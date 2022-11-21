ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Kinney Tunnel temporarily closed due to high water

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Florida Department of Transportation tells CBS4 that it was forced to shut down the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale at 7 a.m. on Tuesday after two days of significant flooding.A spokesman told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that FDOT mobilized pumps to remove the water from the tunnel that runs beneath Los Olas Boulevard, but FDOT discovered damage to one of its permanent pumps.The spokesman said FDOT was working to repair the damage to the pump as quickly as possible and remove all the water.The city of Fort Lauderdale tweeted that the tunnel was closed "due...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade issues no-swim advisory due to sewer overflow

MIAMI - On Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade issued a no-swim advisory due to localized sewer overflow due to the heavy rainfall experienced during the last 24 hours. Wastewater overspilled into Shrimper's Lagoon, which is adjacent to the treatment plant. The order affects Virginia Key Beach and Outdoor Center, Crandon Beach, Key Biscayne Beach, and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Fishing and boating in areas under the no-swim advisory should also be avoided, county officials said. Officials said, "the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will conduct continued sampling for the posted waters and the advisory will remain in effect until testing provides two consecutive days of clear samples."
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

180 people saved after hitting sandbar near Key Largo

NEAR KEY LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — More than 180 people have been saved at sea. The survivors were pulled from an overloaded vessel near Key Largo and from the water. The Coast Guard said crews were battling high winds and huge waves trying to rescue them. Children were among...
KEY LARGO, FL
WSVN-TV

Wheelchair-bound pedestrian struck in NW Miami-Dade by 18-wheeler recovering in hospital as police continue search for driver

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A promising sign on the road to recovery for a South Florida man who was struck by a truck. The victim, who was in a wheelchair when an 18-wheeler struck him along Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue on Tuesday, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but his wife said he opened his eyes Wednesday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Plane goes off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane carrying more than a dozen passengers went off the runway into grass after landing. On Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in reference to the aircraft emergency. Investigators said a Bombardier CL-600...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Rounds of Rain Showers Continue

NEW RECORD- 4.46 inches of rain set a new record at Miami yesterday. This breaks the old record of 1.29 inches set in 1992!. Other areas received a ton of rain as well… Rainfall total at the NWS Miami office on FIU campus got 5.56 inches. Stalled front will...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade’s school board sworn in

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade’s school board was sworn in on Tuesday. While the panel is non-partisan — it’s new make up may hint at a 5-to-4 conservative tilt, as many were either appointed or endorsed by governor DeSantis. Maria Teresa Rojas, an educator for more than 40...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Huge Delays At MIA, Worsening

Flights Being Diverted To Other Airports. FLL, PBI Also Having Problems. UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., Situation Improving, But Some Delays Continue. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 4:04 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FLL, PBI, and MIA are all experiencing significant delays Wednesday, with Miami International Airport […]
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami

MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit by a Brightline Train. The train is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 1000 feet south of Stirling Road, near Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach. It happened at around 6 p.m., Monday. Skyforce...
DANIA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy