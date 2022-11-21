When I first toured Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, it checked all of my boxes for a wedding venue: a country club vibe in a quaint town, a gorgeous ballroom, a golf course for my husband and his groomsmen, and an option for an outdoor ceremony. However, I needed a place to get ready the day of the wedding, and we didn't want to shell out $1,500 per night for a suite at the hotel that only slept two people. So I started browsing Airbnb and found The Old Church of Pinehurst. Just from the listing, I fell in love with the modern yet classic vibe of the home, and was already envisioning my photos within its high arched ceilings. We booked the Airbnb before even signing the wedding contract with the resort.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO