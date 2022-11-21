Public health has been a ‘growth industry’ for a while now, although it got a huge boost from COVID. When the SJBPH district was formed in 1947, the population of Archuleta County consisted of about 3,000 rural residents; La Plata County’s population was about 15,000. One of the first jobs undertaken was the vaccination of children. The whooping cough vaccine had been recently approved. The polio vaccine had not yet made an appearance; the measles vaccine was still a decade away.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO