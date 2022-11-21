ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Driver shot on S. Military Hwy in Chesapeake; homicide case underway

By Jon Dowding, Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4hIE_0jIat88k00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after they say a motorist was fatally shot while driving on South Military Highway in Chesapeake on Sunday evening.

According to Chesapeake police, officers responded to the incident just after 9 p.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle that was found on the side of the road in the 3500 block of South Military Highway.

Officers were responding to call about a potential vehicle crash on South Military Highway near George Washington Highway.

When officers found the vehicle, they discovered the driver and sole occupant had been fatally shot. Police say the victim, identified as 30-year-old Tiquan Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the vehicle. Investigators added that other evidence indicated the driver was shot while driving.

WAVY confirmed with Officer Leo Kosinski that there is no surveillance video and no witnesses at this time. There is also no motive. He said the victim is a man in his 30s and the department plans to release his name on Tuesday.

The vehicle he was in is a compact wagon.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake police say rumors of armed person inside Target 'untrue'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police were investigating reports of an armed person inside of the Target on Greenbrier Parkway. According to police, a call came in to emergency dispatchers at 8:54 a.m. After investigating, police say that there was no person who was armed and shots were not fired.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID'd, authorities search home

31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked with the company since 2010, Walmart said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AFBegC. Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID’d, authorities search …. 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Multiple fatalities, injuries reported in shooting at Chesapeake Walmart

Chesapeake PD says multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported and police are going through the building. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U2uFvs. Police: Multiple fatalities, injuries reported in …. Chesapeake PD says multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported and police are going through the building. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U2uFvs. Witness: Suspect was...
WAVY News 10

Suspects behind multiple ABC store burglaries in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries. Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries. The...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

50K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy