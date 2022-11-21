ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Supreme Court rejects Graham’s bid to block subpoena that Clarence Thomas referred to full court

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is seen during a Senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, August, 4, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., request to block a lower court's decision ordering him to testify in a Georgia case about interference in the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
Syracuse.com

Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law

Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
SYRACUSE, NY
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Missouri Independent

Kevin Johnson’s attorneys, special prosecutor ask Missouri Supreme Court to stay execution

Attorneys for a St. Louis man sentenced to die for a murder he committed when he was 19 asked the Missouri Supreme Court Monday to delay his execution to allow for a hearing on alleged constitutional violations in his original trial. Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 of killing a police officer. He is scheduled […] The post Kevin Johnson’s attorneys, special prosecutor ask Missouri Supreme Court to stay execution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

Supreme Court again rejects challenge to ‘bump stock’ ban

The Supreme Court on Monday once again declined to hear a challenge to the federal ban on “bump stock” devices that modify semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly. The court’s move leaves intact a Trump-era measure enacted in 2017 after a gunman in Las Vegas used the rapid-fire accessory to carry out the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.
WBUR

ACLU asks Supreme Court to rule in Massachusetts police surveillance case

Attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case involving the use of police surveillance cameras outside a Massachusetts woman's home. The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Massachusetts filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Friday, citing the case of Daphne Moore, whose Springfield home was under police surveillance for eight months. Police placed a camera on a utility pole outside her home in 2017 during a federal investigation of a drug trafficking ring. Moore's daughter was charged with drug trafficking in 2017. A year later, Moore, then an assistant clerk magistrate Hampden Superior Court, was charged with money laundering, narcotics conspiracy and lying to federal authorities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Detroit News

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses Michigan redistricting challenge to Congress map

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of Michigan Republicans who had challenged the state's new congressional map as drawn by the redistricting commission last year. The Republicans had argued that the congressional map unjustifiably deviated from constitutional requirements for apportionment by failing to have more equal population...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Condemned Missouri man asks Supreme Court to intervene

A Missouri man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother’s death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Johnson, now 37, killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. It would be just the 14th execution in the U.S., but the first of three planned in Missouri in upcoming months. The other two in Missouri are set for early 2023. An appeal was filed to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, a day after the Missouri Supreme Court declined to grant a stay. Johnson’s lawyer cites concerns about racial bias. The court petition states that if not for racial comments by two white jurors at his trial, Johnson, who is Black, could have been convicted of second-degree murder instead of first-degree, and been spared the death penalty.
BONNE TERRE, MO

