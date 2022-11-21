Read full article on original website
Related
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
WILX-TV
Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market at Reutter Park in Lansing welcomes everyone – it even has tiny sheds that keep you warm. Advocates for the homeless said the sheds should be used to help those in need. The city of Lansing said the sheds are not built for people to live in.
New Lansing market raises concerns for homeless population
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Kringle Holiday Market opened up last week in a Lansing park, butsome community members are concerned about the message it’s sending to the area’s homeless population. The market has been set up at Reutter Park, and several nonprofits use the area as a point to give out food and clothing […]
wkar.org
Housing advocates criticize City of Lansing for Kringle Holiday Market
The city of Lansing is facing backlash from advocates for people experiencing homelessness after opening a holiday market at a park where unhoused people commonly gather. The Kringle Holiday Market opened in Reutter Park last week. The pop-up shopping area features several heated sheds for businesses to sell food and trinkets, as well as an ice rink.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon to retire
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Prosecutor Carol A. Siemon is retiring after six years effective Dec. 31. Siemon was first appointed to the office in 1983 as an assistant prosecuting attorney and was then elected to lead the office in 2016. “Now at the age of 66 years,...
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
mibiz.com
Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline
Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
List your "swear to never return again" places in Lansing?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
eastlansinginfo.news
Ask ELi: Is Trader Joe’s Coming?
ELi runs a service called Ask ELi to Investigate. An East Lansing Insider reader recently wrote in to ask:. “Everybody is looking at the vacant lot where Trader Joe’s is supposed to be for some time, and nothing is happening. Rumors abound (e.g. supply problems) but no one knows anything. Can Insider look at that?”
Can I wear the military uniforms in Lansing?
I will go to Lansing in a week, but I was wondering if it is a problem if I wear US military clothes, I have some uniforms and caps but idk, please help me.
WILX-TV
Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Thanksgiving Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Monday.
Rebuilding of I-69 takes last pause for winter
MDOT will be reopening lanes, bridges and ramps of I-69
Social media post prompts investigation at Harper Creek
Harper Creek Community Schools said a teacher has been placed on leave while the district investigates misconduct alleged in a social media post.
WILX-TV
City of Charlotte to experience a road closure due to sewer repairs
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - City of Charlotte to experience a road closure due to sewer repairs. The City of Charlotte will be closing Foote Street to Forest on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Due to sanitary sewer repairs, there will be no thru traffic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more...
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
The perks behind being on the MSU Board of Trustees
Michigan State University trustees serve eight-year, publicly elected, voluntary terms and do so without compensation. While they don't receive a salary, they do have access to several benefits through the university.A document given to trustees at orientation lists benefits that are available only to sitting trustees and are provided "in support of conducting university business." Several of the perks are the same as those given to MSU faculty, staff and employees. All board members receive a faculty and staff permit, which serves as a parking pass and gate card. With this permit, they have access to park in all employee lots...
Local invention “Turbo Trusser” gets national attention
Two men who got their start at becoming professional inventors in the Capital City are now getting national recognition for one of their products, the "Turbo Trusser".
bridgemi.com
Why Line 5 will likely remain open despite Democratic control of Lansing
Line 5 has long been a partisan issue, with Democrats mostly opposing the pipeline while Republicans support it. New Democratic leaders in Lansing say they have few plans and little power to force a shutdown. Instead, courts and diplomats will decide Line 5’s fate. The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline...
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
Comments / 0