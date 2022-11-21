Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a high school student, in four shootings over the weekend.

The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive.

The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem Muttler, 16. He died at the hospital after being rushed there in critical condition.

On Monday a Southport High School spokesperson confirmed Muttler was a student at Southport.

“Perry Township Schools is saddened to hear about the tragic death of Southport High School student Kareem Muttler. Any loss of life is difficult, but the loss of life at such a young age is especially tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with Muttler’s family during this difficult time. Southport High School has counselors on standby for anyone needing additional support processing this unfortunate tragedy.” Southport High School

One victim in a double shooting Friday evening died from his injuries days later, IMPD confirmed. Two people were originally shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place.

William Edward Wilson IV, 30, died at the hospital Sunday. IMPD detectives said they believed the shooting was domestic-related.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle on N. Harding Street. He has been identified as Donald Allen.

Allen’s aunt, Pamela Hardy, told FOX59 he was in the area visiting family when he died.

“It’s my nephew, and we travel, we did things together, you know, we were family. We are family here,” Hardy said. “It’s a state of shock, it still is a state of shock.”

The fourth homicide happened overnight Monday near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue. Police said a man who had been shot was found in an empty lot on 38th just before 1 a.m. He was identified as Day’eon Raymon Mallory, 23.

This is the third year in a row that there has been at least 200 homicides in the city of Indianapolis.

IMPD Officer William Young said it’s important the police and the community continue working together as cooperation has led to a significant amount arrests throughout the year.

“We would hope that that message gets out to those who may be thinking about crime, or doing a crime, or picking up a handgun and hurting someone, that ‘Hey you’re going to be held accountable and you’re going to be held responsible,'” said Young.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.