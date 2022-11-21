Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
footballscoop.com
Sources: Lehigh planning to make head coaching change
Tom Gilmore is not expected to be retained as head coach at Lehigh, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Gilmore completed his third season leading the Mountain Hawks on Saturday. Lehigh was 2-9 this fall, 3-8 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2019. (Lehigh played a 3-game season in 2020.) Lehigh went...
Phillipsburg students holds pep rally for rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
Phillipsburg High School students packed the gym Wednesday morning for a pep rally ahead of their 115th rivalry Thanksgiving Day game against Easton. Jake Remian and Nick Litrenta were the master of ceremonies. The cheerleaders and dance team started the pep rally performing along with the Stateliner Band. Then the...
Ries helping snap Phillipsburg football into shape
Zach Ries hopes you don’t notice him on Thanksgiving. He’ll certainly be on the turf at Lafayette’s Fisher Stadium, perhaps quite often, at key moments for Phillipsburg. He’ll be directly involved in scoring points and setting field position. He’s often called for on a moment’s notice and has to be ready at all times. And ball security? He’s all over that.
The construction of Easton Area’s bonfire, ahead of rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
If you build it, the community will come. This year’s Easton Area seniors waited four year for this opportunity, and the day finally came for them to build their annual bonfire. Hundreds of students worked together outside the high school to construct a wood pile, that would top-off around...
FOX43.com
High School Football | Trinity, Steel-High continue state playoff quests
YORK, Pa. — The PIAA playoffs continue for a pair of Central Pennsylvania teams this weekend as Trinity hosts Executive Education in the Class 2A quarterfinals and Steelton-Highspire gets a visit from Northern Lehigh in Class 1A. Elsewhere, Berks County powerhouse and Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 champ Wyomissing takes...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton-Phillipsburg a family football rivalry for the Hutchisons
Since 1997, when the Hutchison family sits down to Thanksgiving dinner in Phillipsburg, Jason Hutchison can rightfully claim the top pedigree of Easton-P’burg football heroes present. After all, Hutchison was voted the defensive Most Valuable Player of the ‘97 game and helped lead his team to a 26-6 win...
WFMZ-TV Online
A look at Phillipsburg and Easton's traditions ahead of 115th Thanksgiving rivalry game
EASTON, Pa. — Easton and Phillipsburg are both buzzing with excitement. The traditions the communities look forward to all year long are underway, ahead of the annual Thanksgiving rivalry football game. Easton's bonfire at the high school was lit at 6 p.m. "This game is talked about all year,"...
5 reasons why Easton football will beat Phillipsburg
The word “history” carries a lot of weight in the high school football rivalry of Easton and Phillipsburg. And the Red Rovers are on a historic run.
Easton offers up $50,000 to Lehigh Valley artists to build statue downtown
The City of Easton is offering up to $50,000 to any artist who can accurately depict the city’s culture, history and eternal renaissance with a monument, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Tuesday during a press briefing. Artists and artistic teams from across the Lehigh Valley are encouraged to submit...
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley 20-Year-Old Expands Influence as Adoption Advocate
EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA (NOVEMBER 21, 2022) – November is National Adoption Month and Ayden Lincoln is continuing her mission to help others find love and belonging through adoption. “Chinese adoption, and adoption in general, is a topic not often discussed,” says Ayden, a 20-year-old college sophomore at Northampton Community College....
What defines a Red Rover? A ‘profile’ of an Easton Area graduate is in the works.
What makes a Red Rover stand out from graduates of other area high schools?. What should an Easton Area High School graduate know before achieving a diploma? What should they be able to do? What kind of person should they be?
Gridiron girls: Easton and Phillipsburg compete in 2022 powder puff game (PHOTOS)
It was Monday night flag football in the Lehigh Valley. The long-awaited annual powder puff flag football game between the Easton and Phillipsburg senior girls was held at Maloney Stadium this year.
This Bucks County High School Student is Being Recognized for Her Work in the STEAM Field
The Bucks County student's work in a particular field gained her local recognition. A Bucks County high school student was recently honored and recognized for her work and contributions to the STEAM field. Keira Seidman, a junior at Bensalem High School, was recently named the Pennsylvania Association for Gifted Education’s...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ed Staback, former state representative and Lackawanna County commissioner, dies
Ed Staback, a respected longtime state representative who later served briefly as a Lackawanna County commissioner, died Saturday during one of his regular hunting trips to Nebraska with his son. “He always looked forward to that, he always talked about going,” said Jim Wansacz, a colleague of Staback’s as a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh U. student injured in 'racially motivated assault' near campus
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities are calling an attack against a Lehigh University student "racially motivated." A 22-year-old Black student was walking near S. New and Morton streets, not far from campus, around 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. An unknown man called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious...
thevalleyledger.com
Utah Investors Acquire Dog Grooming Business and Real Estate in Poconos
SCIOTA, Pennsylvania _ Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently purchased property that includes four apartments and a dog sitting service and pet grooming and supplies business, The Barking Lot, in Sciota. The property is located at 216 Friemann Road. Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC...
berkscountyliving.com
Inside The President’s House
Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
Black Lehigh University student was victim of assault, racist remarks: Police
According to Bethlehem police, an adult male called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious statement concerning the victim's race.
thevalleyledger.com
The Lehigh Valley Named to U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Places to Retire
This year, the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area ranked 9 out of 150 places. November 22, 2022 – U.S. News & World Report has named the Lehigh Valley one of the 2022-23 Best Places to Retire. The Lehigh Valley ranked #9 in the general rankings. “The Lehigh Valley is a special...
Comments / 0