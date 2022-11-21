Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Biden would harm transgender youth in the name of 'fundamental rights'
On the issue of transgender rights , President Joe Biden plants his feet firmly in far-left territory. During a recent presidential forum for NowThis News, Biden spoke with several activists, including Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male but self-proclaimed transgender woman whose social media is filled with video entries documenting "days of girlhood." Mulvaney makes a mockery of womanhood, as if it's something that can be adopted out of sheer desire. That Mulvaney was invited to the White House for a discussion on the issue of transgenderism says much about the administration's motives.
Federal court hears arguments on Alabama law banning transgender treatment
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Federal judges at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals are considering whether to allow Alabama’s law banning transgender medical treatment to take effect. The law has been blocked since May. Friday morning, lawyers argued that treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) present serious risks to children and […]
AOL Corp
Should transgender youths have access to gender-affirming care? Why bans are 'cruel' and 'dangerous'
“I just don’t understand why they are so mean.”. Those were the words Lizette Trujillo heard from her son Daniel, who came home from school one day when he was 8, unsettled that a young classmate was being bullied. Trujillo seized on the chance for a life lesson on...
Fifth Circuit Shields AG Ken Paxton from Testifying About Threats to Prosecute Those Who Pay for Abortions Outside Texas
A conservative federal appellate court handed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) a big win Monday when it shielded him from testifying in an abortion-related case by overturning a lower court order that had been highly critical of Paxton’s behavior. In early October, a federal judge ordered Paxton to...
Bay News 9
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials asked a court on Friday to immediately block a judge's ruling striking down the state's abortion ban. The ruling allowed the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's decision earlier this week was...
Abortion: Will access be restored after victory at the polls? Supreme Court to hear first case on Tuesday
Amber Duke, interim executive director for the ACLU of Kentucky, was pleased this week when Kentucky voters defeated a proposed change to the state Constitution that would have declared there was no right to abortion. “This is a victory for bodily autonomy and the right of all Kentuckians to make...
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider says she will testify against Ohio bill to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Openly transgender “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider says she will testify in the Ohio state legislature against a bill that would prohibit transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care. “Hi! So, I’ll have lots to say about tonight’s game, but unfortunately a bigger priority has intervened. A childhood friend told...
Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug
A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
In Ky. Supreme Court abortion argument, justices seemed unimpressed by AG arguments
Linda Blackford: The best part was when Solicitor General Matt Kuhn said abortion wasn’t part of 1891 Ky Constitution and Justice Hughes said “women did not have the right to vote.”
Abortion is technically both legal and illegal in Mississippi. New lawsuit asks Supreme Court to clarify
A Jackson-based conservative think-tank filed a lawsuit Monday that aims to clear up a bizarre legal conundrum in Mississippi: that abortion is technically both legal and illegal at the same time. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy filed a lawsuit Monday in an attempt to get the state Supreme Court...
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates law allowing abortions up to six weeks
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily reinstated the state's law that allows abortion up to six weeks of pregnancy while the court considers an appeal in the case.
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
The Right Is Waging Anti-Trans War Against an Abortion Bill
If polling on abortion rights holds true, Michigan’s Proposition Three should win handily. The ballot measure would enshrine reproductive freedoms, in a state with strong public support for abortion rights.But that’s not what Michigan voters hear about the proposition when they watch TV. There, millions of dollars worth of advertising show tearful children and ominous dripping syringes. “If Proposal Three passes, minors as young as 10 or 11 will be able to receive this prescription [for hormone blockers] without the consent of their parents, or their parents even knowing,” a voiceover warns on one such ad. “They call it ‘reproductive...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks
ATLANTA — A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been in...
Judge hears arguments on motion to intervene in abortion case; decision to come
CHEYENNE – After hearing arguments from attorneys, a Teton County judge said Monday she will issue a decision within weeks on whether to allow anti-abortion lawmakers and an advocacy group to join a case challenging a state law that would restrict abortion access in Wyoming. District Judge Melissa Owens said she would enter the order within a week or two. She called it an “extremely difficult decision,” and said she wants to be “thorough.” Owens also complimented attorneys on both sides for their “fantastic” presentations. ...
Georgia Supreme Court will have final say on controversial heartbeat abortion law
ATLANTA — Just days after a Fulton County judge ruled that Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law was unconstitutional, the state Supreme Court will have the final say. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke with state lawmakers on both sides on Thursday. They say will not try new abortion legislation until the Supreme Court makes its ruling.
Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples
LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A Christian web designer who contends her religious beliefs prevent her from making wedding websites for gay couples said Monday that her legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court next month is about protecting everyone’s right to free speech. Lorie Smith spoke about her case, which is the latest clash over religion and LGBTQ rights to reach the nation’s highest court, while sitting in the office she uses for her design company in the Denver suburb of Littleton. The room was adorned with two crosses and a wooden plaque inscribed with a line from Ephesians: “I am God’s masterpiece.” Smith claims Colorado’s anti-discrimination law violates her right to free speech over same-sex marriages, which she maintains are antithetical to her Christian values. Though Smith hasn’t yet expanded to her services to include wedding websites with her company, 303 Creative, she said she’s dreamed about doing so since she was a child. “Colorado is censoring and compelling my speech,” said Smith, who identifies as evangelical non-denominational. “Forcing me to communicate, celebrate and create for messages that go against my deeply held beliefs.”
Indiana abortion laws: IN doctor defends actions in treatment of 10-year-old
Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified during the second day of a court hearing on an attempt to block Indiana's Republican attorney general from seeking patient medical records.
Anti-abortion groups ask U.S. court to pull approval for abortion drugs
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Anti-abortion groups on Friday filed a lawsuit asking a court to overturn U.S. regulators' approval of the drug mifepristone for medication abortion, which could hobble access to medication abortion nationwide.
Some transgender men call for inclusion amid abortion fight: 'We exist'
WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade, the language around who's affected by abortion rights has largely focused on one group — cis-gender women but activists say that the conversation needs to include others who identify differently. Bryan Ellicot,...
