Detroit News

Gold Star Detroit FC, Madonna University announce plans for 5,000-seat stadium in Livonia

A third-division soccer club is bringing a new stadium to Madonna University. Gold Star Detroit Football Club, which officially formed in August and intends to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in 2023, announced on Tuesday plans to build a 5,000-seat pro soccer stadium in Livonia that's set to open next spring "in collaboration with Madonna University."
LIVONIA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

NCAA Final Four set to bring thousands of fans to Detroit

Detroit is set to host college basketball’s biggest event of the 2027 season, along with the droves of fans sure to descend upon the city and its best in entertainment and dining.  The national semifinals, slotted for the first weekend of April, are anticipated to attract more than 100,000 fans and basketball enthusiasts, a beacon of blessings to come for local restaurants and bars. Tuesday’s announcement from the NCAA cements 2022 as a “banner year” for sports...
DETROIT, MI
allaccess.com

WCSX/Detroit Personality Scott Shepard Passes Away

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT lost a long-time station personality with the passing of SCOTT SHEPARD on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at his home in WARREN, MI. He was 59. SHEPARD worked for WCSX for 20 years, and was the host of the SUNDAY morning show, “Overeasy." He also managed the Public Affairs programming for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT.
WARREN, MI
detroitlions.com

Cheer Spotlight: Jasmine

Jasmine is a first year Detroit Lions Cheerleader as well as having aspirations to open her own food truck or restaurant. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' being filmed in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stunt driving, simulated car crashes, smoke effects, and maybe even some sparks are expected during the filming of a new movie in downtown Detroit. According to a film notice that was posted by a reporter on Twitter, the upcoming movie "Beverly Hills: Axel F" is being filmed in Detroit over the next week. The film is being produced by Netflix.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Nearly 200 workers to be hired to work Thanksgiving at Ford Field

To be a fan inside Ford Field is one thing, but to work there is another. On Monday, dozens of Lions fans got that chance at a job fair."We are having a job fair for cleaning Ford Field."Mario Kelly, founder of Believe 313, Detroit's only minority owned staffing company, says it is all part of his mission to get the city back on track."My overall mission is just to get the city back to working. That's one of my overall missions is just to help someone," Kelly says.With nearly 200 positions open for the big game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, James Kopis says he is ready become a member of the team."I'm excited. It's right before the holidays, good chance to make some money," Kopis says. "I'm really hoping to get like a picture on the field!"With $22 per hour at stake, Marquise Pope says he is signing up not only in effort to save some money but to give back."It's great opportunity to get to experience different things and give back," Pope says.Anyone interested in applying must present a valid ID, social security and be at least 18 years of age.For more information, visit https://believe313staffing.com/.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit

The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Howard scores 19, Michigan turns back Jackson State 78-68

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard scored 19 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and Michigan tuned up for a key non-conference stretch by defeating Jackson State 78-68 on Wednesday night. Terrance Williams scored 11 points and Kobe Bufkin added 10 points for the...
JACKSON, MS

