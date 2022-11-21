Read full article on original website
New Funding Formula for Colorado Schools? Details TBD
This story by Erica Meltzer appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on November 15, 2022. Colorado lawmakers could make fundamental changes this year to how the state funds its schools, targeting more money to serve students in poverty, English learners, and gifted students. They also might better fund programs that help high...
Voter Turnout Percentage in 2022 Colorado Midterms Lower Than 2018
This story by Lindsey Toomer appeared on Colorado Newsline on November 17, 2022. While more than 2.5 million Coloradans voted in the 2022 midterm elections, this year saw a lower rate of voter turnout than in the last midterm election in 2018. With 66.6% of Colorado’s active voters participating in...
