Topeka, KS

Topeka woman dies in rollover crash on Highway 24

By Sara Maloney
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman was killed during a crash in Pottawatomie county.

A Honda Accord was driving west on Highway 24, just west of Pleasant View Road, at 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Alexis Brianna Ward, of Topeka, was driving when she veered off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, and crossed the middle lane.

Then, the car veered to the left and rolled. Ward was ejected from the vehicle.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.

