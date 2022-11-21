NFL.com (15) Was Sunday a bad day for the Giants ... or the beginning of a reality check? Big Blue welcomed the Lions to the Meadowlands and were outplayed on both sides of the ball in a 31-18 loss. Saquon Barkley was bottled up by Detroit’s improving defense, while Daniel Jones threw his first interceptions since Week 3. Throw in some lackluster run defense — Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift combined for four scores for Detroit — and you had the recipe for a disappointing afternoon in chilly East Rutherford. The Giants don’t have much time to lick their wounds: They’ll head to Dallas on Thanksgiving for a matchup with the dangerous Cowboys.

1 DAY AGO