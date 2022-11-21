Read full article on original website
Andrew Bailey named next Missouri Attorney General
Missouri appointed a new attorney general after current AG Eric Schmitt won the election for U.S. Senate in November.
Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general
A top staff member in the governor’s office will be Missouri’s next attorney general. Andrew Bailey, 41, who has served as general counsel for Gov. Mike Parson for the last year, will replace Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate earlier this month. Bailey will complete Schmitt’s term, which ends in […] The post Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general appeared first on Missouri Independent.
fourstateshomepage.com
New Attorney General in Missouri
MISSOURI — The state of Missouri has a new Attorney General. It’s 41-year-old Andrew Bailey. He’s served as the General Counsel for Governor Mike Parson for the last year and has never held elected office. He previously served as an Assistant Attorney General and was the Warren...
KMOV
Parson announces $23M matching grant to create law enforcement complex in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced a matching grant for St. Louis County to create a law enforcement complex. The $23 million matching grant will go towards establishing a regional intelligence and information center and law enforcement training complex. In addition, Parson said that St. Louis County has agreed to also invest at least $23 million for the law enforcement complex.
How Missouri Prosecutors Get Away with Striking Black Jurors
It's illegal to eliminate a juror on the basis of race. But in practice, it's all too common
St. Louis County Library board opposes new Missouri proposal
A Missouri proposal would require certification for libraries receiving state funds, specifically for state officials to ensure no works offered at the libraries "appeal to the prurient interest of any minor."
mycouriertribune.com
Gov. Parson set to name new attorney general Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s office said he would name a new attorney general on Wednesday following current Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s election to the U.S. Senate earlier this month. The announcement was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the governor’s office, according to a press...
Hilarious Missouri Trail Cam Claims to Show Jurassic Visitor?
Someone needs to call Stephen Spielberg and let him know that one of his creatures got loose and is making cameos on Missouri trail cam videos. Not really, but call him anyway if you can. A pretend (meaning parody) Jefferson County, Missouri Facebook page shared a hilarious pic claiming to...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: $3 billion Chesterfield development could receive tax break; Bayer downsizes campus
Newly elected U.S. legislators will join veteran lawmakers in deciding the fate of the Farm Bill next year. The bill, which is up for renewal every five years, determines funding for large food-related issues, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commodities and crop insurance and an issue most expected to draw debate – climate change. The bipartisan nature of the bill and the split control of Congressional chambers makes it unclear how the bill will play out. In the St. Louis area, a $3 billion project to create a "downtown" Chesterfield could receive a $353 million tax break. And, Bayer is the latest company to downsize its real estate as it moves to sell 95 acres of its campus in Creve Coeur. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
KMOV
Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
St. Charles Amazon workers to participate in strike on Black Friday
Amazon workers in St. Charles are expected to strike in protest of what they call “exploitation.” Workers are demanding better pay, increased compensation for cross training for additional roles, and better worker safety protections.
The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Colorado Gunman Used Same Style Rifle as St. Louis Shooter
AR-15 style rifles have been the weapon of choice for the perpetrators of several recent mass shootings
Emails reveal warnings of opening pool prior to drowning
Only one lifeguard was working the day 6-year-old T.J. Mister drowned at St. Louis County’s Kennedy Recreation Center.
Google settles with Missouri, 39 other states over location tracking practices
Multinational tech giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states over its location tracking practices.
KMOV
St. Louis police turn to technology to catch criminals, but are surveillance cameras actually working?
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local police departments, looking to nab criminals, are turning more to technology. They’re putting their own cameras on street corners and in the sky, but they’re doing so in secret, which has some people questioning why there’s not more transparency on the technology, funded by your tax dollars.
kcur.org
Missouri Democrats won their largest share of House seats in a decade. What changed?
A new Missouri House district map is just one possible reason why House Democrats will have three more lawmakers in the upcoming session. The new map, drawn by a bipartisan commission earlier in the year, created a more competitive electoral map, with more seats up for grabs for Democrats in areas including Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.
mycouriertribune.com
Missourians seeking food assistance saw call center wait times increase over the summer
In 2014, the Department of Social Services reprimanded its then-contractor for SNAP call centers because wait times were in excess of 6 minutes. In August of this year, wait times were over an hour and a half. In May, Missouri residents applying for food assistance by phone had to wait...
Hartmann: Food for Thought at Thanksgiving
Why St. Louis should embrace a guaranteed income pilot program
2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?
ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
