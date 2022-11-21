The suspect in the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will be held without bond, a judge ruled in a brief virtual court appearance. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, who identifies as nonbinary, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury after the shooter allegedly entered an LGBT club in Colorado Springs with an AR-style rifle and began shooting.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO