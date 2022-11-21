ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Supernatural' Actor Nicki Aycox Dead At Age 47

By Ron Dicker
 2 days ago

Actor Nicki Aycox, who had a memorable recurring role on “Supernatural” and starred on the crime drama “Dark Blue,” has died. She was 47.

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California,” Susan Raab Ceklosky wrote on Facebook Nov. 17. “She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

Aycox last posted on Instagram in March about her battle with leukemia. No cause of death was provided by her sister-in-law.

Aycox racked up more than 50 credits in film and television between 1996 and 2014, according to IMDB, but is perhaps most remembered for playing the demon Meg on several episodes of the CW’s “Supernatural” from 2006 to 2008.

“Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young,” Supernatural creator Erik Kripke tweeted on Sunday. “She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

Aycox, an Oklahoma native, landed one of her first TV roles in the USA series adaptation of the movie “Weird Science” in 1996. While she collected several one-offs in such shows as “3rd Rock from The Sun” (1997), “Boy Meets World” (1997) and “Ally McBeal” (1999), she scored a featured role as a patrol officer on the TNT crime drama “Dark Blue” (2009-10) and had recurring parts on “Providence” (1999), “Ed” (2003-04) and “Cold Case” (2004-10).

She also did turns in the horror sequel “Jeepers Creepers 2” (2003) and the 2007 Halle Berry thriller “Perfect Stranger.”

Comments / 27

Costello Patton
2d ago

wow..... sad times and this life these days.... everybody just passing away like every other day......

J Speed
2d ago

so nobody read the article which stated in March she posted about her battle with leukemia

