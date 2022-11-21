Read full article on original website
The 6 Best Electric Fireplaces of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Our favorite is the Costway 20-Inch Freestanding Electric Fireplace because it provides substantial heating in a compact and visually appealing package.
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Wallpaper?
It seems like just about everyone who cares about interior design is welcoming wallpaper back into their homes. But, which store has the cheapest wallpaper?
How to Clean Your Hardwood Floors the Right Way, According to Experts
While hardwood floors are beautiful in nearly any home, they can also come with their fair share of maintenance. Pet hair, wine and food stains, and even just general dust and debris from your day-to-day living can scratch your floor and cause serious damage—which isn’t the look you’re going for when you have installed beautiful hardwood floors or want to maintain the original hardwood flooring of your home.
A Shape-Shifting IKEA Bed Helps This Attic Go From Guest Room to Office
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. With sloping ceilings and few usable walls, turning an attic into a livable space is always tricky. Combine those quirky angles with a client who changed direction midway through the renovation, and many designers might have been tempted to throw in the towel, but not Hollie Velten. The interior designer was unfazed when her client Molly Rodau’s plans for the top floor went from a project with a single function to one with three.
How to Clean a Wood-Burning Fireplace
Cold weather means cozy fires, and that means knowing how to clean a wood-burning fireplace. Cleaning is part of regular fireplace maintenance, and you need to do this regularly to make sure everything works well. Read on to learn how to safely clean your fireplace. Make Sure The Fire Is...
Best Lasko heater
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lasko heaters are durable and versatile yet reasonably priced, so they’re great for anyone looking to buy a quality electric space heater. Whether you want to heat a single room when you’re the only person home, boost the power of your central heating or warm up your garage or workshop, Lasko makes some fantastic options. For mid-sized spaces, the Lasko Bladeless Space Heater, which is easy to use and features an eight-hour timer, is a great choice.
Before and After: A Small 1940s Duplex’s Kitchen Gets a Smart New Layout and a Fresh Look to Match
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Small kitchens can be challenging when it comes to design — and day-to-day use — but there are plenty of examples on Apartment Therapy that prove you don’t need massive square footage for an effective food prep space. See this small 1940s kitchen, this tiny NYC-based one, and this petite one in L.A. for inspiration.
Curtains for Large Windows: How to Define These Windows With Style and Elegance
Large windows make a dramatic style statement, but curtains for large windows, present a challenge to cover. These windows are difficult to dress because there is not always a natural break to separate window treatments. Depending on the style, most of the large open windows require more dramatic window treatments....
16 best duck boots for women
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In cold, wet weather, there are few things worse than walking through puddles or snow and winding up with soggy feet. That’s why finding the right footwear for winter weather is essential. You can find plenty of winter boots,...
Tips for choosing the best mantel decor for the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A mantel is the perfect spot for holiday decor, whether you’re lining up a row of stockings or decking it out with garlands. But with so many decorating options, picking the best mantel decor for the holidays can seem daunting.
How to pick a thoughtful gift for your in-laws
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. Which is the best gift for your in-laws?. It’s natural...
Before and After: This Cozy $3,000 RV Redo Is Packed with Budget-Friendly Small Space Ideas
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are many situations where paint is a great solution. If you need to brighten up a dim living room, make a bedroom feel more personalized, breathe new life into your old fridge, transform dated kitchen cabinets, or add a pop of color on your floors, paint is the answer. And the owner of this 2015 RV, Elizabeth Switajewski (@switlife.mnc), used it on almost every surface to revamp its very dark interiors.
Best backpacking cot
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. "‹"‹A backpacking cot is an essential item when trekking, especially if you plan to spend several days on the trail. Not only are they generally more comfortable and supportive than camping mats, but they add a space between you and the cold earth that regulates the temperature and aids a good night’s sleep.
What Is the Cost of Exterior Home Decorating?
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Searching online resources like Pinterest and Instagram, as well as print publications, can spark a burst of enthusiasm and creativity. However, you may need help with computing the cost of exterior decoration. Painting the exterior, updating the facade design, changing the windows and doors, installing a...
Urban Park Max: Ultra Modern Park Model Option
While “modern farmhouse” is all the rage in design these days, Truform Tiny also caters to those who want a more urban design for their THOW. The Urban Park Max is 37×10 and features a minimalist exterior, shed-style roof, and oodles of windows. There’s a downstairs bedroom...
Modern Double Tiny Home in Australia
Why have one tiny house when you can have two? This professionally-built combo tiny house was designed to be connected by a deck to create one beautiful indoor-outdoor living space. By keeping it on wheels it can be transported, but by making two tiny homes you can have a lot more room!
Upgrade Your Home With These Black Friday Deals for 2022
Are you ready for doorbuster deals and out-of-this-world savings? Black Friday is fast approaching, and retailers are starting early with some hard-to-believe deals. Walmart, for instance, started its...
