NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
NME
Actor DL Hughley says Kanye West would “already be in a conservatorship” if he was a woman
Actor and comedian DL Hughley has claimed that Kanye West would “already be in a conservatorship” if he was a woman. Hughley made the remarks earlier this week when he was asked by TMZ for his view on West’s recent behaviour. West has been dropped from several...
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie
Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name
After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
Nicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammy Awards, Social Media Speaks
Social media has been sounding off following the unveiling of the 2023 Grammy Award nominations Tuesday (Nov. 15). As many beloved artists found their spot in some of the respective categories, others found themselves left out. One artist in particular that went unrecognized this year — despite dropping major hits — is Queen MC, Nicki Minaj. Although nominated 10 times for the prestigious award throughout her career, Minaj has never actually taken home a Grammy. Neither of Minaj’s 2022 smash hits, “Super Freaky Girl” or “Do We Have a Problem” received acknowledgement this year.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record...
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface’s Mother Refused To Help Pay His Bond
The rapper’s loved ones have been at odds, and following his arrest, things have only intensified. The drama involving Blueface’s family continues to play out on social media. The rapper hasn’t released a project since he shared his debut studio album, Find the Beat, back in 2020. These days, he’s more recognized for his online antics with girlfriend-non-girlfriend Chrisean Rock, or their controversial physical altercations. However, his recent arrest put him back in the spotlight, and his mother is speaking on the situation.
Cardi B Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Following Takeoff's Death: 'This Has Truly Been a Nightmare'
"The pain is incomparable," Cardi B wrote on Instagram after Migos member Takeoff was killed on Nov. 1 Cardi B is remembering Takeoff. The rapper, 30, shared an emotional post on Instagram Friday, detailing the pain that she and her husband Offset — and his fellow Migos member Quavo — are facing after the Atlanta rap star was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. "Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," Cardi began. "The...
The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries
The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports. On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic...
Keyshia Cole’s Biopic Is Coming To Lifetime, Filming Will Reportedly Start At The End Of The Year
Sources claim Lifetime is in pre-production for the biopic and filming will start before the year's end.
BET
Chris Brown Accuses AMAs Of Canceling His Michael Jackson Tribute
Chris Brown is perplexed after the American Music Awards reportedly canceled his tribute performance to Michael Jackson without warning. Brown, 33, shared a 7-minute rehearsal video via Instagram of what appears to be his AMA rehearsal. In the clip, the “Fine China” artist and dancers worked on choreography for “Under The Influence,” which merges into the MJ tribute.
Keyshia Cole biopic in the works
R&B singer Keyshia Cole has a biopic on the way through the Lifetime network. Pre-production has already begun, and filming is set to start at the end of the year. Many fans have followed her story through her previous reality TV shows, “The Way It Is” and “Family First” starring her ex-husband Daniel Gibson. The show gave a firsthand account of the singer’s family and career. Her mother recently succumbed to an accidental overdose, and Cole told Essence in a previous interview that the biopic was perfect timing since she plans to retire from music.
Blueface And Chrisean Rock’s Kai Cenat Stream Visit Gets Chaotic
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are regular hot topics on the Internet, though often not for good reason. The couple’s recent visit to Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream, unsurprisingly, became very chaotic. On Monday evening (Nov. 21), the couple joined the popular YouTuber on the latest episode of his content channel, but it quickly went downhill. At one point during their appearance, they forcibly removed the 20-year-old from his seat so the “Thotiana” artist could sit in it. More from VIBE.comBlueface Attempted Murder Charge Began With A Bad JokeBlueface Expected To Be Released On $50K Bail Following Attempted Murder ArrestChrisean Rock Reacts To...
Amy Winehouse Disses Kanye West in Resurfaced Clip From 14 Years Ago: WATCH
Fans are lauding late singer Amy Winehouse as "ahead of her time" — and not just for her award-winning, critically acclaimed music. Instead, fans are praising her for dissing Kanye West in a resurfaced clip from 2008. "At least I'm not opening for a c--- like Kanye," Winehouse sang...
Kodak Black Isn’t Happy About Losing This American Music Awards Category
Kodak Black is the latest celebrity to voice their opinion about the controversy surrounding the 2022 American Music Awards. After the award show ceremony’s unexplained cancellation of Chris Brown’s surprise Michael Jackson tribute, the Miami native has now spoken out about being “snubbed” for the Favorite Hip-Hop Song category. Kodak’s popular single “Super Gremlin” was nominated in the category, but Future and Tem’s “Wait For U” snagged the award.More from VIBE.comBad Bunny, Beyoncé, And Drake Lead 2022 American Music Award NominationsCiara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal ClipKing Combs Surpasses Diddy On...
Complex
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More
Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
Julia Holter: The Passion of Joan of Arc review – strikingly contemporary, piercingly loud live score
The mercurial composer’s brilliant score perfectly captures the raging agony and beatific ecstasy of Carl Theodor Dreyer’s silent movie masterpiece
