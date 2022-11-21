ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Independent

Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general

A top staff member in the governor’s office will be Missouri’s next attorney general. Andrew Bailey, 41, who has served as general counsel for Gov. Mike Parson for the last year, will replace Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate earlier this month. Bailey will complete Schmitt’s term, which ends in […] The post Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general appeared first on Missouri Independent.
fourstateshomepage.com

New Attorney General in Missouri

MISSOURI — The state of Missouri has a new Attorney General. It’s 41-year-old Andrew Bailey. He’s served as the General Counsel for Governor Mike Parson for the last year and has never held elected office. He previously served as an Assistant Attorney General and was the Warren...
KMOV

Parson announces $23M matching grant to create law enforcement complex in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced a matching grant for St. Louis County to create a law enforcement complex. The $23 million matching grant will go towards establishing a regional intelligence and information center and law enforcement training complex. In addition, Parson said that St. Louis County has agreed to also invest at least $23 million for the law enforcement complex.
mycouriertribune.com

Gov. Parson set to name new attorney general Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s office said he would name a new attorney general on Wednesday following current Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s election to the U.S. Senate earlier this month. The announcement was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the governor’s office, according to a press...
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: $3 billion Chesterfield development could receive tax break; Bayer downsizes campus

Newly elected U.S. legislators will join veteran lawmakers in deciding the fate of the Farm Bill next year. The bill, which is up for renewal every five years, determines funding for large food-related issues, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commodities and crop insurance and an issue most expected to draw debate – climate change. The bipartisan nature of the bill and the split control of Congressional chambers makes it unclear how the bill will play out. In the St. Louis area, a $3 billion project to create a "downtown" Chesterfield could receive a $353 million tax break. And, Bayer is the latest company to downsize its real estate as it moves to sell 95 acres of its campus in Creve Coeur. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
KMOV

Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
Luay Rahil

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
FOX2Now

2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?

ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
