Stark County, OH

Wreaths Across America aims to honor Stark County veterans on Dec. 17

By Independent staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
Anyone wanting to enlist in a program to honor deceased U.S. military veterans over the holiday season can do so by teaming with a local civic organization.

The Perry Rotary Club is hosting its third annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at noon Dec. 17 at Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E. For $15, you can purchase a wreath to be placed at the gravesite of a military vet.

Perry Rotary member and past President Steve Toohey is encouraging people to take part in the free event, and he's hopeful for a generous turnout. Dec. 17 has been designated as national Wreaths Across American Day.

"When you lay a wreath on the grave of veteran, it's probably the best Christmas gift you can give," said Toohey, who's also the coordinator for Operation: Flags of Freedom in Stark County.

Wreaths Across America is a coordinated effort across the U.S. and abroad to honor those who've served in uniform.

Perry Rotary has about 1,900 Christmas wreaths gathered so far

The Perry Rotary Club has so far garnered approximately 1,900 wreaths to be placed at Calvary Cemetery gravesites, according to Toohey. The goal is to reach 2,500, which is the number of veterans buried at the locale.

In addition to $15 wreath purchases, the club is looking for volunteers to participate in the ceremony and place the wreaths at gravesites.

The deadline to purchase a wreath for the December ceremony is Nov. 27. Anyone interested should call Toohey at 330-904-3651.

Canton Daughters of the American Revolution

The Canton Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is also working with Wreaths Across America to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Henry Warstler Cemetery in Plain Township are honored on Dec. 17.

The group, along with the Plain Township Rotary, was taking orders for Wreaths Across America.

“Every $15 wreath sponsorship made is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, said in a news release. “We are so grateful to the good people of this wonderful community for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

Last year, ceremonies were held across the country at more than 3,100 participating locations, placing 2.4 million wreaths for interred veterans.

Volunteers are also needed on Dec. 17 to help with wreath placement.

For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OH0124P

