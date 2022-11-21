Read full article on original website
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews famous New Jersey pizzeria
Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has been spending a lot of time in New Jersey lately, rating multiple pizzerias with his “one bite” reviews. His latest review is of Bricco’s Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont, a pizzeria that was named one of the best in the country earlier this year. Keep in mind that that designation came from actual pizza experts from Italy, not a guy who runs a sports empire.
MLive.com
Derek Lalonde lauds Red Wings’ will, commitment; is it sustainable?
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings might wake up on Thanksgiving in postseason position. Nobody is printing playoff tickets with more than three-quarters of the season remaining. But for years NHL people have used Turkey Day as a gauge for determining if their team is postseason material. Red Wings...
New Jersey players on the U.S. World Cup team
The eyes of the sporting world are on Qatar as the World Cup gets underway; the US is in Group B along with Iran, Wales, and England. When the US Mens National Team takes to the pitch, a couple of Garden State players could see time (we won’t know it either one is starting until the games start). The US plays Wales in their first game.
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL's First Star for the week of November 14, it was announced today by the NHL. This is the second time this season Crosby has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, following the opening week of the season. Through four...
numberfire.com
NHL Betting Guide: Wednesday 11/23/22
Under 6.0 (-102) - 2 Stars. I love lines like these; 75% of the money and 89% of bets are on the over, and this number has moved in the opposite direction. Both of these teams have claims to defensive proficiency, so don't rule out this low total. The host...
Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
FOX Sports
Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonny Milano tied it with less than three minutes left in regulation, Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime winner for his 790th career goal, and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak. The Capitals were on track for...
FOX Sports
Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing eight in a row. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Hayes is blazing a career-best trail
John Tortorella has his team playing hard. With the number of players on the Philadelphia Flyers’ injury report, it is too tough to get an honest assessment of what they could be when healthy. Sean Couturier, Bobby Brink, Ryan Ellis, and Cam Atkinson still are on the shelf. James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton, Travis Konecny, and Wade Allison caught the injury bug after the season began. Everything about the lineup is inconsistent, except for one player:
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 23 Including Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game for NHL Predictions is the Calgary Flames vs the Pittsburgh Penguins.
FOX Sports
Jets in action against the Wild following overtime victory
Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Minnesota Wild after the Jets knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime. Minnesota is 1-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild rank...
NJ ranked in Top 11 states with most expensive turkeys in 2022
Here's something we all know in New Jersey: It's expensive here. Property taxes, rent, gas, etc. But this year, it even extends to Thanksgiving, and the centerpiece of the dinner table: the turkey. It is the must-have at the Thanksgiving dinner table, so no matter the cost, the turkey will...
