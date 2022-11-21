ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Boiceville man crashed into tree while intoxicated in Woodstock, police say

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Kito G. Sosnowitz, 26, of Boiceville, who they say “went off the roadway, struck a tree and then returned onto the roadway” while driving under the influence. He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated due to a previous conviction.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Knife-wielding felon attacks Saugerties café manager and co-worker

The female manager of Love Bites Café was brutally attacked by an angry 40-year-old felon on the morning of Nov. 20th, subsequently slashing a co-worker’s hand and fleeing the scene, according to police. He was arrested later that afternoon on felony and misdemeanor charges. Saugerties Police responded to...
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleycountry.com

Ulster County Gas Station Robbed, This Is What Happened

In the last few weeks, Ulster County has seen a rise in robberies and according to police, the latest business to be robbed was a gas station on one of the Hudson Valley's most traveled roads. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Daily Freeman, the Citgo gas...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bullets continue to fly in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the three latest incidents of shots being fired. Police responded to a report of “shots fired” on Sunday morning in the area of 83 Lent Street. No victims were located. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and officers discovered that a house at 156 Winnikee had been struck by bullets. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Good old fashioned police work led to arrest of Newburgh murder suspect

NEWBURGH – Collaboration between the police and community helped track down Newburgh murder suspect Lamont Williams in North Carolina, Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said on Tuesday. That, coupled with teamwork, led law enforcement to a mobile home where they found Williams hiding in a closet, he said. Williams is...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

More shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigating Monday night shooting on Mansion Street

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police are investigating a Monday night shooting that sent once man to the hospital with a bullet wound to the abdomen. The Mansion Street incident occurred at approximately 9: 45 p.m. Police, fire, and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of the Mansion Street Apartments...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal accident in Sullivan County

LAKE HUNTINGTON – Police are investigating a fatal accident in Lake Huntington that occurred after 10 Monday night. The accident involved an overturned vehicle at Sullivan County Route 114 and Mitchell Pond East. According to first responders at the scene, one person was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

