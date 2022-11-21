Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings
The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign
The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
Naomi Biden's White House wedding was timed to divert attention from Biden's age as he turns 80, source tells CNN
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, is due to get married at the White House this weekend the day before Biden hits 80.
Joe and Jill Biden to celebrate Thanksgiving on Nantucket
President Joe Biden will once again enjoy a Nantucket Thanksgiving. He and First Lady Jill Biden will travel on Tuesday to the island where they will celebrate the holiday with family, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Friday. On Thanksgiving Day, the Bidens will call members of the military to thank them for their service, she said.
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
Trump’s turkey warning: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donald Trump, in his subdued announcement of his third run for the U.S. Presidency, served up a grim picture of America. “Good luck getting a turkey,” gobbled Donald, stuffed with hubris, lies, corruption and investigations by the Department of Justice, State of New York and Fulton County Georgia.
Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result
Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an...
Donald Trump Says He Should Have Nuclear Codes: 'Enemies Would Be Afraid'
Donald Trump has once again defended removing documents from the White House after he left office by suggesting the country would be "better off" if he still had access to nuclear codes. During a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, in support of a number of his endorsed midterm candidates, the...
Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble. Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that...
Biden's aides describe Trump as a defeated and vulnerable figure who could help the president secure a second term, report says
Speaking to Reuters, several aides to President Joe Biden said they think Donald Trump running in 2024 could help secure their boss another win.
Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House
There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
Here’s What President Biden Was Doing During Trump’s 2024 Speech
As Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders to deal with crisis in Europe.
Midterm malaise: Biden, Democrats may be losing both voters and the media, critics say
President Joe Biden was given a "bottomless Pinocchio" rating for a recent claim; issued by the Washington Post's longtime fact-checker, Glenn Kessler.
Analysis: Meet the 'Never-Again Trump' Republicans
Donald Trump faced vocal opposition from the "Never Trump" wing of the GOP in the 2016 and 2020 elections. In today's episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza explains how a new group -- the "Never-Again Trumpers" -- could pose a threat to the former president as he mounts a third bid for the White House.
Naomi Biden Urged Her Grandfather to Run Against Trump. She Just Got Married at the White House
The President—or “Pop” as his grandkids call him—will attend his granddaughter’s wedding during a surge of optimism in his inner circle.
Loser Trump will gift Democrats the White House in 2024
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. It may just be dawning on Democrats and democrats everywhere that the best person to defeat Trumpism...
Biden's granddaughter married in private ceremony on White House South Lawn
President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi, had a private wedding that was closed to the media Saturday.
Steve Bannon Takes Rare Swipe at Trump as He Questions Influence
Bannon, host of the popular conservative War Room podcast, has openly questioned the former president's viability as a 2024 candidate.
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave." "YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
