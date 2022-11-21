ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

footballscoop.com

Sources: Lehigh planning to make head coaching change

Tom Gilmore is not expected to be retained as head coach at Lehigh, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Gilmore completed his third season leading the Mountain Hawks on Saturday. Lehigh was 2-9 this fall, 3-8 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2019. (Lehigh played a 3-game season in 2020.) Lehigh went...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Ries helping snap Phillipsburg football into shape

Zach Ries hopes you don’t notice him on Thanksgiving. He’ll certainly be on the turf at Lafayette’s Fisher Stadium, perhaps quite often, at key moments for Phillipsburg. He’ll be directly involved in scoring points and setting field position. He’s often called for on a moment’s notice and has to be ready at all times. And ball security? He’s all over that.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
FOX43.com

High School Football | Trinity, Steel-High continue state playoff quests

YORK, Pa. — The PIAA playoffs continue for a pair of Central Pennsylvania teams this weekend as Trinity hosts Executive Education in the Class 2A quarterfinals and Steelton-Highspire gets a visit from Northern Lehigh in Class 1A. Elsewhere, Berks County powerhouse and Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 champ Wyomissing takes...
WYOMISSING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton-Phillipsburg a family football rivalry for the Hutchisons

Since 1997, when the Hutchison family sits down to Thanksgiving dinner in Phillipsburg, Jason Hutchison can rightfully claim the top pedigree of Easton-P’burg football heroes present. After all, Hutchison was voted the defensive Most Valuable Player of the ‘97 game and helped lead his team to a 26-6 win...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
thevalleyledger.com

Lehigh Valley 20-Year-Old Expands Influence as Adoption Advocate

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA (NOVEMBER 21, 2022) – November is National Adoption Month and Ayden Lincoln is continuing her mission to help others find love and belonging through adoption. “Chinese adoption, and adoption in general, is a topic not often discussed,” says Ayden, a 20-year-old college sophomore at Northampton Community College....
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh U. student injured in 'racially motivated assault' near campus

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities are calling an attack against a Lehigh University student "racially motivated." A 22-year-old Black student was walking near S. New and Morton streets, not far from campus, around 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. An unknown man called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Utah Investors Acquire Dog Grooming Business and Real Estate in Poconos

SCIOTA, Pennsylvania _ Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently purchased property that includes four apartments and a dog sitting service and pet grooming and supplies business, The Barking Lot, in Sciota. The property is located at 216 Friemann Road. Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC...
SCIOTA, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Inside The President’s House

Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
BERN TOWNSHIP, PA

