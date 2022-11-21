ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Jackson Sheriff's Department wants to 'stuff a cop car' to feed hungry families

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
To help feed families in Jackson County the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for your help.

They want to stuff a car full of food to help families in need during the holidays.

The stuff a cop car event is happening Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Polly’s on Ferguson Road in Summit Township.

They are suggesting people to bring canned green beans, corn, peas, sweet potatoes, gravy, cranberry, canned fruits and soups, dried cereals, instant oatmeal, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, canned meat, juice and juice boxes.

If you have questions about donations to this event, you can contact Captain Kevin Hiller at (517) 768-7966

