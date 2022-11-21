ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Washington Examiner

Biden would harm transgender youth in the name of 'fundamental rights'

On the issue of transgender rights , President Joe Biden plants his feet firmly in far-left territory. During a recent presidential forum for NowThis News, Biden spoke with several activists, including Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male but self-proclaimed transgender woman whose social media is filled with video entries documenting "days of girlhood." Mulvaney makes a mockery of womanhood, as if it's something that can be adopted out of sheer desire. That Mulvaney was invited to the White House for a discussion on the issue of transgenderism says much about the administration's motives.
CBS 42

Federal court hears arguments on Alabama law banning transgender treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Federal judges at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals are considering whether to allow Alabama’s law banning transgender medical treatment to take effect. The law has been blocked since May. Friday morning, lawyers argued that treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) present serious risks to children and […]
ALABAMA STATE
Bay News 9

Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials asked a court on Friday to immediately block a judge's ruling striking down the state's abortion ban. The ruling allowed the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's decision earlier this week was...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug

A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Right Is Waging Anti-Trans War Against an Abortion Bill

If polling on abortion rights holds true, Michigan’s Proposition Three should win handily. The ballot measure would enshrine reproductive freedoms, in a state with strong public support for abortion rights.But that’s not what Michigan voters hear about the proposition when they watch TV. There, millions of dollars worth of advertising show tearful children and ominous dripping syringes. “If Proposal Three passes, minors as young as 10 or 11 will be able to receive this prescription [for hormone blockers] without the consent of their parents, or their parents even knowing,” a voiceover warns on one such ad. “They call it ‘reproductive...
MICHIGAN STATE
Wyoming News

Judge hears arguments on motion to intervene in abortion case; decision to come

CHEYENNE – After hearing arguments from attorneys, a Teton County judge said Monday she will issue a decision within weeks on whether to allow anti-abortion lawmakers and an advocacy group to join a case challenging a state law that would restrict abortion access in Wyoming. District Judge Melissa Owens said she would enter the order within a week or two. She called it an “extremely difficult decision,” and said she wants to be “thorough.” Owens also complimented attorneys on both sides for their “fantastic” presentations. ...
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A Christian web designer who contends her religious beliefs prevent her from making wedding websites for gay couples said Monday that her legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court next month is about protecting everyone’s right to free speech. Lorie Smith spoke about her case, which is the latest clash over religion and LGBTQ rights to reach the nation’s highest court, while sitting in the office she uses for her design company in the Denver suburb of Littleton. The room was adorned with two crosses and a wooden plaque inscribed with a line from Ephesians: “I am God’s masterpiece.” Smith claims Colorado’s anti-discrimination law violates her right to free speech over same-sex marriages, which she maintains are antithetical to her Christian values. Though Smith hasn’t yet expanded to her services to include wedding websites with her company, 303 Creative, she said she’s dreamed about doing so since she was a child. “Colorado is censoring and compelling my speech,” said Smith, who identifies as evangelical non-denominational. “Forcing me to communicate, celebrate and create for messages that go against my deeply held beliefs.”
LITTLETON, CO

