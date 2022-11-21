ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay, Dray to sit vs. Pelicans; Loon, Wiggs questionable

The Warriors accomplished something on Sunday night that they hadn't done all season: Win their first road game. It came at the expense of the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, and now they must try to win their second road game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday without the heart of their core.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics past Mavs

November 24 - Jayson Tatum's injured ankle looked fine Wednesday night as he scored a team-high 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics kick off a six-game homestand with a 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers' Joel Embiid to miss multiple games with foot sprain

Sixers big man Joel Embiid has been sensational of late, but Philadelphia will have to navigate a back-to-back series of games without their MVP candidate this week. The Sixers announced on Monday that Embiid is suffering from a left mid-foot sprain and will miss Tuesday’s showdown with the Brooklyn Nets, as well as Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Embiid will be re-evaluated in the coming days.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) ruled out Wednesday for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is out for Wednesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Thybulle aggravated an ankle injury during Tuesday's game and it will sideline him for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back. Furkan Korkmaz could play more minutes Wednesday with Thybulle sidelined. Korkmaz returned from a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic (neck) ruled out Wednesday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (left cervical stinger) is out Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dragic was listed as probable on the initial injury report, but he didn't participate in shootaround and is apparently feeling worse than expected. Coby White will see extra minutes off the Bulls' bench with Dragic unavailable.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox47News

Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams returns to practice

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions announced that rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams will return to practice on Monday after he suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship game. Last week, Head Coach Dan Campbell said he expected the former Alabama wide receiver to return to practice after Thanksgiving.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Nets' Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) out again on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Watanabe continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Toronto. His next chance to play will come against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Watanabe is averaging...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out for Hornets on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Sixers to sign Saben Lee to two-way contract, waive Foster Jr.

Down their two primary guards, the Sixers have opted to add one through a two-way contract spot. The team will sign Saben Lee to a two-way deal and waive rookie big man Michael Foster Jr., a source confirmed Tuesday night to NBC Sports Philadelphia shortly after the Sixers' win over the Nets. ESPN's Tim Bontemps first reported the news and noted Foster would again be eligible to play for the Delaware Blue Coats if he clears waivers.
BROOKLYN TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy