FHP: Man, 26, hit and killed by vehicle while walking in Newberry Sunday night

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Newberry, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

At about 9:32 p.m., a 26-year-old Newberry man was hit by a red sedan at the 25900 block of State Road 26 (Newbery Road) between Pearl Street and Southwest 260th Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services that blocked both lanes of the road.

The driver of the sedan, a 19-year-old Gainesville man, and his passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Lake City, were not injured.

It was the second pedestrian fatality in Alachua County in the past three days.

Someone was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross the 400 block of West University Avenue late Friday night, according to a Gainesville Police Department news release.

No charges or citations have been filed in that case, though the investigation is ongoing.