Detroit News
Gold Star Detroit FC, Madonna University announce plans for 5,000-seat stadium in Livonia
A third-division soccer club is bringing a new stadium to Madonna University. Gold Star Detroit Football Club, which officially formed in August and intends to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in 2023, announced on Tuesday plans to build a 5,000-seat pro soccer stadium in Livonia that's set to open next spring "in collaboration with Madonna University."
NCAA Final Four set to bring thousands of fans to Detroit
Detroit is set to host college basketball’s biggest event of the 2027 season, along with the droves of fans sure to descend upon the city and its best in entertainment and dining. The national semifinals, slotted for the first weekend of April, are anticipated to attract more than 100,000 fans and basketball enthusiasts, a beacon of blessings to come for local restaurants and bars. Tuesday’s announcement from the NCAA cements 2022 as a “banner year” for sports...
Melvindale’s Fredi The PizzaMan lives up to the hype
The small pizzeria was praised by Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
allaccess.com
WCSX/Detroit Personality Scott Shepard Passes Away
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT lost a long-time station personality with the passing of SCOTT SHEPARD on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at his home in WARREN, MI. He was 59. SHEPARD worked for WCSX for 20 years, and was the host of the SUNDAY morning show, “Overeasy." He also managed the Public Affairs programming for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT.
detroitlions.com
Cheer Spotlight: Jasmine
Jasmine is a first year Detroit Lions Cheerleader as well as having aspirations to open her own food truck or restaurant. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
fox2detroit.com
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' being filmed in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stunt driving, simulated car crashes, smoke effects, and maybe even some sparks are expected during the filming of a new movie in downtown Detroit. According to a film notice that was posted by a reporter on Twitter, the upcoming movie "Beverly Hills: Axel F" is being filmed in Detroit over the next week. The film is being produced by Netflix.
MetroTimes
Metro Detroit’s best bars and clubs of 2022, according to our readers
We asked, and you answered: the results are finally in for our Best of Detroit poll. Here are the best metro Detroit bars, clubs, and drink of 2022, according to you, our readers. You can see the rest of the winners in the Best of Detroit issue.
fox2detroit.com
Go inside beautiful Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours. Five homes will be open for guests to see their architecture, while a soirée will be held at a sixth home Dec. 3. Door-to-door shuttles to each home start at the 12th Precinct Police Station at 1441 W. Seven Mile Rd.
Nearly 200 workers to be hired to work Thanksgiving at Ford Field
To be a fan inside Ford Field is one thing, but to work there is another. On Monday, dozens of Lions fans got that chance at a job fair."We are having a job fair for cleaning Ford Field."Mario Kelly, founder of Believe 313, Detroit's only minority owned staffing company, says it is all part of his mission to get the city back on track."My overall mission is just to get the city back to working. That's one of my overall missions is just to help someone," Kelly says.With nearly 200 positions open for the big game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, James Kopis says he is ready become a member of the team."I'm excited. It's right before the holidays, good chance to make some money," Kopis says. "I'm really hoping to get like a picture on the field!"With $22 per hour at stake, Marquise Pope says he is signing up not only in effort to save some money but to give back."It's great opportunity to get to experience different things and give back," Pope says.Anyone interested in applying must present a valid ID, social security and be at least 18 years of age.For more information, visit https://believe313staffing.com/.
HometownLife.com
This Mr. Hockey candidate passed on juniors to help Brother Rice hockey win another title
Peter Rosa started beating himself up. The Brother Rice senior attacked the net. He had the perfect one-on-one set up. He just needed to beat Marquette's goalie. Instead, his slapshot was a nice glove save for the Redmen. It was the third scoring attempt Rosa hadn't converted early on during...
fox2detroit.com
LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
ebw.tv
“Under the Radar” Crew Visits Marine City
Did you catch the stars of “Under The Radar Michigan” during their visit to Marine City? Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman of the show signed books and shared their experiences with fans while at The Mariner.
visitdetroit.com
Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit
The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
Jim Gaffigan pokes fun at COVID, funerals and plane crashes at sold-out Detroit show
DETROIT - There aren’t too many people who can make thousands of others laugh out loud at once when talking about sensitive topics like death and destruction. For Jim Gaffigan, it was just another day at the office. The comedian, who has numerous Netflix specials, performed his first of...
fox2detroit.com
Howard scores 19, Michigan turns back Jackson State 78-68
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard scored 19 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and Michigan tuned up for a key non-conference stretch by defeating Jackson State 78-68 on Wednesday night. Terrance Williams scored 11 points and Kobe Bufkin added 10 points for the...
fox2detroit.com
MAP: Detroit road closures for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Turkey Trot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Road closures for Detroit Thanksgiving festivities start Wednesday. If you're headed to the Turkey Trot, America's Thanksgiving Day Parade, or Lions game, make sure you plan ahead for traffic and detours. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
Winning Lucky for Life Michigan Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold at Warren smoke shop
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A winning Lucky for Life Michigan Lottery ticket was sold at a Warren smoke shop. The ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke and Vape at 15196 East 13 Mile Rd., and all five white balls drawn Friday matched. The winning numbers were 20-24-26-33-41. The winner...
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti woman wins $100,000 Michigan Lottery Powerball prize after adding Power Play
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Ypsilanti woman won a $100,000 Michigan Lottery Powerball prize after adding the Power Ball option. Rachel Bayham, 34, matched all four white balls and the Power Ball in the Nov. 2 drawing. The original $50,000 prize was multiplied thanks to the Power Ball. "I...
fox2detroit.com
Seven MSU football players charged with assault after Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl
ANN ARBOR, Mich.(FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Prosecutor is moving forward with charges against seven Michigan State University football players after a brawl that took place after a game against the University of Michigan. The charges include six misdemeanors and one felony against cornerback Khary Crump. MSU had already...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan named No. 3 public university by reputation in US
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan is the third best public university by reputation in the United States, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings that were released on Nov. 16. U-M was ranked as the No. 18 university in the world by reputation. Other public...
