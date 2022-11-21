ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

linknky.com

Best NKY places for Thanksgiving Day baked goods

One of the most important parts of Thanksgiving Day? Dessert, of course. If you haven’t gotten your baked goods yet, we’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest spots in Northern Kentucky. Emerson’s Bakery: 7606 Dixie Highway in Florence. Each pie, cake, loaf of bread and...
FLORENCE, KY
newsnet5

'It feels like a dream': Ohio priest reunites with wife, children after 15 years in Africa

CINCINNATI — Transportation authorities expect more travelers rolling through the Tri-State this week than at any time in the last two years. "We are expecting to reach maybe 95% of the volume that we saw pre-pandemic," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. "That's beginning (Monday) and lasting all throughout the week. The busier days will be Monday, Wednesday and then Sunday after Thanksgiving."
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

All Aboard the North Pole Express

The North Pole Express takes passengers down the tracks of Warren County, Ohio along with Santa and his elves on a one-hour-and-fifteen-minute journey. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and all kid passengers receive a souvenir bell and a holiday cookie. Hot chocolate can be purchased at the station...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Local restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meal for anyone who wants one

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A small business is making a big difference this Thanksgiving. Good Plates Eatery near the University of Cincinnati is ready to serve 1,000 meals to anyone in need. The restaurant is preparing hot, single-serve meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and corn.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Old Bag of Nails Shows Their Tasty Menu

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get hungry because Old Bag of Nails is in the kitchen! Abigail Purdum and Jess Crane joined the Living Dayton team in the kitchen to highlight some of their tasty holiday cocktails as well as their delicious menu items. Mussels and Shrimp: Over a pound...
DAYTON, OH
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys

Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Paige has a lot of personality for that forever home

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Looking for a new friend? Look no further than Black Friday at Cincinnati Animal Care shelter in Northside. You can adopt dogs like Paige, or any animal over six-months-old, for $9.99. Paige a staff, volunteer and foster favorite. She is a sweet girl with a lot of personality but she may be best in a home where she's the only pet.
CINCINNATI, OH

