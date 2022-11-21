ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom that cost nearly $1,000 a person on Norwegian's new cruise ship — see what it was like

Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious 230-square-foot family-balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda round trips. Norwegian Cruise Line's newest...
The Dry Side of Apple Cider

The apples best suited for cider making you won’t find at the supermarket or even your local farmers market. That’s because the best hard cider—not the cloudy, sweet, farm-fresh jugs—is made with bittersweet and bitter sharp apples that are gnarly, knobby, tart and tannic. Varieties like...
You can stay in an Airbnb in Mexico with its own private natural plunge pool

Getting bored of winter’s chilly wind and drenching rain? Well, here’s the chance to stay somewhere that is pretty much the complete opposite vibe. There’s a villa in the Mexican jungle that comes with its own cenote – and it’s available to rent on Airbnb.
Hotel Miramalfi Has the Best Views on the Amalfi Coast

On the winding road from Naples to the Amalfi Coast, I thought to myself “never has nausea been more worth it.” Last summer was my first time visiting the oh-so-popular Italian coastline and it’s somehow more beautiful in real life than on Instagram. The problem is, everyone knows it, so the towns are overrun. I spent a few nights in Sorrento, Amalfi, and Ravello, and I learned the secret to enjoying the region during peak season: the Hotel Miramalfi.
My Favorite Airbnb: A Renovated North Carolina Church That Sleeps 14

When I first toured Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, it checked all of my boxes for a wedding venue: a country club vibe in a quaint town, a gorgeous ballroom, a golf course for my husband and his groomsmen, and an option for an outdoor ceremony. However, I needed a place to get ready the day of the wedding, and we didn't want to shell out $1,500 per night for a suite at the hotel that only slept two people. So I started browsing Airbnb and found The Old Church of Pinehurst. Just from the listing, I fell in love with the modern yet classic vibe of the home, and was already envisioning my photos within its high arched ceilings. We booked the Airbnb before even signing the wedding contract with the resort.
