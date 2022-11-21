Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why did the Cardinals fire Sean Kugler? Groping incident in Mexico City leads to coach's dismissal, report says
The Cardinals have endured a tumultuous season to date and it got even rockier during the team's Week 11 trip to Mexico City. The Cardinals were unable to compete with the 49ers during their "Monday Night Football" clash at Estadio Azteca. Arizona lost 38-10 in a drubbing similar to that of their season-opening loss to the Chiefs (44-21).
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
49ers rave about fans, atmosphere in Mexico City
The San Francisco 49ers were technically the road team in their game against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca on Monday night, but the fans made them feel right at home as they cruised to a 38-10 win over one of their division rivals. A reported 78,427 fans were in...
Troy Aikman shares his feelings on Jimmy Garoppolo
Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo while broadcasting “Monday Night Football” between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Aikman gave a positive review of the Niners quarterback entering the game. “I’ve liked him for a long time,” Aikman said of Garoppolo. “And...
Report: Kyler Murray might not return until after Cardinals’ Week 13 bye
The Arizona Cardinals might be without quarterback Kyler Murray until after the team’s Week 13 bye, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler added that depending on how Murray’s hamstring injury heals this week, the Cardinals are considering giving their starting quarterback some extra time off. That would...
Look: Melvin Gordon Reacts To Getting Cut By The Broncos
Melvin Gordon's tenure with the Denver Broncos came crashing down Sunday, as the two-time Pro Bowler committed a key fumble. His poor performance stood out in a 22-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. General manager George Paton had seen enough of Gordon, and opted to cut him amid a season with ...
Cardinals fire O-line coach, run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals have yet another controversy to deal with this year. This involves a coach. The team fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman. The decision came after...
NBC Sports
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
What they're saying: 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico City
Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points in the second half. ...
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: 3 bold predictions for ‘Monday Night Football’
By the end of Monday night in Mexico City, the San Francisco 49ers could be in first place in the
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman would hire 49ers' Kyle Shanahan over any other coach
Troy Aikman offered high praise for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. As David Bonilla mentioned for 49ers WebZone, Aikman called the action as the 49ers smashed the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night and then spoke about Shanahan on ESPN's "SportsCenter" shortly after the prime-time game concluded.
Former Boise State assistant coach fired by Arizona Cardinals before game in Mexico City
“We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for 49ers vs. Cardinals (Go Back to George Kittle in Mexico City)
According to ESPN Stats and Info, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is the only head coach in the Super Bowl era to have a winning record as an outright underdog (17-16-1), while also going 11-14 as a favorite. And yet, the oddsmakers in Vegas don't seem to be all...
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers crush Cardinals, move up in NFC
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers return to the United States at the favorable elevation of being atop the NFC West standings. The 49ers treated a friendly international audience to a show on Monday night. The 49ers overwhelmed the Arizona Cardinals with a healthy dose of their much-talked-about offensive weaponry...
9News
JJ Watt pays back fan who lost $1K bet during Cardinals game
ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Cardinals and many of their respective fans are south of the border to watch Monday Night Football. But it was last week's matchup against the defending Super Bowl champs, the LA Rams, that still has people talking. Valley resident, Joey Reyes, took to Twitter...
Yardbarker
Fans React to Cardinals Loss to 49ers
Monday Night Football showed no favors to the Arizona Cardinals against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a contest that showed great promise for both squads initially, but Arizona quickly fell behind as the second half began. It wasn’t long into the third quarter before it became evident that Arizona...
In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere
Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and historic stadium in the south of the nation's capital, where more than 78,000 fans cheered, booed, sang and danced at the 2022 NFL Mexico game between the host Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff picture if season ended today
The 49ers made a huge jump in the NFC standings with their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City. Entering the night as the NFC's No. 7 seed, the 49ers (6-4) moved all the way up to No. 3 by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seattle Seahawks. So, if the NFC playoffs started next week, the 49ers would host the No. 6 seed New York Giants at Levi's Stadium in a wild-card matchup.
One player each NFL team should be thankful for this Thanksgiving
Everybody has someone to be thankful for this holiday season and each NFL team should be thanking their lucky stars they have these players.
49erswebzone
