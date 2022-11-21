On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni look ahead to a big weekend ahead against LSU. While Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over UMass, the Aggies would surely love to put an end to LSU’s playoff hopes in the regular season finale on Saturday. The Aggies could get a couple key weapons back as Jimbo Fisher expressed optimism that Devon Achane and Evan Stewart could be back this weekend for the big clash against the Tigers.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO