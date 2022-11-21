Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
moversmakers.org
Polly Campbell: Cherishing traditions with a flip to something new
There’s a principle about people that their best attributes are the flip side of their worst. Marry the charming, spontaneous man and find out he’s hard to count on. Your mother is supportive, but you wish she weren’t so intrusive. Perhaps it’s true of cities, too. I...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati grocery stores welcome last-minute Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
CINCINNATI — Ingredients to make Thanksgiving dishes weighed down Pamela Fowler's shopping cart Wednesday. "Chicken gravy with the chicken mixed up in it, macaroni-and-cheese, greens, candy yams," Fowler said. Fowler had just finished navigating the Kroger store in downtown Cincinnati. "How crowded was the store today?" WLWT's Todd Dykes...
linknky.com
Best NKY places for Thanksgiving Day baked goods
One of the most important parts of Thanksgiving Day? Dessert, of course. If you haven’t gotten your baked goods yet, we’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest spots in Northern Kentucky. Emerson’s Bakery: 7606 Dixie Highway in Florence. Each pie, cake, loaf of bread and...
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
newsnet5
'It feels like a dream': Ohio priest reunites with wife, children after 15 years in Africa
CINCINNATI — Transportation authorities expect more travelers rolling through the Tri-State this week than at any time in the last two years. "We are expecting to reach maybe 95% of the volume that we saw pre-pandemic," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. "That's beginning (Monday) and lasting all throughout the week. The busier days will be Monday, Wednesday and then Sunday after Thanksgiving."
Six Cincinnati Light Displays to Brighten Your Holiday Season
Wonder at the millions and millions of lights at these local shows to stroll, drive, and hike through. The post Six Cincinnati Light Displays to Brighten Your Holiday Season appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food.
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
Social Media Reacts to Possible $1.6 Billion Cincinnati Southern Rail Sale
The sale may be months off, but citizens are voicing skepticism about the deal’s potential value.
7 Heated Bar Igloos to Stay Cozy While Sipping This Winter in Greater Cincinnati
The weather outside may be frightful, but these bar igloos offer something delightful.
Morningstar Baptist Church eases Thanksgiving worries for 100 families in need
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– Morningstar Baptist Church is focusing on families worrying about food insecurity this year as Thanksgiving is less than a week away. After partnering with several local school districts, 100 families in Montgomery, Greene and Warren Counties will be receiving a free packaged meal to ensure no one is left behind in the […]
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
All Aboard the North Pole Express
The North Pole Express takes passengers down the tracks of Warren County, Ohio along with Santa and his elves on a one-hour-and-fifteen-minute journey. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and all kid passengers receive a souvenir bell and a holiday cookie. Hot chocolate can be purchased at the station...
WKRC
Local restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meal for anyone who wants one
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A small business is making a big difference this Thanksgiving. Good Plates Eatery near the University of Cincinnati is ready to serve 1,000 meals to anyone in need. The restaurant is preparing hot, single-serve meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and corn.
WDTN
Old Bag of Nails Shows Their Tasty Menu
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get hungry because Old Bag of Nails is in the kitchen! Abigail Purdum and Jess Crane joined the Living Dayton team in the kitchen to highlight some of their tasty holiday cocktails as well as their delicious menu items. Mussels and Shrimp: Over a pound...
Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Owens dies, Vice Mayor says
Owens, who was born and raised in the West End, died Wednesday. He was 75 years old. His family has yet to release any statements.
WLWT 5
Grocery shoppers trying to avoid crowds frustrated by 'order online, pickup at store' approach
CINCINNATI — Ordering groceries online and then picking up what you paid for in person is a service the Cincinnati-based Kroger company is trying to accommodate. "I think I would definitely save money if I ordered online," Lauren Kuhlman said. Even so, Kuhlman is not a fan of the...
WLWT 5
Major grocery retailers cutting cost to combat inflation ahead of Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving is days away and many people still have shopping to do for their holiday feast. The price of almost everything has gone up and that unfortunately also includes groceries. They are higher than previous years, but some stores are helping with savings. This year's Thanksgiving items...
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys
Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Paige has a lot of personality for that forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Looking for a new friend? Look no further than Black Friday at Cincinnati Animal Care shelter in Northside. You can adopt dogs like Paige, or any animal over six-months-old, for $9.99. Paige a staff, volunteer and foster favorite. She is a sweet girl with a lot of personality but she may be best in a home where she's the only pet.
