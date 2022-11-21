Michigan State University trustees serve eight-year, publicly elected, voluntary terms and do so without compensation. While they don't receive a salary, they do have access to several benefits through the university.A document given to trustees at orientation lists benefits that are available only to sitting trustees and are provided "in support of conducting university business." Several of the perks are the same as those given to MSU faculty, staff and employees. All board members receive a faculty and staff permit, which serves as a parking pass and gate card. With this permit, they have access to park in all employee lots...

2 DAYS AGO