
With young students relying heavily on computers and iPads as part of their school instruction, local volunteers say it is more important than ever to make sure they are not visually impaired in any way. To help with this effort, Stanly County Schools nursing staff, in partnership with the local...
Hundreds have died on North Carolina streets; community pushes for change
There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways.
Stanly News & Press
Chamber announces winners from Reverse Raffle
The Reverse Raffle-Totally 80s Party included entertainment, food, drinks and games. “The Reverse Raffle was so much fun and a great success,” said Sandy Selvy-Mullis, Stanly County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “We appreciate everyone who bought a ticket, donated items, the sponsors and all our hard working volunteers.”
NTSB: Pilot reported engine trouble before fatal NC crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing two people from Illinois, was experiencing engine trouble, federal authorities said. The pilot reported the engine trouble to the tower at Smith Reynolds Airport on Saturday as he approached to land, Pete Wentz, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Winston Salem-Journal.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly Adult Care Center hosts fashion show fundraiser
Efforts to open the county’s first full-time adult care center continued Saturday at the Stanly County Senior Center. The Stanly Adult Care Center (SACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization started in December 2021, hosted a fashion show fundraiser. Attendees enjoyed a cocktail hour and dinner before seeing some of the...
