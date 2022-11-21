Read full article on original website
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
Arkansas running back James Jointer to enter transfer portal
Freshman running back James Jointer has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Players can officially begin entering the portal on December 5th, but Jointer announced his plans to do so with a statement on his Twitter account. Jointer appeared in one game for the Razorbacks this season, recording three...
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win ... It Will Help Come March
Yes, it was ugly, but Razorbacks just won two out of three at Maui Invitational.
Two prime candidates remain in the hunt for the Auburn opening
As we head into “rivalry week” in College Football, Auburn athletic director John Cohen is believed to be in the final stages of naming Auburn Football’s next head coach. Rumors have run fierce since the dismissal of Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31, but now it seems as...
SEC Roll Call: Vandy Trolls the SEC for Two Straight Weeks
Arkansas, South Carolina get called out by the SEC for messing up the playoffs
GigEm247 Podcast: Looking ahead to LSU, final month before early signing period
On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni look ahead to a big weekend ahead against LSU. While Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over UMass, the Aggies would surely love to put an end to LSU’s playoff hopes in the regular season finale on Saturday. The Aggies could get a couple key weapons back as Jimbo Fisher expressed optimism that Devon Achane and Evan Stewart could be back this weekend for the big clash against the Tigers.
