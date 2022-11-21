ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MN8fd_0jIaoDZt00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a high school student, in four shootings over the weekend.

The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive.

The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem Muttler, 16. He died at the hospital after being rushed there in critical condition.

On Monday a Southport High School spokesperson confirmed Muttler was a student at Southport.

“Perry Township Schools is saddened to hear about the tragic death of Southport High School student Kareem Muttler. Any loss of life is difficult, but the loss of life at such a young age is especially tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with Muttler’s family during this difficult time. Southport High School has counselors on standby for anyone needing additional support processing this unfortunate tragedy.”

Southport High School

One victim in a double shooting Friday evening died from his injuries days later, IMPD confirmed. Two people were originally shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place.

William Edward Wilson IV, 30, died at the hospital Sunday. IMPD detectives said they believed the shooting was domestic-related.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle on N. Harding Street. He has been identified as Donald Allen.

Allen’s aunt, Pamela Hardy, told FOX59 he was in the area visiting family when he died.

“It’s my nephew, and we travel, we did things together, you know, we were family. We are family here,” Hardy said. “It’s a state of shock, it still is a state of shock.”

The fourth homicide happened overnight Monday near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue. Police said a man who had been shot was found in an empty lot on 38th just before 1 a.m. He was identified as Day’eon Raymon Mallory, 23.

This is the third year in a row that there has been at least 200 homicides in the city of Indianapolis.

IMPD Officer William Young said it’s important the police and the community continue working together as cooperation has led to a significant amount arrests throughout the year.

“We would hope that that message gets out to those who may be thinking about crime, or doing a crime, or picking up a handgun and hurting someone, that ‘Hey you’re going to be held accountable and you’re going to be held responsible,'” said Young.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 9

Don Nicholas
1d ago

Another banner year for murders. We'll get to hear from the Mayor, City-County council and Prosecutor about it's guns and the elusive systemic causes, but definitely not just another democrat city going down the sewer. Keep voting the same clowns in and expect them to have a sudden revelation as to their policies and not food deserts and city bus routes.0

Reply
3
Queen Jemison
2d ago

No one gets to live a full life anymore. My prayers to all affected

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Judge: Suspect in Fishers road rage shooting has 12 pending cases against him

FISHERS, Ind. — A Noblesville man was charged in two separate road rage incidents involving a weapon in the same week. A Hamilton County judge said Wednesday that Trevor Dahl, 24, has 12 cases pending against him. Ten of those are for driving with a suspended license and two are felony cases for road rage incidents, both allegedly involving a gun Dahl owned.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The individual […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

8-year-old injured in Indy hit and run

Family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of an SUV who hit their son and fled the scene on Indianapolis' near southeast side. Family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of an SUV who hit their son and fled the scene on Indianapolis' near southeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue. Police said officers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot, killed at a northeast side residence

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in front of a residence early Thursday morning on Indy’s northeast side. Police were called to the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue around 6 a.m. for an unresponsive person. When they arrived, a woman flagged officers down at a gas station […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being shot early Monday morning on the city’s north side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man in a grassy area with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died that same day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot on the near north side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Central Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. IEMS […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Law & Crime

County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen

The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
DELPHI, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Driver dies after train strikes her car in Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
COLUMBUS, IN
Local News Digital

North Vernon police chase ends in arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
NORTH VERNON, IN
CBS Chicago

Prosecutor believes Delphi murder suspect did not act alone

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Police and prosecutors do not believe the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana acted alone.Richard Allen, 50, was charged last month in the 2017 murders of two teenage best friends – Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14. Allen pleaded not guilty.Arrested at the end of October and charged with two counts of murder, cameras were rolling on Allen for the first time Tuesday as he showed up to the Carroll County Courthouse in a Kevlar vest – with his arms and legs shackled. Allen's defense attorneys request for...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

FOX59

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy