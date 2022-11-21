Driver shot on S. Military Hwy in Chesapeake; homicide case underway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after they say a motorist was fatally shot while driving on South Military Highway in Chesapeake on Sunday evening.

According to Chesapeake police, officers responded to the incident just after 9 p.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle that was found on the side of the road in the 3500 block of South Military Highway.

Officers were responding to call about a potential vehicle crash on South Military Highway near George Washington Highway.

When officers found the vehicle, they discovered the driver and sole occupant had been fatally shot. Police say the victim, identified as 30-year-old Tiquan Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the vehicle. Investigators added that other evidence indicated the driver was shot while driving.

WAVY confirmed with Officer Leo Kosinski that there is no surveillance video and no witnesses at this time. There is also no motive. He said the victim is a man in his 30s and the department plans to release his name on Tuesday.

The vehicle he was in is a compact wagon.

