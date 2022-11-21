Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Related
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Loses Out On Western Conference Player Of The Week Honors To Kings’ De’Aaron Fox
The NBA announced that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox took home Western Conference Player of the Week honors for Nov. 14-20. He received the honor over the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In the Eastern Conference, Tyrese...
Lonzo Ball, Goran Dragic injury report vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles who are both yet to make their season debuts
Fox47News
Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Detroit Lions Foundation after Ford Field hosts team
(WXYZ) — The Buffalo Bills organization said they were donating $20,000 to the Detroit Lions Foundation after the team and Ford Field hosted the Bills over the weekend. In a tweet, the Bills thanked the organization and announced the donation, plus said they were sending Tim Horton's to the workers.
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay, Dray to sit vs. Pelicans; Loon, Wiggs questionable
The Warriors accomplished something on Sunday night that they hadn't done all season: Win their first road game. It came at the expense of the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, and now they must try to win their second road game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday without the heart of their core.
Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Starting To Figure Out The Power Forward Position
After having one of the best games of his career against the Wizards, Martin says he is growing comfortable at playing the four
NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics past Mavs
November 24 - Jayson Tatum's injured ankle looked fine Wednesday night as he scored a team-high 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics kick off a six-game homestand with a 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Sixers' Joel Embiid to miss multiple games with foot sprain
Sixers big man Joel Embiid has been sensational of late, but Philadelphia will have to navigate a back-to-back series of games without their MVP candidate this week. The Sixers announced on Monday that Embiid is suffering from a left mid-foot sprain and will miss Tuesday’s showdown with the Brooklyn Nets, as well as Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Embiid will be re-evaluated in the coming days.
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) ruled out Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is out for Wednesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Thybulle aggravated an ankle injury during Tuesday's game and it will sideline him for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back. Furkan Korkmaz could play more minutes Wednesday with Thybulle sidelined. Korkmaz returned from a...
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (neck) ruled out Wednesday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (left cervical stinger) is out Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dragic was listed as probable on the initial injury report, but he didn't participate in shootaround and is apparently feeling worse than expected. Coby White will see extra minutes off the Bulls' bench with Dragic unavailable.
76ers Replace Michael Foster Jr. With Saben Lee
The Philadelphia 76ers made a new roster move on Tuesday night.
Fox47News
Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams returns to practice
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions announced that rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams will return to practice on Monday after he suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship game. Last week, Head Coach Dan Campbell said he expected the former Alabama wide receiver to return to practice after Thanksgiving.
What Worked for 76ers Against the Nets?
What did the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers do to defeat the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday?
Nets And 76ers Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have announced their injury reports.
numberfire.com
Nets' Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) out again on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Watanabe continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Toronto. His next chance to play will come against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Watanabe is averaging...
The Youngest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
Jalen Duren and Trevor Keels are among 10 youngest NBA players for the 2022-23 season.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
Tyrese Maxey Remains Positive Despite Injury Setback
76ers guard Tyrese Maxey might be injured, but he's not letting the setback affect his positive outlook on everything.
NBC Sports
Sixers to sign Saben Lee to two-way contract, waive Foster Jr.
Down their two primary guards, the Sixers have opted to add one through a two-way contract spot. The team will sign Saben Lee to a two-way deal and waive rookie big man Michael Foster Jr., a source confirmed Tuesday night to NBC Sports Philadelphia shortly after the Sixers' win over the Nets. ESPN's Tim Bontemps first reported the news and noted Foster would again be eligible to play for the Delaware Blue Coats if he clears waivers.
Nets star Ben Simmons praises former Sixers teammate Tyrese Maxey
PHILADELPHIA–As the Philadelphia 76ers get set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, the focus is going to be on the return of Ben Simmons and remembering his time in Philadelphia. The 3-time All-Star spent 5.5 seasons, playing four of them, before he was sent to the Nets.
Kawhi Leonard Gives Update on Ankle Injury
Kawhi Leonard rolled his ankle at the end of the Clippers-Jazz game.
Comments / 0