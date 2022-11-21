Read full article on original website
hudsonvalleyone.com
Boiceville man crashed into tree while intoxicated in Woodstock, police say
The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Kito G. Sosnowitz, 26, of Boiceville, who they say “went off the roadway, struck a tree and then returned onto the roadway” while driving under the influence. He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated due to a previous conviction.
UCSO: Driver involved in crash found with LSD
A Highland man has been charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was pulled over in Plattekill Sunday morning.
Ramsey Mom Charged With Leaving Scene Of Franklin Lakes DWI Crash
A Ramsey motorist was intoxicated when her SUV hit a median and she kept going, Franklin Lakes police said. Alyson Allen, 42, was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango that hit the concrete divider on Parsons Pond Road around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Knife-wielding felon attacks Saugerties café manager and co-worker
The female manager of Love Bites Café was brutally attacked by an angry 40-year-old felon on the morning of Nov. 20th, subsequently slashing a co-worker’s hand and fleeing the scene, according to police. He was arrested later that afternoon on felony and misdemeanor charges. Saugerties Police responded to...
Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance
Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
hudsonvalleycountry.com
Ulster County Gas Station Robbed, This Is What Happened
In the last few weeks, Ulster County has seen a rise in robberies and according to police, the latest business to be robbed was a gas station on one of the Hudson Valley's most traveled roads. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Daily Freeman, the Citgo gas...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bullets continue to fly in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the three latest incidents of shots being fired. Police responded to a report of “shots fired” on Sunday morning in the area of 83 Lent Street. No victims were located. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and officers discovered that a house at 156 Winnikee had been struck by bullets. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Good old fashioned police work led to arrest of Newburgh murder suspect
NEWBURGH – Collaboration between the police and community helped track down Newburgh murder suspect Lamont Williams in North Carolina, Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said on Tuesday. That, coupled with teamwork, led law enforcement to a mobile home where they found Williams hiding in a closet, he said. Williams is...
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shoved Officer, And Then Urinated in Public
If you gotta go, you gotta go. Police say they were investigating a crash that caused property damage Saturday afternoon, when one of the occupants in the vehicle became very belligerent. Now, the suspect is facing misdemeanor charges, as well as exposure of a person. Yeah, this guy allegedly exposed himself in public. How did it all go down?
Mid-Hudson News Network
More shots fired in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
Drunk man exposes himself, fights with officers: police
Police say the intoxicated man exposed himself, urinated on the street and fought with officers.
Former bus monitor crashes into 3 school buildings in Ulster County
Authorities say a former bus monitor for the district crashed his car into the high school, middle school and administrative building with police in tow.
2 people escape raging flames in Warwick
Warwick firefighters along with other nearby companies, including from New Jersey, responded to the call around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials Say Hudson Valley Man Drove Drunk and Nearly Hit Deputies
It was a close call for authorities one early morning, as officials say an intoxicated Hudson Valley man was driving at a high rate of speed on a busy state route. Deputies say they were already interviewing another subject, who had been pulled over when the allegedly intoxicated driver nearly crashed into them.
Saugerties Man Attacks Cafe Manager, Slashes Employee With Knife, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after allegedly attacking the manager of a cafe and then slashing another employee with a knife. The incident took place in Ulster County at the Love Bites Cafe around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 20 in the village of Saugerties. Saugerties Police responded to the...
Resident, 72, Assaulted After Handing $8,700 To Grandparent Bail Scammer: New Milford PD
A heartless thug assaulted a 72-year-old New Milford man after conning the victim and his wife out of $8,700 with a grandparent bail scam, authorities said. Carlos Liriano-Cruz, 21, convinced the victims that their grandson was in police custody and needed the cash for bail, Police Chief Brian T. Clancy said.
Police: Durham man threatened delivery driver with ax
Salvatore allegedly went back inside, returned carrying an ax, and demanded the driver leave the packages.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigating Monday night shooting on Mansion Street
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police are investigating a Monday night shooting that sent once man to the hospital with a bullet wound to the abdomen. The Mansion Street incident occurred at approximately 9: 45 p.m. Police, fire, and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of the Mansion Street Apartments...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal accident in Sullivan County
LAKE HUNTINGTON – Police are investigating a fatal accident in Lake Huntington that occurred after 10 Monday night. The accident involved an overturned vehicle at Sullivan County Route 114 and Mitchell Pond East. According to first responders at the scene, one person was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced...
Man arrested for stealing over $12k with forged checks
An Albany man has been arrested for cashing forged checks totaling over $12,000.
