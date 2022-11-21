ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dlocal Stock Drops 50%: Here's What We Know

By Jamie Louko
 2 days ago

Shares of Dlocal (NASDAQ: DLO) plunged over 50% after short seller Muddy Waters issued a lengthy report on the company. Muddy Waters found multiple discrepancies in the payment company's financials. In this episode, Jamie breaks down the facts of this short report, diving into the allegations, Dlocal's response, and what investors should look for moving forward. If you liked this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 18, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 20, 2022.

Jamie Louko has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

