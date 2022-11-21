Read full article on original website
“Worldwide” Artist Performing at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
Officials with the Great Jones County Fair have just announced that a "Worldwide" artist will be performing on Friday, July 21st 2023 at the fair. And tickets are going on sale just in time to be the perfect stocking stuffer!. Make that "Mr. Worldwide!" Yes, Pitbull, one of the most...
Early Christmas Gift From the City of Dubuque: Free Parking This Weekend
We hear it all the time...shop local, especially during the holidays. And now the City of Dubuque is getting into the Holiday spirit with yet another reason to shop locally with something FREE for you!. The City of Dubuque is providing free parking at downtown meters, ramps, and lots from...
Burn big calories at Dubuque’s 50th annual Turkey Trot fun run
Thanksgiving Dinner is typically a massive feast for many folks. Therefore it is an excellent reason to run the 50th Annual Wahlert Catholic High School Turkey Trot. Burning a few calories before your Thanksgiving dinner can tremendously benefit your waistline. Still, more importantly, it is a lot of fun and a great way to start the holiday festivities.
Peosta’s Darkbird Taphouse Offers Delicious Drinks and Eats
Trying out new restaurants is one of the most simple yet enjoyable pleasures of life. It's a new adventure in itself. It's even more special when you do it with someone and make it an afternoon. So, on a sleepy, slightly brisk Sunday afternoon, my girlfriend and I trekked over to Peosta, IA to check out Darkbird Taphouse.
Get Your “Yellowstone” On with “Cowboy Christmas” at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
If you ever dreamed of channeling your inner Beth Dutton or Rip Wheeler, or simply need some new western threads for your closet, Dubuque County Fairgrounds has a show for you this weekend!. Hot off the success of their "Fall Into the Holidays" event last weekend, "Jodi & KT Invite...
Winter Collection For Dubuque Yard Waste and Food Scraps
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque the winter collection schedule has officially been released for yard waste and food scraps. That will begin, starting on Monday, November 28th. Any local resident who would like to have a collection made during the winter months must schedule an...
Dubuque Resident to Be Featured in New Disney+ Holiday Special
If you're looking for some holiday fare to stream during this festive season, consider pressing play on an upcoming Disney+ special, which features a Dubuque resident!. Per the Telegraph Herald, Rachel Spurling, a 2018 graduate of Clarke University and professional snow sculptor, is set to appear on Best in Snow, a holiday special exclusive to Disney+. The 90-minute special is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 18th!
Celebrate the Christmas Season in Cuba City, Wisconsin
There are certainly no shortage of things to do and places to see during the Holidays here in the Tri-states. Over the next several weeks I'll be spotlighting a few of them...in no particular order. Cuba City will celebrate the holiday season beginning with Small Business Saturday on November 26th...
Embrace the Holiday Season with This Delightful Dubuque Craft Show
Just like that, the weather has turned on a dime. The pleasantly cool air of fall has shifted to suggest the frigidness of winter is almost here. But the holiday season seems to get spirits high for many people. An upcoming event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will surely make that easy to embrace.
Can You Name All Five Flags Flown at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center?
Have you ever realized that there are certain things in life you just accept at face value? That you never bothered to question why something was named the way it was? I had that slight revelation this weekend. Thinking ahead to next weekend, when I'm set to see Clint Black take the stage at Five Flags Center, I thought not about the concert...
Saints Split Hard-Fought Weekend With Muskegon
This weekend was a big one for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and not just in hockey! This weekends match-up against the Muskegon Lumberjacks saw the Saints lose one and win one on 2 super exciting nights of Hockey action. This is how my Friday night with the family started inside the Dubuque Ice Arena.
Dubuque’s Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, “Challenge Days” Coming Soon
There are countless staples of Christmas every single year, but one makes their presence known whether you're grocery shopping or holiday shopping. Often times, they do it with the help of a brass instrument. Of course I'm talking about the Salvation Army and their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. Our area's...
Dubuque’s Historical Buildings to be Showcased on Iowa PBS Show
The "Masterpiece on the Mississippi" will be showcased in an upcoming documentary, set to air on Iowa PBS next week!. Historic Buildings of Iowa is a series that explores Iowa architecture, history, and culture. Past installments have visited the National Czech and Slovak Museum in Cedar Rapids, the former First National Bank designed by Louis Sullivan, and even the State Capitol in Des Moines.
Comedian, TikTok Star Charlie Berens Returns to Dubuque in 2023
Not even a full year after he proved to be a laugh riot at the Five Flags Center, a popular comedian and TikTok star will be back in the Key City as part of his "Midwest Survival Guide Tour." That man is none other than Wisconsin native Charlie Berens, who...
G.I.T. Improv Brings Laughs, Family Friendly Comedy to Dubuque
Improvisational comedy looks easy. You might think to yourself that you could do it, perhaps if you've watched an episode or two of Curb Your Enthusiasm, or the ever-popular Whose Line is it Anyway? But just watching G.I.T. Improv perform at the Bell Tower Theater this past Saturday night, I could tell I wouldn't be able to keep up.
Dubuque Man Duct-Tapes Women To Chair; Imprisons Woman And Her Daughter At Gunpoint
According to Dubuque Police and a report from the Telegraph Herald; a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair and held her inside his residence against her will, while also threatening her and her child at gunpoint. Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 West Fifth Street in Dubuque was...
Champagne & Chocolates… And Sting Rays!
Yes, you read that right. Champagne and Chocolates returns to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium to provide a night of elegant relaxation and shopping fun for adults; all amongst the amazing animals and displays that only Dubuque's River Museum can provide. Sip some bubbly while you browse the many unique speailty and gift items perfect for filling out your families stockings!
Five Businesses, Attractions That Would Make Dubuque Even Better
Having been in the Tri-States for eight months, I've had a lot of time to explore the area and the businesses within it. I love so many food and entertainment options out here, but I do long for a few businesses and attractions that I enjoyed back home near Chicago.
Dubuque American Legion Post #6 to Host Area Veterans Days Ceremony
Dubuque American Legion Post #6 will host the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony for Dubuque This year's event will be held at the Mystique Ice Arena on Chaplain Schmitt Island. All military veterans and patriotic citizens are invited to attend. The program will start at 10:30 am, Friday, November 11th, 2022, lasting approximately 30 minutes. All Tri-State veterans’ organizations and military units are encouraged to participate.
Semi Rollover in Dubuque Snarls Traffic on Hiway 20 Today
A semi-tractor trailer rollover this afternoon on Dodge Street in Dubuque is backing up traffic on a busy stretch of Hiway 20 today. According to the Telegraph Herald. the rollover was reported east of the intersection with Bryant Street in the eastbound lanes. Several caller to the radio station also reported a long traffic backup.
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.
