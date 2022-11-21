Read full article on original website
WHSV
Waynesboro area ministry opens cold weather shelter
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) has its shelter doors open wide. The cold weather shelter is starting back at square one, but the ministry is committed to have 35 beds for 20 solid weeks to help those in need. “Homelessness in our area, and throughout...
WHSV
Lil’ Guss’ among several businesses giving back this Thanksgiving
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Lil Guss’ is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving. The restaurant sits on Dogwood Avenue in Grottoes, and for the past few years they have offered complimentary meals on Thanksgiving. “It’s a beautiful place to be, here in this small community.” Owner Angeliki Floros...
NBC 29 News
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA kennels over capacity; adoption special this weekend
The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has been at or near capacity since June, and with dog kennels currently over capacity, they are holding an adoption special to free up space. Intakes surpassed last year’s total in mid-October. On Nov. 25 and 26, adoption fees for all dogs are reduced by...
NBC 29 News
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Culpeper's Christmas Tree Lighting 2022
Culpeper turned out in the blistery Sunday weather to watch the annual Christmas tree lighting and carols. There were even Santa and Mrs. Claus sightings!
cbs19news
'Yeah, Baby!' Central Virginia couple owns Austin Powers' Shaguar
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A unique piece of movie history is owned by a couple just over Afton Mountain in Waynesboro. If you have seen the 2002 movie "Austin Powers in Goldmember," starring Mike Myers and Beyonce, you have seen the Shaguar. "This was our car that was in...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Friday night fire causes $190,000 in damage, displaces family
A Friday night fire in Harrisonburg caused $190,000 in damage and displaced a family of five. There was one injury associated with the fire – with a firefighter needing treatment for a minor medical issue, according to the Harrisonburg Fire Department. One adult male home at the time of...
theriver953.com
SCFR respond to a fallen and injured hiker
Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) with the Strasburg Fire Department (SFD) report responding to a fallen and injured hiker. The unidentified victim had taken a significant fall down a rock ledge at Buzzard Rock Trail. The 54-year-old male was bleeding from his head and was found to be in...
royalexaminer.com
Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River
On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
NBC 29 News
Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling. The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28. “This offer is for a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Winchester VA You Must Try!
Are you heading to Virginia and looking for the best restaurants in Winchester? Well don’t go any further! We have done some research and have compiled a list of some of the best food in Winchester that you definitely need to make time for!. Virginia is filled with amazing...
q101online.com
Ticket Tuesday with Zeus Digital Theaters in Waynesboro
Listen all day each Tuesday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Zeus Digital Theaters in Waynesboro. We’ll tell you how to win and what caller to be, so listen close. Find out what’s playing and when at zeustheaters.com. The Q101 studio line is 540-434-4144.
WHSV
Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night. Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
Staunton District Traffic Alert for Nov. 21-Dec. 2
STAUNTON (VR) – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures. *NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry...
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes
“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
