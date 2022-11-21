ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Black Friday at Costco Starts Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Footwear News

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All But Two of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target

Target is still reeling from big shifts in consumer-shopping preferences. Walmart's wider portfolio should allow it to maintain profitability through volatile economic times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Sweeping Changes Coming to Lowe's

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BGR.com

Stores open on Thanksgiving for Black Friday 2022

The days when you’d have to line up in front of retail stores to hunt the best Black Friday doorbuster deals are long gone. Most of us know that you don’t need to fight through crowds thanks to all the Black Friday deals you can get online. Retailers are more than happy to sell Black Friday deals all month long, with early sales usually starting at the beginning of November.
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Lowe's

Home Depot has better growth metrics, but Lowe's is catching up. The industry leader pays a bigger portion of its annual earnings in dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Walmart Stock Popped Today

With inflation raging, more people are turning to Walmart to save on groceries. Rising revenue and earnings are allowing the retailer to return more cash to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Comments / 0

Community Policy