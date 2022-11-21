Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Passengers boarding Thanksgiving eve flights at local airports encounter heavy traffic, large crowds
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday hustle is in full swing across South Florida as travelers hoping to reach loved ones on Thanksgiving found getting to the airport to be a nightmare. 7News cameras captured a sea of red lights and vehicles crammed outside Terminal 2 at...
Kinney Tunnel temporarily closed due to high water
FORT LAUDERDALE - The Florida Department of Transportation tells CBS4 that it was forced to shut down the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale at 7 a.m. on Tuesday after two days of significant flooding.A spokesman told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that FDOT mobilized pumps to remove the water from the tunnel that runs beneath Los Olas Boulevard, but FDOT discovered damage to one of its permanent pumps.The spokesman said FDOT was working to repair the damage to the pump as quickly as possible and remove all the water.The city of Fort Lauderdale tweeted that the tunnel was closed "due...
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
Miami-Dade issues no-swim advisory due to sewer overflow
MIAMI - On Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade issued a no-swim advisory due to localized sewer overflow due to the heavy rainfall experienced during the last 24 hours. Wastewater overspilled into Shrimper's Lagoon, which is adjacent to the treatment plant. The order affects Virginia Key Beach and Outdoor Center, Crandon Beach, Key Biscayne Beach, and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Fishing and boating in areas under the no-swim advisory should also be avoided, county officials said. Officials said, "the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will conduct continued sampling for the posted waters and the advisory will remain in effect until testing provides two consecutive days of clear samples."
WSVN-TV
180 people saved after hitting sandbar near Key Largo
NEAR KEY LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — More than 180 people have been saved at sea. The survivors were pulled from an overloaded vessel near Key Largo and from the water. The Coast Guard said crews were battling high winds and huge waves trying to rescue them. Children were among...
WSVN-TV
WET Miami in Brickell takes diners under the sea with Atlantic decor
We all love “The Little Mermaid,” and “Splash” was great, too, but while Ariel was trying to get out of the underwater world, we’re trying to get in — at a wet new restaurant. Deco reporter Alex Miranda, who’s pretty fishy himself, has the story.
WSVN-TV
Wheelchair-bound pedestrian struck in NW Miami-Dade by 18-wheeler recovering in hospital as police continue search for driver
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A promising sign on the road to recovery for a South Florida man who was struck by a truck. The victim, who was in a wheelchair when an 18-wheeler struck him along Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue on Tuesday, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but his wife said he opened his eyes Wednesday.
Officials At South Florida Airports: Arrive 3 Hours Early This Week
Palm Beach International Airport remind says to expect longer wait times at security checkpoints, especially for early morning flights.
Click10.com
Pollution alert: Rain causes sewer overflow at wastewater treatment plant in Miami
MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department reported Wednesday afternoon that heavy rain caused a sewer overflow at the Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant in Virginia Key. The sewer overflow of about 200,000 gallons prompted Miami-Dade County officials to issue no-swim advisories for the beaches in Virginia Key...
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Krome Avenue Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade: FHP
One woman was killed Wednesday morning after the car she was riding in was struck on Krome Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Southwest 177th Avenue. According to FHP, a gray Honda sedan was traveling north...
WSVN-TV
Plane goes off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane carrying more than a dozen passengers went off the runway into grass after landing. On Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in reference to the aircraft emergency. Investigators said a Bombardier CL-600...
TRAVEL: Flight Delays, Cancelations Already At South Florida Airports
Getaway Day Expected To Break Local Records. Reminder: Most Animals Need To Be Pre-Registered. The Fake “Emotional Support” Ruse Is Over. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6:02 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Miami […]
WSVN-TV
Rounds of Rain Showers Continue
NEW RECORD- 4.46 inches of rain set a new record at Miami yesterday. This breaks the old record of 1.29 inches set in 1992!. Other areas received a ton of rain as well… Rainfall total at the NWS Miami office on FIU campus got 5.56 inches. Stalled front will...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade’s school board sworn in
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade’s school board was sworn in on Tuesday. While the panel is non-partisan — it’s new make up may hint at a 5-to-4 conservative tilt, as many were either appointed or endorsed by governor DeSantis. Maria Teresa Rojas, an educator for more than 40...
Huge Delays At MIA, Worsening
Flights Being Diverted To Other Airports. FLL, PBI Also Having Problems. UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., Situation Improving, But Some Delays Continue. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 4:04 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FLL, PBI, and MIA are all experiencing significant delays Wednesday, with Miami International Airport […]
Click10.com
Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami
MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
Miami International Airport Expecting Record Number Of Passengers
150-thousand people per day are making their way through MIA.
WSVN-TV
SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
Miami New Times
Marina Village at Bahia Mar, an Open Air and Ferry Food Hall, Set for Fort Lauderdale
The “Venice of America” – a city known for its mega-boats and superyachts – is set to get quite the boat-gone-food-hall experience. As part of the initial phases of the redevelopment of Fort Lauderdale’s Bahia Mar complex, Marina Village at Bahia Mar – a 35,000 square-foot, $16 million open-air food and entertainment venue – was just unveiled.
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit by a Brightline Train. The train is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 1000 feet south of Stirling Road, near Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach. It happened at around 6 p.m., Monday. Skyforce...
